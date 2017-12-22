2018 Will Be An Explosive Year For Himax Technologies

Investment Thesis

Based in Taiwan, Himax (HIMX) has traditionally been a major supplier of integrated circuits for LCD panels. This business consists of nearly 78% of its total revenue in 2017 so far. However, this is about to change in 2018. Himax's current capital expenditure program will allow Himax to significantly expand its production capacity for its 3D sensing module. With significant increase in production expected in 2018, Himax’s revenue should be able to increase significantly. Himax is a growth stock that investors may wish to consider initiating a position in their growth portfolio.

Source: Company Presentation

Unparalleled Growth Opportunity In Himax’s 3D Sensing Technology

3D sensing technology is not something new. However, Apple's (AAPL) release of iPhone X, which comes with 3D sensing and augmented reality capabilities, has now set a standard for high-end phones to come with such features. Himax is expected to benefit from this trend as the company has the capability to offer a competitive 3D sensing solution called Structured Light Imaging Module (“SLiM”).

SLiM contains key components called Wafer Level Optics (“WLO”) and Diffractive Optical Element (“DOE”) that Himax has the technology and the manufacturing know-how. Back in September, Himax and Qualcomm (QCOM) announced their partnership to sell this 3D sensing module using Qualcomm's algorithms. This will help Himax reach more customers.

Himax’s WLO Manufacturing Procedure (Source: Himax Website)

For Himax, there is an unparalleled growth potential in its SLiM total solution and WLO in 2018 and beyond. Already in its third quarter, the company began to ship its WLOs to a leading customer. The volume of shipment is expected to increase this quarter as management expressed in the teleconference back in November. Himax is also working closely with a few leading Android phone manufacturers on 3D sensing. Based on its own capital program, Himax's SLiM total solution and production capacity is expected to reach an initial capacity of 2 million units per month in the first quarter of 2018.

We know that the company is targeting a revenue of $20 per module, which will contribute about $40 million of revenue per month, or $120 million per quarter. Compared with its non-driver revenue of $55 million in the third quarter 2017, this would be a growth rate of 118%. The revenue from SLiM would significantly add to Himax’s third quarter revenue of $197 million.

Depending on customer demand, Himax is expected to launch its second phase of capital expenditure in 2018 to increase its SLiM total solution and production capacity to 6 million units per quarter by the end of 2018. If this does happen, its quarterly revenue from SLiM will easily reach $720 million. This would significantly add to its average quarterly revenue of $177 million.

Himax mentioned in the teleconference that they expect to only concentrate on mobile phone orders in the next two years because they believe there is already enough demand for them to work on. However, the opportunity will be beyond mobile phones especially in the era of Internet of Things. There is a wide range of applications possible with 3D sensing technology. For example, 3D sensing can be used to recognize gestures in home entertainment devices or used in autonomous vehicles. Himax, being one of the key players, is well-positioned to benefit from the trend.

Source: Company Presentation





Capital Expenditure Expected To Remain Very High

Himax’s third quarter capital expenditure of $10.2 million was a huge jump from last year’s $1.9 million. As Himax ramps up its production in WLO and SLiM 3D sensing total solution, its capital expenditure is also expected to remain very high in the current quarter and likely for the year 2018. Himax’s capital expenditures for the current quarter are mainly on the building (Phase 1) as the company ran out of space to expand its WLO production line and had to retrofit office space to make room for the new equipment.

The company expects the new building to be completed around the beginning of 2018. The building is critical as this will allow its phase 2 of capital expenditure to significantly increase its total WLO production capacities. We need to keep in mind that Phase 2 capex will be much higher than its Phase 1 capex of $80 million as management indicated in the teleconference. However, I like the fact that Himax is taking the approach of evaluating the demand before finalizing its Phase 2 budget. For those who may be concerned about the high capex, Himax does have a strong balance sheet with no long-term debt.

Risks

Despite strong revenue growth potential in Himax’s WLO and SLiM module, there are several risks that I like to mention. The first risk is related to Himax’s manufacturing yield. I cannot recall Himax expressing anything about its manufacturing yield in its past teleconferences, nor can I find any information regarding it. If the manufacturing yield is low, this will have a negative impact on its gross margin as defective parts will reduce its delivery capacity and lower its margin.

My guess is that Himax should already have enough confidence in achieving certain manufacturing yields before they decide to invest heavily in capital expenditure. Nevertheless, this is one area that we may need to keep in mind.

The second risk is related to the adoption rate in Android phones. Many believe that the adoption of 3D sensing in Android phones will explode, but this idea is often based on the fact that Apple has now included facial recognition technology in its iPhone X: Apple has set the bar, so high-end Android phones will have to follow suit. However, the success of this depends on how well Qualcomm’s 3D sensing algorithm is integrated with Himax’s SLiM module.

According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Qualcomm is at least 2 years behind (click here). In the report, Kuo mentioned that Qualcomm’s algorithm may be immature and there are some hardware issues such as thermal issues. Kuo’s report was written back in August, and things might have changed as several months have passed already.

The third risk is whether demand will surge next year or not. Several Android manufacturers appear to be interested in implementing facial recognition into its phones. However, I think many might still take the wait-and-see approach as 3D sensing modules are expensive. They are probably waiting to see how well the iPhone X sells.

Investor Takeaway

I like Himax and its unparalleled growth potential in revenue in the next few years. However, the growth story also contains quite a few risks as we have discussed in the article. Because of this uncertainty, its share price can be quite volatile. Investors need to be aware of that. For example, its shares broke out in early November to as high as nearly $14 per share but the stock has since pulled back to about $10. For investors wishing to initiate a position, I would recommend not chasing the stock. Rather, it would probably be better to look at the technical chart to find a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.