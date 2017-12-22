Xerium Technologies: Creating Equity Value Despite Being Inefficiently Capitalized

Will the real Xerium (XRM) please stand up? Given management’s focus and efforts on plant realignment over the last five years, I suspect they are ready for stakeholders to recognize the company’s improved positioning and performance stabilization. I believe this recognition will start to occur in 2018 with an improving quality of earnings, better operating performance, and focus on free cash flow. Management will be able to begin deleveraging the balance sheet with incremental free cash flow, thereby eliminating XRM’s glaring burden – its inefficient capital structure.

Xerium’s Business And Market

To begin, Xerium manufactures consumable products for the paper industry. Principally, these core products are roll covers and machine clothing (conveyer belts) consumed while making paper. As such, XRM’s volumes are purchased by paper manufacturers and are highly correlated to paper production, the product’s useful life, and paper machine closures/openings. With the increased level of machine closures (2014-2016) in North America and Europe as well as declining production levels in printing grades, management has spent the last 5 years focused on aligning their plant capacity with growing paper grades.

This effort entailed rationalizing their asset footprint in order to deliver competitive lead-times at an economical cost. While it’s easy for the investment community to dismiss XRM based on anecdotal observations and a negative paper bias within the U.S., we should remember that 70% of the company’s revenue comes from other countries where paper markets are stable and growing. Unlike the last three years, the pace of new paper machines and restarts should more than offset the number of closures going forward.

The trend of new machines is most acute in the tissue and brown paper grades as per capita use in emerging countries continue to grow. Based on research by Fisher International, there are almost 8,000 paper machines globally across all grades and models indicate that there will be over 1,000 new tissue machines by 2025. Ultimately, Xerium’s new plant profile should produce revenue growth of approximately 0.5-1% each year.

Management’s Actions

Specifically, management closed eight manufacturing locations and relocated that equipment to nine other locations in addition to opening one new facility. Within the financial statements, investors can see the PP&E book value in Europe decreased from 43% of the total to 32% and in Asia increased to 22% from 12%. Today, Xerium has 28 manufacturing locations with 80% of its volumes installed on machines manufacturing growing paper grades such as tissue, paper towels, paperboards, consumer packaging and even graphical grades (graphical is growing in countries outside of the US).

To execute the plant realignment, management deployed a significant amount of capital. Over the last five years, XRM invested and expensed $84 million in restructuring initiatives and capitalized $90 million in expenditures for cost reduction projects (assuming maintenance capex is 4% of revenue – total capex was $182 million). Fortunately, XRM was able to pay for most of the realignment with operating cash flows, only burning $30 million in cash.

Terrible Time to Refinance

While management was executing restructuring initiatives, EBITDA decreased to $95 million in 2016 from $117 million in 2014 due to above-normal paper machine closures. Unfortunately, the management team was advised to refinance a 2019 bond maturity (August 2016) during this time. With the previous 3-year track record of burning cash and deteriorating EBITDA with no stabilization, XRM’s cost of capital increased to approximately 9.5%, with the majority of interest expense coming from a new $480 million secured bond.

Management felt compelled to follow through with the refinance despite the high coupon because they had previously pulled a refinancing transaction in September 2015 due to deteriorating market conditions. Ultimately, XRM was concerned about the potential implications of pulling another transaction just nine months later.

Based on where the company’s bonds are currently trading (yielding 8.2%), there is approximately $6.3 million (9.5% - 8.2% * total debt) of value tied up in an inefficient capital structure – 9% of the current market capitalization. Given its call structure (non-call currently, moves to 104.75 in August 2018), management does not have many economical options to refinance the bonds now.

Deleveraging And Equity Value Creation

While stakeholders can be frustrated with the refinance timing and outcome of certain performance guidance communicated over the past three years, most buy-side analysts agree that management did outline a strategy and, in the end, executed on the plan. I believe the timing of the guided performance stabilization and subsequent improvement was delayed due to rapid North American paper machine closures in 2016 – hastened by the strong dollar.

Without a doubt, management communicated some very aggressive EBITDA goals. Despite the clear shortfall, I believe 2017 will demonstrate performance stabilization and growth with EBITDA guided to be at least $97 million, or $2 million higher than 2016. The increase, though small and in-line with the growth profile, will be the first annual improvement in 3 years. More importantly, the earnings quality will improve dramatically with reported EBITDA at the highest level since 2014.

With the plant rationalization complete, the level of restructuring and capital investment is decreasing significantly, leading to an improved cash generation profile – as illustrated in exhibit A. The enhanced earnings quality should result in the highest level of free cash flow generation (operating cash flows – capital expenditures – acquisitions) in seven years at $20 million, or 30%+ of current market capitalization ($1.21 per share). Management has clearly indicated that cash generation will be used for reducing debt levels.

Disconcerted Equity Valuation

At current equity trading levels of approximately $4 per share, the market is valuing Xerium at ~$576 million, or 5.9x expected 2017 EBITDA. This valuation multiple seems very low, given that several paper manufacturers, whose revenue mix and growth outlook are 100% subject to declining volumes and paper price volatility, are trading at the same level. Moreover, XRM’s closest peers, Albany International Corp. (AIN) and Kadant Inc. (KAI), trade at enterprise value (EV) multiples that are 100% higher, despite having similar EBITDA margins.

