One Mall REIT Has Been Taken Out, Others Are Soon To Follow

Summary and Thesis

Readers are aware that my top pick for 2018 are the high quality mall REITs Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich (MAC), GGP inc. (GGP), and Taubman (TCO). A large recent transaction the mall REIT space gives further evidence to their stock price undervaluation. I show the math behind the Westfield deal and implied valuation upsides for our mall REITs.



Introduction

Since my call on high quality mall REITs, performance has been a mixed bag:

I am actually surprised that they did not perform better because there is now a big elephant in the room.



On December 12th, Westfield (OTCPK:WFGPY) announced that it was being acquired by Unibail-Rodamco in a cash and stock deal valuing Westfield at $15.8 billion or $7.55 USD/share, which represents a 17.8% premium to their then closing price. For those looking at the share price of WFGPY, which is the American depositary receipt for Westfield shares, the number shows $14.44 because each ADR represents two real shares. Thus the current market price of $7.22/share USD is just about 4% lower than the deal price.



Why does this matter, and why do I care about an Australian company?





Westfield trades on the Australian Securities Exchange, but its portfolio consists of 35 properties across the United States and United Kingdom, but mostly United States:

(Westfield Portfolio)



I actually grew up going to Westfield malls - it was not until I was out of college that I had gone to my first Simon mall.

We can see the quality of their portfolio below:





(Westfield 2016 Annual Presentation)



The current exchange rate between AUD and USD is 0.77, thus flagship specialty sales per square foot is $691 and total sales per square foot is $558.



In order to compute the effective capitalization rate (“cap rate”), we use Westfield’s 2016 reported net property income of $740.2 million, adjust for 2017 outlook to arrive at $840 million and divide this into the $24.7 billion purchase price (including debt) to arrive at about 3.4%.

To understand what the cap rate means, this is the value someone would pay for a company in cash, valued based on net operating income (which is basically a REIT's equivalent of EBITDA).

Further, in 2016 Westfield reported $0.337/share in funds from operations, thus the purchase price represents a FFO multiple of 22.4 (Westfield 2016 financial results).



We can see from the portfolio breakdown that this is effectively a purchase of an American mall REIT at a 3.4% cap rate and 22.4 FFO multiple. Aren’t malls supposed to be dying??



What does this mean for the high quality mall REITs in our portfolio?

Land and Buildings views the Westfield transaction indicative of the “60%+” upside represented at Taubman.



And according to an interview with Barron’s, Green Street’s Mike Kirby of said that the implied cap rates for Simon Property Group is 6%, Taubman is 5.2%, and GGP 5.9%, all representing a significant discount to the Westfield purchase price.



Further, if we compare current FFO multiples with the Westfield FFO multiple purchase price, we see significant upside:



Note: Taubman and Macerich look less appealing in the FFO multiple comparison but they have higher quality properties than the peers and in actuality would command a higher multiple.

Fellow Seeking Alpha author Michael Boyd believes Taubman is worth easily 5.5% cap rate, and this Westfield transaction certainly validates this estimate.

Furthermore, GGP recently rejected a takeout offer from Brookfield for $23/share. Brookfield will have to make an offer significantly higher (probably somewhere between 4% and 5.5% cap rate) in order to get management to agree to a takeout.



Why the buyout matters

The skeptical reader would point out that just because Westfield was purchased, this does not mean that these four REITs will also be bought out. I must take this moment to explain why it does indeed have significance.



First of all, all these mall REITs have properties comparable if not better than those of Westfield.



It is hard to qualify this, but readers with Westfield malls in their area could compare them with malls from the other mall REITs. The closest comparison is Taubman, who also has very high quality trophy assets.



For a good estimate, though, we can see the sales per square foot numbers below:

(Chart by Author)

This means that Westfield’s takeout price is very indicative of what buyers are willing to pay for assets of these REITs’ quality. A big concern by investors has been that there have not been any buyers of mall properties, let alone buyers willing to pay such high valuations. Clearly, this is not the case.



The reader might ask though: what are the real odds of these REITs being bought out? I admit that aside from GGP, which may soon be taken out by Brookfield, it may very well be unlikely that the others allow a takeover to occur. That said, they do not need to sell their whole portfolio to benefit from this valuation disconnect: enter joint ventures. Joint ventures, or “JVs,” are where several owners own portions of the same property. One simple and straightforward way mall REITs can extract value out of their discounted share price is to enter joint ventures on many of their properties and use the proceeds to buy back shares.



Which properties should they sell? If it were me, I would not be choosing to enter joint ventures on their best properties (which is unfortunately what they seem to have been doing). This is not making much of a statement - sure, your best properties are worth a lot more than your share price, but are all your properties worth so much? I would instead enter joint ventures on some of the mid-lower tier properties. Each joint venture they enter would further increase net asset value per share. Wall Street would get the message that these stock prices are way too low.



What does this mean for CBL and Washington Prime?

Investors in CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) might look at the transaction as potentially indicating that their shares are also undervalued. Readers know that I have been bearish on these two names as I do not believe that “B malls,” or lower tier malls, are undervalued. I have the opinion that whereas high quality malls are still seeing strong business, lower tier malls are bearing the brunt of the “Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will kill all malls” thesis and will continue to suffer. I thus do not view the Westfield transaction as changing the implied values for CBL or Washington Prime.



Conclusion

High quality mall REITs are undervalued. I have been saying this for quite some time and have positioned my portfolio as such. Until now, though, there has not been many evidence by the form of actual purchases to support my claims. Now with the Westfield takeout underway and at a breathtaking 3.4% cap rate and 22.4 FFO multiple, it should be clear that I am not alone in my bullishness. It is only about time Wall Street realizes that there is significant value in these names.



