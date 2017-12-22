Has The Market Priced In A Serious Sirius Payment?

Last week the Copyright Royalty Board ("CRB") posted a notice on its website that included the following:

The Copyright Royalty Judges today issued their written determination of royalty rates and terms to apply from January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2022, to transmissions of sound recordings by Satellite Audio Radio Services (SDARS) and Preexisting Subscription Services (NYSE:PSS) ... ...The rate for Satellite Audio Radio Services for 2018-2022 is 15.5% of Gross Revenues, as that term is described in the accompanying SDARS regulations. ...

The 15.5% performance royalty rate is an increase of 40% from the current 11% rate, and the shares of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) declined from $5.71 to an intraday low of $5.20. What may have been ignored is another music licensing fee that could be affected by this CRB rate hike. The fee in question is the result of a lawsuit filed by five major record labels against Sirius over the use of pre-72 recordings.

It is important to note that use of any recording on AM or FM stations is not currently subject to any performance fees, regardless of the date of those recordings. And, while the CRB establishes rates for the public use of certain sound recordings, those rates and that usage applies only to recordings made after February of 1972. Since pre-1972 recordings were not covered by the federal legislation, several lawsuits were filed in various states in an attempt to collect fees under various state statutes for the use of those recordings.

Flo & Eddie, the company owned by two of the founding members of The Turtles, had a number one single with Happy Together and four other Top 10 singles in the 1960s. They brought suits against Sirius (and Pandora (P)) over the use of their pre-72 recordings in order to recover damages, while simultaneously seeking class action status. These suits were brought in California, Florida and New York. In a parallel case in California, the record labels also sued Sirius for the use of pre-1972 recordings.

Federal Judge Phillip Gutierrez, who cited California statutes and dictionary definitions, issued a summary judgment against Sirius in the suit brought by Flo & Eddie in California Federal Court. The statutes cited and the logic of his decision were persuasive enough to influence Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mary Strobel to reconsider her tentative ruling about jury instructions that had been requested by the record labels. She wrote:

Having considered the additional authority, the papers submitted and arguments of counsel, the court is persuaded that it should change its tentative ruling. The court grants the motion for a jury instruction as requested by Capitol Records.

The jury instructions requested by Capitol Records was:

The owner of a sound recording 'fixed' (i.e., recorded) prior to February 15, 1972, possesses a property interest and exclusive ownership rights in that sound recording. This property interest and the ownership rights under California law include the exclusive right to publicly perform, or authorize others to publicly perform, the sound recording by means of digital transmission - whether by satellite transmission, over the Internet, through mobile smartphone applications, or otherwise.

Strobel further explained:

In interpreting section 980 in its tentative ruling, this court failed to focus on the fact that the legislature had provided an exception to exclusive ownership rights in the statute itself. The cover exception found in Section 980 is similar to one found in the Federal Copyright Act. See 17 U.S.C. §114("B"). As the district court found significant, this court finds significant that the California legislature specifically adopted one exception to exclusive ownership for recording covers found in federal copyright law, nearly word-for-word but did not specifically adopt the other exception found in that law for public performance rights [Former 17 U.S.C. § 114] Thus this court concludes that the legislature intended the only limitation on ownership rights of pre-1972 recordings to be the cover exception. The court concludes that the exclusive ownership right in pre-1972 recordings includes a public performance right, as not specifically excluded.

Following that change in jury instructions, Sirius apparently decided it was less risky to opt for a settlement rather than to rely on an award issued by a jury. In an 8-K dated June 26, 2015, Sirius filed the following piece of information:

On June 17, 2015, our subsidiary, Sirius XM Radio Inc., entered into an agreement with Capitol Records LLC, Sony Music Entertainment, UMG Recordings, Inc., Warner Music Group Corp. and ABKCO Music & Records, Inc. to settle the case titled Capitol Records LLC et al. v. Sirius XM Radio Inc. , No. BC-520981 (Super. Ct. L.A. County), which challenged our use of sound recordings fixed prior to February 15, 1972 (“pre-1972 recordings”). Pursuant to the settlement, we will pay the plaintiffs, in the aggregate, $210 million on or before July 15, 2015 and the plaintiffs will dismiss their lawsuit with prejudice. The settlement resolves all past claims as to our use of pre-1972 recordings owned or controlled by the plaintiffs and enables us, without any additional payment, to reproduce, perform and broadcast such recordings in the United States through December 31, 2017. As part of the settlement, we have the right, to be exercised before December 31, 2017, to enter into a license with each plaintiff to reproduce, perform and broadcast its pre-1972 recordings from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2022. The royalty rate for each such license will be determined by negotiation or, if the parties are unable to agree, binding arbitration. The plaintiffs have represented and warranted to us that in the United States they own, control or otherwise have the right to contract with respect to approximately 80% of the pre-1972 recordings we have historically used.

While there has been no additional information, it is reasonable to assume that Sirius would rather not have to stop broadcasting pre-72 recordings at the end of this year. And, if Sirius hasn't already reached an agreement with the labels (and the lack of a subsequent 8-K would suggest that no agreement has been reached), time is running out.

Also, note that Sirius can negotiate with "each plaintiff." It is far less clear if Sirius can negotiate with the five plaintiffs as a group, or even if that would be beneficial for Sirius. After all, if Sirius can get one of the labels to settle for what Sirius considers a reasonable sum, it would suggest that Sirius could use that sum as a reference point in negotiations with the other labels. And, if that fails, it may provide an alternative benchmark for arbitration.

Regardless of whether the parties are still negotiating or preparing to submit to arbitration, the recent ruling by the CRB to hike royalty rates by 40% is likely to influence the demands by the labels for a significant increase from the previous fee of $210 million.

A 40% increase, the percentage increase by the CRB ruling, could justify bringing that payment to $294 million, and it could be even higher. Note that the CRB rate will be applied to future revenue over the next five years. Sirius, analysts and investors are all likely to expect that Sirius revenues will increase during that time period, and that could justify an additional increase, bringing the total above $300 million.

Several points to consider:

The previous payment was made in 2015 and impacted the cash flow that year.

The P&L impact was spread over a longer period, with most of the cost allocated to 2015, and the rest to 2016 and 2017.

Since the 2015 P&L allocation covered past years as well as 2015, the 2015 adjusted EBITDA - one of the measures favored by Sirius - only included a portion of the P&L cost allocated to calendar 2015.

For the period 2018-2022, the licensing fee would be prorated over that entire five-year period.

Is it possible that the rate could go down? Sure, it's possible that Sirius would effectively argue that those recordings will comprise a smaller portion of its broadcast hours over the next five years. Or that many of its older subscribers, who have the service only for the older music, will continue to become a smaller portion of its subscriber base.

In any event, if and when a settlement is reached and publicized, it is likely to have an immediate negative impact on the share price. And, since I expect the impact to be on the order of $45-$70 million in incremental annual cost, I expect that impact to be fairly short-lived, and that it may provide a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small long term position, but lately I have been trading large blocks of SIRI. I will continue to trade blocks of Sirius, and may sell shorter term covered calls against certain trading positions at any time. I have no positions in any other company mentioned in this article