The EV premiums grow to almost 200% when using a multiple of EBITDA less capital expenditures. While both AIN and KAI have stronger balance sheets and higher growth prospects, I don’t believe a 100% EV premium is appropriate. Without a doubt, XRM’s daily liquidity prohibits an appropriate valuation given that 60-65k shares generally change hands each day – approximately $250,000 of value. For example, the incremental buyer/seller of $30,000 can move the trading level 5%.

With this liquidity point in mind, XRM’s shareholders have experienced a technical headwind over the last three months as 1.5 million shares were sold by top 10 holders – which represents a month of trading volume. At the same time, incremental equity buyers are difficult to find given the lack of research coverage. In a kind of Catch-22, the lack of liquidity discourages any analyst coverage because their clients are not able to build relevant positions – so, why should analysts make the effort, aside from positioning their firm for the next bond/loan refinancing?

Perspective Of The Institutional Bond Market

Another interesting valuation view is from the institutional bond market where XRM’s bonds are trading at 102.75 to yield 8.2% with a loan-to-value (LTV) of 90%+ (total debt/enterprise value). Today, CCC bonds within the Barclay’s Corporate HY Index yield 8.5% and XRM’s bonds are rated B2/B. Clearly, bond investors and the rating agencies disagree on the risk profile – driven by B2/B credit statistics mixed with negative industry taint. With a LTV of 90%+, the equity appears to be pricing in a higher probability of default/restructuring.

At the same time, with the bonds above par, institutional investors still believe a refinancing is highly probable. As such, it seems that either the bond market or the equity market is priced incorrectly. If Xerium’s probability of refinancing its capital structure is decreasing, its bonds should be trading at a much higher yield/lower price and the equity should continue to trade lower. While evaluating Xerium’s probability of default, investors should remember that management has some levers to help deleverage.

One of these levers is plant ownership. XRM owns 25 of its 28 facilities ($160 million in book value). While there are positive and negative aspects of utilizing sales/leaseback transactions, it does provide management with the flexibility to lower cost of capital.

Strategic Acquisition Target

Given the facts, I struggle to see any benefit to Xerium being a public company. In fact, I believe the existing debt structure, coupled with the expected cash generation and current equity valuation, creates an attractive opportunity for strategic buyers. As highlighted in Exhibit B below, any buyer would need to write a significant equity check to both compensate existing equity shareholders as well as deleverage the balance sheet so that cost of capital decreases to more appropriate levels.

With free cash flow generation estimated to be $20 million, plus savings from lower interest expense (could offer significant savings based on the buyer strength and their respective cost of capital), going private, and lowering the cost structure, the cash flow yield on equity could range between 20-25% depending on purchase price. Importantly, a large part of the potential cash flow enhancement does not carry management execution risk (such as closing plants, moving volumes to different facilities, etc.), only market risk that interest rates move higher.

Another potential area of value enhancement is research and development. Xerium spends close to 2% of revenue, around $8 million annually, on maintaining a robust patent pipeline and providing product innovation for customers. The annual R&D spend validates the technical nature of the products, as well as the 20% EBITDA margins earned by the Company. Depending on the buyer, some of the R&D spend could be redundant or refocused and thus would further improve the cash flow yield to the 30% area.

Finally, I believe a buyer could take advantage of Xerium’s assets. As previously stated, XRM owns 25 of its 28 facilities. The Company has 9 plants in North America, 9 in Europe, 5 in Asia-Pacific, and 5 in Latin America. Depending on the buyer’s asset footprint, they could sell or consolidate these assets and potentially use proceeds to help pay for the acquisition.

Multiple Paths to $4.00 per Share of Value Creation

Ultimately, any long term buyer of Xerium’s equity must believe the plant realignment has positioned the business to take advantage of growing paper grades, helping offset the volumes going into declining grades within the United States. While XRM’s earnings quality and cash flow profile are improving significantly and a large amount of value can be unlocked by deleveraging, management must demonstrate performance stability and growth to dissuade the incremental seller.

While acknowledging the long term default rate for CCCs is 27%, I believe Xerium’s likelihood of default is closer to 15% or lower. Furthermore, I think the expected value of purchasing XRM’s equity provides a 35% return buying up to a share price of $5.12 per share (assuming $8 per share target) and $4.48 per share (assuming $7 per share target). Again, the analysis is based on a stable business profile and any material downward trend in EBITDA could not only negatively impact cash flows, but also the ability to refinance the existing bonds.

Going forward, as cash is used to deleverage the balance sheet, investor concerns about refinancing risks should subside and value should accrete to equity holders. Of course, I believe the probability of a strategic buyer acquiring the company is very high at equity prices below $6.5 per share. With that said, any Board decision on appropriate valuation will be driven by XRM’s largest shareholder, Carl Marks Management (represented by James Wilson as Chairman of the Board), whose ownership position was the consequence of a balance sheet restructuring over seven years ago.

