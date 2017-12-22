Chevron Looks Like Bitcoin Of Oil - Cash Flow, Dividend To Accelerate

Investment to payback estimated at 28 months; cash flow for the life of the pad at about 2 times capital costs.

Chevron to accelerate cash flow and dividend growth over next couple of years.

source: Stock Photo

There's a lot to like about Chevron (CVX) over the next couple of years. The oil giant is expected to accelerate cash flow and dividend growth over the next 24 months or so, with the primary catalysts being production growth in the Permian and Australian LNG.

What's especially attractive about the company is most of the growth will be fueled from projects that have already been budgeted.

After a recent meeting with Chevron executives, Cowen & Co.'s Sam Margolin did say management did say there will occasionally be investments in new resources.

Margolin wrote this in a note to clients:

Management did note that the business requires investments in new resources periodically. But there is no current pressure to allocate capital within or above the current guidance budget to support steady production or higher levels of growth before Tengiz comes on.

That suggests a potentially higher than normal cash flow and dividend payouts during that period of time.

Margolin raised his price target on Chevron from $122 to $160. It's been awhile since we saw an oil company get that type of positive outlook.

Permian and Australian LNG

In the last earnings report Chevron cited its upstream business and Australian LNG as the key components of its accelerated growth. CEO John S. Watson said this:

We have an Upstream business that I believe can sustain itself at current prices, thanks to an enviable unconventional position highlighted but not limited to the Permian. I expect Australia will deliver earnings and cash flow for decades, and we've had a successful record developing a huge resource base in Kazakhstan. We have a tightly configured high-return Downstream and Chemical business that complements the Upstream.

In the third quarter, after dividends, cash flow came in at about $500 million. When asset sales were included, it jumped to $2.8 billion. For the year net cash stood at $3.8 billion as of the latest reporting period.

Concerning shale and other tight output, that climbed by 39,000 barrels per day, the bulk of that coming from the Permian.

The company said the "production in the Permian continues to exceed expectation." In the third quarter overall production climbed to 187,000 barrels per day, a gain of 30 percent year-over-year.

Concerning cumulative cash flow from output, it allows capital recovery "from initial investment to payback to be about 28 months." For the life of the pad cumulative cash flow will be close to "two times the capital cost."

In early 2017 Chevron said the IRRs on investments in the Permian would be over 30 percent with WTI at $50 per barrel.

In the earnings report expectations were "to recover an average of about 1.9 million barrels per well with $14 per barrel capital, operating, and overhead expenditures."

The company added that "at $50 a barrel WTI, $2.50 Henry Hub, and $25 a barrel NGLs, revenue from oil, condensate, and gas streams will weight average $33 per barrel."

In regard to Australian LNG, expectations are it'll deliver significant cash flow and earnings for "decades."

The combination of these two growth engines leads Margolin to conclude Chevron should be able to grow its annual dividend by 50 percent over the next five years.

With new cash flow and production about to come from the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, it's possible it could be more than that, depending on how the price of oil cooperates.

Assuming it averages about where it's at today, 5 percent should be a very achievable target.

Conclusion

The good news for Chevron and shareholders over the next couple of years is most of the projects have already had capital allocated to them, so a lot of the results will have lower costs associated with them.

That means more earnings and cash flow going forward, and the probability the share price of Chevron will also jump significantly. If there are few hiccups in the next 24 months, the $160 share price could be lower than current expectations.

It looks like Chevron is going to be a solid growth and income stock over the next couple of years, one that includes a lot less risk than other sectors like tech that appear to be struggling near their tops.

Investors should look carefully at taking a position in Chevron, or adding to it. Barring an unforeseen event or events, the fundamentals of the company are in place to generate some serious revenue and cash flow for at least the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.