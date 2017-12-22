Dividend-Payer Apollo Global Management Moving Up, Worth A Look

Within its industry, Apollo Global Management currently scores high on growth and momentum, and displays a currently favorable valuation.

Apollo Global Management's third quarter earnings release shows a financial services provider with assets under management, private equity holdings, and economic net income all increasing.

Apollo Global Management is an private equity firm, an alternative investment company, that has a dividend-paying stock headed upwards.

Looking for a stock on an upward trend that pays a dividend? Private equity firm Apollo Global Management has shown unmistakable signs of growth, has been improving its bottom line and performing well within its industry, and has recently picked up momentum, all while keeping a good valuation.

By looking at APO's upbeat third quarter performance, doing a thorough financial analysis, and checking out technical indicators, we will see how the alternative investment manager deserves consideration.

(Image source: wikiwand.com)

Apollo Global Management's Positive Third Quarter Results

Apollo Global Management last announced its quarterly earnings report on November 1st. According to MarketWatch and Barron's, the company's profit more than doubled in its latest quarter, highlighted by investment gains ($68.5 million vs. $2.5 million estimate), equity method investments ($13 million more than forecast) and a considerable increase in carried interest income (over $6.4 million, up year-to-year from $1.8 million). For the three months ended September 30, the New York firm reported a $198.6 million profit, or $1 a share, up from $94.6 million, or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.

Performance was strong across its businesses. Athene, an insurer backed by the private equity group, rose 8.5% in the quarter. The private equity portfolio returned 7.3% in the quarter or 18.1% year-to-date, and the real estate portfolio returned 3.8% for the quarter or 13.5% year-to-date.

The firm's after tax distributable earnings, a measure of cash profits available for payout to shareholders, were $173 million, gaining 42 cents a share from 36 cents a share in the previous year's period.

Apollo's assets under management rose to $241.6 billion from $188.6 billion at the end of the year-ago quarter. Fee-generating assets under management went up to $166.3 billion from $148.7 billion a year ago.

(Source: Apollo Global Management 2017 Q3 earnings call slides)

Apollo's private equity holdings increased 7.3% over the period. By comparison with its peers, Carlyle Group LP's private equity funds went up 4% in the third quarter, and KKR & Co.'s gained 3.9%. Blackstone Group LP's buyout funds appreciated 3.3% during the period. The S&P 500 Index increased 4%. The following bar graph shows Apollo Global Management's return on invested capital versus its peers.

Apollo and other private equity firms have attracted new assets at a faster pace in recent years as investors seek alternatives to pricey stocks and bonds. The company recently secured $24.7 billion for its ninth flagship private equity fund, the largest buyout fund ever raised.

American Banking and Marketing News says that the financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of $467.72 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 64.11% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business' quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Economic net income, a closely watched measure of unrealized investment gains, increased to $431.6 million, or $1.07 a share, from $230.8 million, or $0.58 a share, a year ago. The latest result readily topped the 61-cent average estimate of analysts in a FactSet poll.

Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. The bar graph below shows Apollo Global Management's latest quarter EPS performance as compared to its peers.

Apollo Global Management stock has exceeded EPS and revenue analysts' expectations for three out of the last four quarters.

On December 21, APO's stock price was up 3.22% for the day, 4.89 for the last 5 days, 11.24% for the last month, 22.44% for the last six months, and 72.44% year to year.

The Street Ratings recently gave a price target on APO of $40.32.

APO Stock Dividend

The company declared a 39-cent dividend for the third quarter, up from 35 cents a year earlier.

Dividend Yield: 4.83%, Annualized Payout: $1.56, Payout Ratio: 52.3%

Paid quarterly, most recent dividend: 11/30/2017

Dividend growth: 64.70% (3 year average)

(Source: MarketBeat)

(Image source: wikiwand.com)

Financial Analysis

According to The Street Ratings, Apollo Global Management's strengths are its robust revenue growth, notable return on equity, expanding profit margins, solid stock price performance and impressive record of earnings per share growth, all outweighing that the company shows weak operating cash flow.

The revenue growth (31.86%) came in higher than the industry average of 17.6%. Growth in the company's revenue appears to have helped boost the earnings per share.

The company's current return on equity (44.95%) increased when compared to its ROE from the same quarter one year prior (33.46%). Compared to other companies in the Capital Markets industry and the overall market, Apollo Global Management's return on equity significantly exceeds that of both the industry average (22.94%) and the S&P 500 (13.41%). The gross profit margin is at 50.29%, increasing from the same quarter the previous year (50.09%). And the net profit margin of 30.55% is well above that of the year before (18.78%).

Apollo Global Management reported significant earnings per share improvement (100.00%) in the most recent quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. The company has demonstrated a pattern of positive earnings per share growth over the past two years.

Apollo Global Management's Growth

Growth (%) Last Quarter 12 Mo. 3 Yr. CAGR Revenues 31.86 64.07 5.26 Net Income 114.49 150.76 25.74 EPS 100.00 146.77 25.99

A look at these year-to-year tables further indicates APO's growth, as well as its improved position and profitability.

