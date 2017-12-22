Is Agilent Technologies With A Good Business And Total Return To Pricey?

Agilent Technologies three-year forward CAGR of 9% is good and will give you good growth with increasing earnings as more chemical testing is required.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend for 5 of the last seven years and presently has a yield of 0.9% which is below average.

Agilent Technologies total return overperformed the DOW average for my 59.0 month test period by 39.36%, which is great and the company just raised the dividend.

This article is about Agilent Technologies (A) and why it's a buy for the total return investor that also wants some dividend income. Agilent Technologies is one of the largest life sciences and chemical analysis testing products and services companies in the world. Agilent Technologies is a manufacturer of technical products on the edge of technologies and has the potential for future growth.

The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to increase the dividends each year and grow their business.

When I scanned the five-year chart, I noted that Agilent Technologies has a good chart going up and to the right in a strong slope. This is the kind of chart I like to see. In a good economy, Agilent Technologies really shines like in years 2014, 2016 and 2017 to date.

Fundamentals of Agilent Technologies will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Agilent Technologies passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Agilent Technologies does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with five years of increasing dividends and a 0.9% yield. Agilent Technologies is, therefore, not a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio low at 29%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for increasing the business and dividends of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. Agilent Technologies easily passes this guideline. Agilent Technologies is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $21.8 billion. Agilent Technologies 2018 projected cash flow at $900 million is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.8% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 9% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Agilent Technologies can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Agilent Technologies passes this guideline since their total return is 127.50%, more than the Dow's total return of 88.14%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,500 today. This makes Agilent Technologies a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. A's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $64, passing the guideline. A's price is presently 6% above the target. Agilent Technologies is over the target price at present and has a high PE of 26, making Agilent Technologies a bit overpriced at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants good steady future total return growth, you may want to nibble at this company. Traders may want to wait for a better entry price. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is strong, but the below average growing dividend makes Agilent Technologies a good business to own for growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes Agilent Technologies interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and economy increases. Agilent Technologies gives you an increasing earnings growth with the great total return but is a bit pricey right now.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Agilent Technologies passes this total return guideline against the Dow baseline in my 59.0-month test. I chose the 59.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 127.50% makes Agilent Technologies a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Agilent Technologies has a below average dividend yield of 0.9% and has had increases for five years making Agilent Technologies a poor choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend was just increased in November 2017 to $0.149/Qtr. from $0.132/ Qtr., or a 13% increase.

DOW's 59.0 Month total return baseline is 88.14%

Company Name 59.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Agilent Technologies +127.50% +39.36% 0.9%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on November 20, 2017, Agilent Technologies reported earnings that beat expected by $0.05 at $0.67 and compared to last year at $0.38. Total revenue was higher at $1.19 billion up more than a year ago by 7.1% year over year and beat expected revenue by $20 million. This was a good report with the bottom line and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out late February 2018 and is expected to be $0.61 compared to last year at $0.52, a fair increase. The strong dollar is hurting A's foreign earnings.

The graphic below shows the summary results for the fourth quarter.

Source: Agilent Technologies earnings call slides

Business Overview

Agilent Technologies is one of the largest life sciences testing companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Agilent Technologies provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business. Its life sciences and applied markets business segment offers instruments and software that enable customers to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as enable customers in the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular level. Its diagnostics and genomics business segment includes the reagent partnership, pathology, companion diagnostics, genomics and the nucleic acid solutions businesses. Its Agilent CrossLab business segment spans the entire lab with its consumables and services portfolio."

Overall Agilent Technologies is a good business with 9% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with increasing demand for A's products. The good earnings brings you cash as we continue to see further growth as the world economy grows.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump and Congress lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation foreign and domestic tax rate is lowered, earnings of Agilent Technologies business should increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.9%), and the FED has raised rates in December 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for more increases in 2018 depending on inflation. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From November 20, 2017, earnings call Mike McMullen (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

I’m pleased to have an opportunity to continue to tell the Agilent story, a story of strong revenue and profit growth that we’ve been telling for the past three years. The Agilent team closed out 2017 with another strong quarter, capping off a tremendous year of revenue and profit growth. We again exceeded our growth expectations. Q4 revenues of $1.19 billion are up almost 6% on a core basis. Reflecting our commitment to improve as Agilent’s operating margins, our Q4 adjusted operating margin of 23.3% is up 80 basis points. This is our 11th consecutive quarter of improving operating margins. The strong revenue growth and margin improvements resulted in Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.67, an increase of 14%. Let me now take a minute or two to look closer what’s driving our stellar results. From an end market perspective, our chemical and energy revenue grew 15%. This was third consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth. Growth was broad-based across the spectrum of exploration, refining and chemicals. We are encouraged by the uptake and reinvestment by our customers as they’re upgrading their labs and investing in next generation equipment. A return to growth accelerated in academia and government with 12% growth, which was above our expectations. Growth was broad-based across product lines with particular strength in Europe and Americas. Our higher than expected growth has resulted in improved funding environment and market share gains."

The graphic below sums up the CEO's outlook.

Source: Agilent Technologies earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management regarding the continued growth of the Agilent Technologies business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Agilent Technologies has good growth and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand for testing products and services increase.

Takeaways

Agilent Technologies is a good investment choice for the total return investor with its high above average total return. Agilent Technologies will be considered when a slot opens up in The Good Business Portfolio. The Good Business Portfolio keeps the number of positions at 25 or less and the portfolio is full right now. If you want a growing dividend income and great total return in the life science testing business Agilent Technologies may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Wrote some L Brands (LB) February 16, strike 60.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

On December 12 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 11.5% of the portfolio to 11.3%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. Boeing is getting a bit pricey at this point.

Wrote some L Brands February 16, strike 57.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out. LB has moved up very strongly and quickly.

On November 29 trimmed Boeing from 11.2% of the portfolio to 11.0%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. When will Boeing split?

On November 16 trimmed Boeing from 11.4% of the portfolio to 11.2%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Dubai Air Show was great for Boeing, and they beat Airbus in orders.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.0% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income and to take advantage of the recent dip in price.

Wrote some LB February 16, strike 55.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Increased the position of L Brands to 3.2% of the portfolio. I believe the downturn was LB is well overdone and LB has starting to come back.

Increased the position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play. GE is a problem child at this point and will be held in the portfolio. You have to let the new CEO have some time to turn around this giant company. Insiders are buying GE which is a good sign of positive things to come.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, "3M: Dividend King with Great Total Return ".

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 7.2% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.2% of portfolio and Boeing is 11.4% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72, beating the expected by $0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year - another good report. S&P CFRA raised its one-year target to $272.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever.

