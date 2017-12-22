Brad Thomas Positions For 2018: Take Charge!

Now that Tax Reform is a “done deal”, we believe that many corporations will begin to invest in new equipment and machinery, and the REAL ESTATE.

Brad Thomas is the #1 analyst on Seeking Alpha (based on 90-day page views) and is considered an expert in Real Estate Investment Trusts. He has over 25 years of experience in commercial real estate and he has authored two books: The Intelligent REIT Investor and The Trump Factor: Unlocking The Secrets Behind The Trump Empire. He is also the Editor of the Forbes Real Estate Investor and Senior analyst of The Intelligent REIT Investor, a subscription service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace.

Michael Lipkin (ML): Let's begin with an overview of your investment style/philosophy. Has anything changed for you in this regard in 2017?

Brad Thomas (BT): I just finished writing the January edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor and included in the monthly publication are five of our core investment portfolios. The most popular portfolio is called The Durable Income Portfolio and it consists of over 30 REITs, primary equity REITs with a few commercial mortgage REITs.

Around a year ago I forecasted REITs to return around 9-10% in 2017, and I am pleased to report that all five of our portfolios beat that benchmark, and the Durable Income Portfolio has returned just under 12% year-to-date (through December 15th).

That may not sound like I am batting 400, especially when you compare the performance to traditional equities, but it's important to recognize that REITs are simply real estate securities. The primary reason to own real estate is to benefit from the underlying dynamics associated with supply and demand in the real estate sector.

As I reflect on REIT performance in 2017, it's important to recognize that REAL ESTATE fundamentals remain strong. While market sentiment has certainly shifted in the retail sector, we are cognizant of the fact that headline news has dominated the space. We began 2017 with a defensive mindset as it relates to retail, and our view was (and still is) that there are good opportunities in retail and to mitigate the risks we have two strategies:

First - We are only investing in the best-in-class retail names. To screen out the best REITs, we created a rating system that allows us to score each REIT based on a variety of metrics (we call this our Rhino Rating Score). Some of these higher quality REITs include Kimco Realty (KIM), Regency Centers (REG), Simon Property (SPG), and Taubman Centers (TCO).

Second - We maintain tactical diversification whereby we hedge the retail exposure with "communication" REITs, companies exposed to technology such as cell towers - we own Crown Castle (CCI), data centers - we own CyrusOne (CONE) and Digital Realty (DLR), and logistics properties - we own Monmouth (MNR) and Gramery Property (GPT).

By purposely investing in high-quality retail AND diversifying with "communications" REITs, we achieve optimal exposure that is validated by our above average returns year-to-date. Our five core portfolios:

As you can see, all five of our portfolios have outperformed the iShares US (IYR) and that's to be expected. What I find interesting is that the Durable Income Portfolio (with over 30 REITs) has generated terrific results, amid the 17% exposure to retail (malls and shopping center REITs).

The Durable Income Portfolio commenced around 4½ years ago and it has become our showcase portfolio. The blueprint has never changed: we design the model to outperform in any market cycle by over-weighting net lease and healthcare REITs (we call them the 'anchors'). For example, we have 21% exposure in Net Lease REITs, 20% exposure in Healthcare REITs, and 4.5% exposure in Infrastructure REITs.

A few days ago, I wrote an article on the sale/leaseback model, in which I explained,

"In a sale/leaseback transaction, the owner-occupant of a commercial property sells the asset it owns and occupies by executing a long-term lease with a real estate investor. This structured financing alternative has evolved into an attractive strategy for many corporations to unlock the value of their real estate assets."

Now that Tax Reform is a "done deal", we believe that many corporations will begin to invest in new equipment and machinery, and of course this means that they will need REAL ESTATE.

Many corporations earn a higher return on their core business as compared to investing their capital in owned real estate. This off-balance sheet sale/leaseback alternative provides the occupier 100% of the value of the property compared to traditional mortgage financing, which is usually around 65% loan-to-value.

Currently, the Durable Income Portfolio is comprised of approximately 51% "anchors" (Net Lease, Healthcare, and Infrastructure) and we would like to grow that to 60% throughout 2018. One of our key interest sectors is Infrastructure, also an emphasis for the President.

We are also looking very closely at the other sectors - we call the 'buoys' - and other property categories that should see positive earnings growth related to Tax Reform include Lodging (increased business travel), Apartments (standard deduction serves as a catalyst for the renter), and Shopping Centers (more consumer income).

