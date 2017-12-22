Market Is Cheap In A Different Way - Cramer's Mad Money (12/21/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, December 21.

The current market is cheap in a different way. "We don't have enough shares to go around. That's how I feel about this incredibly strong year and the uber-bullish reaction to tax reform. It's not a wholesale shortage of stock. It's a shortage of stocks that fit the program, meaning stocks belonging to companies that are high domestic taxpayers and thus just got a big boost to their earnings," said Cramer.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) best explain this case. Wal-Mart pays 32% effective tax rate, which is expected to fall to 21% with the tax overhaul. This makes Wal-Mart a good investment in the current scenario and the company is buying back stock as well. Conversely, Amazon doesn't pay much tax despite 43% effective tax rate and keep issuing stock over time. Ten years ago, Wal-Mart had 4.1B shares outstanding and as of current date, they have about 3B. Amazon's share count has grown from 424M to 494M in the same period.

In the industrials group, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is experiencing a bull market, will have new accounting rules, and is buying back stock. It's a triple bull market for the group. On the flip side, home builders are getting hurt as they are losing mortgage interest deduction and the state tax deduction. Even then, companies like Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) have reduced their share count from 184M to 158M today.

CEO interview - Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner with 8 mines in Canada and Mexico. Its stock is up just 6% for the year. They had a good last quarter where they raised production outlook. Cramer interviewed CEO Sean Boyd to know his views on gold and cryptocurrencies.

Boyd said that gold is a long-term business and hence when companies were cutting back production, selling assets and cutting people between 2012 and 2015, they were investing in assets and people. They expect to increase production by 25% between now and 2020.

Their Mexican business has been one of their best cash flow generators and that's where they will expand in the coming years. The company is giving forecast as they are confident and they take a measured approach to business management and M&A. "Our sense is that investors are starting to do their homework, revisiting the high-quality gold equities, so there is a sense that gold's about to turn here. We wouldn't be surprised to see gold between $1,400 and $1,500 within the next 18 months or so," said Boyd.

He also gave his views on Bitcoin. "Gold's a highly developed market, very liquid market, a very efficient store of value and portfolio diversifier. That's why you need to own it. One of the things about bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies is, is there really an unlimited supply? We're gold miners. We mine deposits. I think, over time, the question will be: are these cryptocurrencies and the developers of these cryptocurrencies just mining the public?" he added.

Boyd thinks people can invest in cryptocurrencies but now is the time to own gold, now that stock market is setting record levels.

CEO interview - Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cramer interviewed CEO Martin Mucci of Paychex which reported an in-line earnings and better than expected revenue. The new tax bill will go in effect in 11 days. Cramer wanted to learn the impact it will have.

Mucci said that it will take IRS few weeks to make changes and communicate with Paychex and others. "Probably, this'll happen in the February checks, because it's going to take them a few weeks to identify everything. Our systems are ready to go, but I think it'll take a few weeks, three or four weeks, to get it ironed out," he added.

Apart from the tax changes, the employment is near to full and the economy is expanding. Mucci expects higher wages to kick in as the shortage of works start. "And now with tax reform, we may see more wages go up because there's more ability to hire and pay a little bit more," he added.

Apart from payroll, human resources is their most demanded service. It can set up with small businesses and help their business run smoothly.

CEO interview - Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ansys is a maker of simulation software that test designs in real world scenarios. They had a good last quarter and raised guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Ajei Gopal to know what lies ahead.

Gopal said that Ansys's technology is a part of everyday products. Be it airplanes or cars, mobiles or vacuum cleaners, all get tested by Ansys's software. Their software serves as high-level engineering aid for designers and manufacturers. They partner with Ferrari to fine-tune race cars.

"When you're in the business that they're in, where performance really matters, every millisecond makes a difference. And that millisecond makes a difference between winning and just being an also-ran. With Ansys technology, they can win," said Gopal.

Their software creates a digital wind tunnel which can simulate what the car will do in certain conditions. Companies like Cummins are also using Ansys's technology to roll out an analysis-led design process that brings simulated testing into the entire process of manufacturing and quality assurance.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN): There is tax loss selling and Cramer is not a fan. Sell the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM): Cramer likes the company but connected home is not a big space yet.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE): They are still in the early stages of the depression drug.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK): It's an inexpensive stock but there is one large shareholder that may offload. It's a good business nonetheless.

