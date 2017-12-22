Noble Corp.: Things Are A Lot Better Than The Stock Price Suggests

For some time now, Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) has been saying that the offshore drilling market appears to be bottoming. They have spoken of green shoots appearing, they have repeatedly said that tender activity and rig inquiries are up significantly this year. There are new contract wins every couple of months that add enough backlog to offset expiring revenue. Noble Corp. is operating well under significant stress. They have extended their revolving credit facility out to 2023, they sit on over $600 million of cash, and they are free cash flow positive. Finally, oil prices are at the highest levels they have been at since May of 2015, and offshore drilling isn't going anywhere. What's needed now to bring Noble's stock price back to life is a series of significant new contract wins. Based on management’s recent remarks, I believe we may be very close to seeing exactly this.

NE data by YCharts







Without question, Noble Corp.'s stock is dirt cheap. The market value of the company is equal to about the cost of two new rigs. The lack of any positive momentum in Noble's share price, even in this market that seems to rise every day, led me to go back and listen again to the Q3 conference call for a second, and a third time. What strikes me as odd is the sheer number of times management reiterated on this conference call that they are very positive about the future and the number of good things they had to say.

For instance, recent contract wins for the rigs Houston Colbert, Bob Douglas, and Paul Romano will bring backlog to a level that is at least equal to where it was at the beginning of the year. Noble has $800 million of contract revenue coming in 2018 even without these new contract wins. They will have no problem remaining free cash flow positive next year and they have enough cash on hand today to repay all of their debt maturities for both 2018 and 2019. In addition, the extension of their credit facility out to 2023 gives investors certainty that no liquidity issues are looming on the horizon.

Noble Corp. is also better capitalized than many of its competitors. This really comes into play as the industry begins to rebound. For example, Noble has kept a large amount of its rigs warm stacked throughout this downturn. Their logic has always been that when the industry turns, operators will have a strong preference for warm stacked rigs, as opposed to rigs that have been out of use for an extended period of time. Also, the cost to reactivate a rig is significantly lower when it has been maintained during an idle period. Many of the cash starved rig owners in the industry simply won't have the $25-$50 million necessary to restart rigs that have been cold stacked for years, giving Noble's rigs a significant advantage in contract negotiations. Once we get a decisive turn in the market, I expect Noble to win contracts more frequently than their competitors.

Oil prices are also a positive for Noble. The fact that Brent oil is trading near $65 per barrel is good, but the fact that it’s very stable and has been trading here for two months now helps even more. The fact is, most operators can make a ton of cash with oil at $65 per barrel, they just want to see the prices maintain these levels before they give the final approval to projects.

Given that we are approaching winter and still are seeing week after week of drawdowns in oil inventories should not be understated either. The economy, both domestically and globally, is booming and oil demand is rising at a very healthy rate.



Source: Bloomberg



With oil prices higher than they have been in years, oil demand strong, inventories plummeting, and rig inquiries increasing, it would seem to be that we will start seeing many more contracts going forward. On the conference call, management mentioned that Noble has multiple opportunities for its warm stacked rigs such as the Sam Croft and Tom Madden. They also mentioned that four of Noble's jack-up rigs, the Mick O'Brien, Tom Prosser, Hans Deul, and Sam Hartley, could all be expected to win contracts in the near term. In addition, management talked about the excitement around Brazil's Pre-Salt oil fields and the increasing activity off the coast of Suriname and Guyana, and Australia.

Should we begin to see these potential opportunities become contracts, I would expect to see the stock price of Noble Corp. price begin a sustained, upward move. I also expect to see Noble’s bond prices trading higher in the future to reflect the new reality that the offshore drilling market is improving. The newly extended revolving credit facility clearly shows that bankers are not worried about Noble's solvency going forward, and bond prices will eventually follow suit.

In the meantime, investors can continue stockpiling Noble Corp.'s stock and bonds. Offshore drilling is vital to the global economy, as it amounts to nearly a third of total oil production. The skeptics who claim offshore is dead need only to look at the sheer size of the industry and ask themselves, if offshore goes away, what will replace it? We would need the production from the equivalent of three United States to equal the production of offshore globally, and despite what anyone says about how quickly shale oil can be brought online, it can’t, under any circumstances, replace offshore.



Source: EIA



To summarize, I continue to see Noble Corp. as remarkably cheap in this market. The stock is trading very near the lowest it’s ever traded at in its history. Meanwhile, the company continues to win new contracts, replace expiring backlog, generate positive free cash flow, and repay its debts. Noble Corp. management is decidedly positive about the future, and expects the offshore drilling market to begin recovering in 2018. The one thing that we are missing at this point, is a series of significant contract wins that will begin shifting the market’s opinion of Noble Corp., and I believe these are right around the corner.



Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Noble Corp bonds