Collectively, our blueprint has not changed (the anchor and buoy model), however, we consider Tax Reform to be a very positive catalyst for the commercial real estate sector and we want to place our chips on the sectors that we believe have the most potential... simply put, that's how we generate alpha!

(ML): Why REITs? What appeals to you about REIT investing, and what unique opportunities does the asset class offer?

(BT): As you know, I am the Editor of the Forbes Real Estate Investor and of course this job provides me with an opportunity to meet many successful real estate investors, many of whom are C-suite executives. Over the years, I have learned from the very best deal-makers in the real estate universe.

I have been fascinated with real estate as long as I can remember.

When I was a kid, I used to visit my dad at his motels in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. I loved the idea of renting property and letting other people create wealth for me. When I purchased my first house, I brought in two roommates who both paid me $200 each monthly. My mortgage payment was $350 per month.

I collected $50 per month in free cash flow while witnessing my house appreciate in value (yes, I slept well at night).

I then began to invest in commercial real estate where I developed and/or acquired dozens of shopping centers and over 100 free-standing Net Lease properties. Over the years, I began to see my portfolio appreciate and I sold many of my properties to REITs.

As a private developer, I never had access to low cost capital, and of course in 2009, I found out that real estate wasn't a truly liquid asset class. In addition, partnerships are bittersweet, it was fun getting into them, but not so fun unwinding them.

So as the Great Recession began to thaw out, I recognized that I could serve a valuable role in the REIT sector by becoming an analyst. With over two decades of capital markets and development experience, I decided to venture out and become a trusted voice for Average Joe and Average Jane.

I have always enjoyed writing (I wrote the Rap Review in high school) and this new job, as a REIT analyst, provides me with the best of both worlds - the ability to educate investors in the world of real estate securities and to engage with them through my passion for writing.

Looking back, I cannot believe that it has been almost seven years since my first Seeking Alpha article. I have certainly proven that if you find your niche and your passion, you can accomplish just about anything in life. I am grateful to my 43,000+ followers on Seeking Alpha.

Also, I am grateful for my co-author of The Intelligent REIT Investor, Stephanie Krewson-Kelly, who helped write a terrific book last year. We have sold thousands of copies, and the book is used in a number of colleges and universities. As we explain in the book,

"The REIT industry experienced a watershed event when Standard & Poor's created a new Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sector called Real Estate. Publicly traded equity REITs have been removed from Financials, where they have been classified since their creation in 1960, and have begun trading as their own S&P Sector. This separation from banks and financial institutions has attracted new investors, but REITs require an industry-specific knowledge that is neither intuitive nor readily accessible to newcomers - until now. Using straightforward language and simple example to illustrate important concepts, this book will enable any reader to quickly learn and understand the lexicon and valuation techniques used in REIT investing, providing a wealth of practical resources that streamline the learning process. The discussion explains terminology, metrics, and other key points, while examples illustrate the calculations used to evaluate opportunities. A comprehensive list of publicly-traded REITs provides key reference, giving you access to an important resource most investors and stockbrokers lack."

(ML): What advice would you have for investors new to REITs? What should they watch out for, both in terms of opportunities and in terms of risks?

(BT): I just summed up this mission for newsletter subscribers,

"Don't get too cute. Stay in your lane. Always protect principal at all costs."

As you know, risk management is a critical part of the investing process. I spend a lot of time on Seeking Alpha trying to steer investors away from dangerous stocks. I'm sure some of you have heard me cite the definition of a sucker yield,

"This chase for yield in the stock market leads to the same thing that all such chasing leads to - impulsively reacting to dividend quantity over dividend quality. A "sucker-yield" is based on quantifiable high yields, seemingly ridiculous, when the underlying security has a flawed or vulnerable business model. Companies that fall under the "sucker-yield" definition typically have unpredictable and unreliable earnings histories with unsafe dividend payouts."

Some of the more dangerous REITs that I have written on lately include Washington Prime (WPG) - see article HERE - and Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) - see article HERE. I have no interest in shorting a REIT, my objective is simply to steer investors away from dangerous dividends, while providing better dividend growth opportunities.

Most all of the REITs in the Durable Income Portfolio have a history of dividend growth. I'll remind you of this famous line from Josh Peters, "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised".

Dividend safety is certainly one part of the risk management tools we use and there are certainly a few others worth noting.