From the Income Statement

(in $mil) Q3 FY17 Q3 FY16 Net Sales 664.23 503.73 EBITDA 334.02 252.31 EBIT 327.23 247.67 Net Income 202.95 94.62

From the Balance Sheet

(in $mil) Q3 FY17 Q3 FY16 Cash & Equiv. 989.43 991.21 Total Assets 6,860.35 5,490.22 Equity 1,329.49 723.09

Also, Apollo Global Management has a Current Ratio of 1.74 and a Debt to Capital Ratio of 34.73%.

Profitability Statistics

Q3 FY17 Q3 FY16 Gross Profit Margin 50.29% 50.09% Net Profit Margin 30.55% 18.78% EBITDA Margin 50.28% 50.08% Operating Margin 49.26% 49.17% Sales Turnover 0.35 0.27 Return on Assets 8.84% 4.40% Return on Equity 44.95% 33.46%

(Source: The Street Ratings)

Growth Measurements versus Industry

APO Industry Median Projected EPS Growth 26.27% 17.07% Current Cash Flow Growth 124.73% -2.31% Historical Cash Flow Growth 39.46% 8.02% Net Margin 24.82% 14.76% Return on Equity 64.11% 12.84% Projected Sales Growth 26.02% 7.28%

(Source: Zacks Research, which gives APO a growth score of "A")

Other Growth Statistics for Apollo Global Management

Current % Annual EPS Growth 3.33 Quarterly EPS Growth 132.61 Quarterly Sales Growth 53.45

(Source: Market Trend Signal)

As set out here, APO's price and earnings have has also picked up momentum lately.

Momentum Parameters Compared to Industry

APO Industry Median 4 Week Price Change 7.76% 0.67% 12 Week Price Change 7.90% 2.55% 52 Week Price Change 65.39% 9.58% 20 Day Average Volume 887,495 113,177 EPS Est. Weekly Change 0.29% 0.00% EPS Est. Monthly Change 0.29% 0.00% EPS Est. Quarterly Change 23.71% 1.14%

(Source: Zacks Research, which recently choose a momentum score of "A" for APO)

Valuation

Apollo Global Management's P/E ratio (10.84) indicates a significant discount compared to an average of 25.88 for the Capital Markets industry and a significant discount compared to the S&P 500 average of 25.35.

To use another comparison, its price-to-book ratio of 4.47 indicates a premium versus the S&P 500 average of 3.22 and in-line with the industry average of 4.47. The price-to-sales ratio is above the S&P 500 average, but well below the industry average (4.68).

APO is trading at a significant discount to its peers using the following financial metrics:

Value Determination Metrics versus Industry

APO Industry Peers Price/Projected Earnings Ratio 10.24 22.37

(Source: The Street Ratings)

APO Industry Median Cash Yield 19% 14% EV/EBITDA Ratio 6.00 9.18 PEG Ratio 1.08 1.35 Price/Cash Flow 6.21 12.87 Current Fiscal Year P/E 10.84 13.83 Price/Sales Ratio 2.58 3.21 Earnings Yield 9.22% 7.16% Cash Flow per share 5.21 1.41

(Source: Zacks Research, which assigns APO a value score of "A")

Technical View

The long-term, immediate-term, and short-term trends for APO are all up, according to SwingTradeBot. The 50 DMA, 200 DMA, and Relative Strength indicators suggest a continuing up trend. SwingTradeBot also selected an "A" rating for APO. Other bullish signs include a new 52-week high on December 19th, a new 52-week closing high on December 18th, and a Non-ADX 1,2,3,4 Bullish Swing Setup on December 15.

According to Market Trend Signal, the long-term trend of Apollo Global Management is up, indicating that APO has experienced an uptrend for at least the past 180 trading days.

The short-term trend of Apollo Global Management is up, meaning APO has been undergoing a short-term uptrend over the past 7-10 days.

The current signal for Apollo Global Management is "buy," indicating that the stock could be advancing in its trend.

Today's strength rank for Apollo Global Management is 90, meaning that APO is outperforming 90% of its peers over a 12-month period.

Institutional Buying and Analysts' Recommendations

Major shareholder Tiger Global Management purchased 43,714 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought shares of the company: Janney Montgomery Scott, Wedbush Securities, Alps Advisors, Bank of New York Mellon, and Legal & General Group. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company's stock.

Zacks Research upgraded APO to a "buy" rating on December 18. Jefferies Group reiterated a "buy" rating for Apollo Global Management in a research report on September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating for Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Quotemedia reports in their analyst recommendations for APO 7 strong buys and 2 holds. MarketBeat's analysts' consensus gives APO 9 buy ratings and 3 hold ratings.

Conclusion

APO, going by the parameters of their industry (assets under management, private equity holdings, and economic net income), had a strong third quarter. Key financial measurements, such as profit, revenue, EPS, and margins, also all improved from the previous year. In addition, Apollo Global Management now looks good compared to its industry peers in terms of value, growth, momentum metrics. Finally, APO's technical indicators, including 50 DMA, 200 DMA, and Relative Strength, signal an ongoing upward trend. For all these reasons, Apollo Global Management is a stock to be considered that pays a dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.