Valuation is a critical element and that's why we include BUY-SELL-HOLD ratings for all of the REITs in our Intelligent REIT Lab. We also added TRIM, STRONG BUY, and SPECULATIVE BUY ratings recognizing that we needed to provide the most clarity for our readers.

Our definition of STRONG BUY is that we believe shares are trading at a very deep discount (or margin of safety). Not to be confused with our SPECULATIVE BUY rating in which the stock is cheaply priced, but there are outsized risks that must be recognized. To be clear, we would NEVER recommend a STRONG BUY for a company like Spirit Realty (SRC) since the dividend is not safe.

We prefer to use the term SPECULATIVE BUY since it suggests shares are deeply discounted, yet the dividend is unsafe. Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is another example of a SPECULATIVE BUY. There is no argument shares are cheap, but given the outsized tenant exposure with Windstream (WIN), we must signal the risks (hence the speculative terminology).

Finally, we consider diversification one of the most important risk management tools. We consider diversification the simplest and cheapest way to achieve a margin of safety. As I said earlier, we hold over 30 REITs in the Durable Income Portfolio with a broad assortment of property sectors and sub-sectors.

(ML): What do you expect to be the key drivers of stock performance in 2018?

(BT): A few days ago I wrote an article on Tax Reform that received a mix bag of comments. As I referenced in the article, I serve on the President's Campaign Advisory Board and I consider it an honor to be affiliated with the President's 2020 campaign. As you know, President Trump ran on a business ticket, and my decision to vote for him, and later support his campaign, was solely based on his economic agenda.

Having known the President first-hand (I wrote The Trump Factor: Unlocking The Secrets Behind The Trump Empire) I knew that he would succeed with Tax Reform and provide wealth creation benefits for all Americans.

To be clear, it is my desire to maintain no political affiliation on Seeking Alpha, and my hope is that everyone reading this article recognizes the REIT benefits for ALL investors. As I pointed out in my article,

"U.S. corporations will now be incentivized to invest heavily inside the U.S. This means that there will be a wave of capital flowing into the markets to invest in machinery, equipment, and to grow dividends!"

To put this bluntly, we could see a building boom in 2018. Recognizing that traditional equities may be priced-in, I see no evidence that REITs are trading at obsessive valuation levels. By maintaining a tactical approach of selecting the soundest securities (buy them cheaply) with adequate diversification (we recommend at least 10-20 REITs), investors should see their investment accounts continue to grow.

Also, REIT dividends will soon be worth 20% more, as the new Tax Bill puts REITs on the same playing field as pass-through entities - where the highest bracket goes from 39.6% to 29.6%.

Keep in mind, this does not impact retirees who own REIT shares in their 401K account; however, for those investors who own real estate or REIT shares outside of a traditional 401K, the savings are massive.

(ML): What is your highest-conviction pick (long or short) heading into 2018 and why?

(BT): I will be writing on that tonight, so stay tuned. However, always remember to diversify. My top pick in 2017 was Preferred Apartment (APTS) and one of the reasons that our Small Cap REIT portfolio returned over 21% year-to-date.

We carefully screen out over 100 U.S. Equity REITs, and we utilize a scoring model based on a number of safety metrics. Each REIT is scored and ranked, and our system, although not fool-proof, provides us with an overall quality rating that allows us to filter out the best picks. We call the system our Rhino Rating model (updated in the next edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor). Take Charge!

(ML): Who will you be reading on Seeking Alpha in 2018?

(BT): My mentor on Seeking Alpha and close friend, Chuck Carnevale. Also, my colleague on our Marketplace site (The Intelligent REIT Investor) is Rubicon Associates. Finally, my daughter, Lauren Thomas, is one of the best journalists around, she just completed here first year at CNBC where she covers retail (and of course Retail REITs).

(ML): Any other comments?

(BT): I appreciate the opportunity to contribute on the Seeking Alpha platform. I have gained valuable experience over the years, and I want to thank my 40,000+ followers for the feedback and wisdom they have shared. While I certainly wish to grow my REIT research business (via the Forbes Real Estate newsletter and Marketplace), I am thankful for those who have inspired me to develop a leading platform for second level REIT thinkers.

I also want to thank Seeking Alpha for providing a world-class platform in which we can all learn… As Ben Graham once said, "the most durable education is self-education". Merry Christmas and Happy SWAN investing.

Full Disclosure: Brad Thomas is on the Advisory Board for the President Donald J. Trump Campaign and he is the author of The Trump Factor: Unlocking the Secrete Behind the Trump Empire.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.