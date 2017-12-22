Micron: What Does The Future Hold?

Management is making a lot of progress in bringing down debt levels but should put more focus on not diluting shareholders.

The outlook for the coming quarter and 2018 as a whole is quite positive.

Article thesis

Micron's (MU) near term as well as long term outlook is positive, thanks to strong pricing trends and ongoing growth in global demand for memory chips. Micron is making a lot of progress in bringing its debt levels down but should be more careful about share count dilution, I believe. Thanks to a very low valuation Micron continues to look attractive as a capital appreciation play.

Micron's Q1 results, which were even better than expected, were accompanied by very positive guidance for the current quarter:

The company is calling for another sizable revenue increase during the current quarter, which is supposed to lead to record quarterly earnings of well above $2.50 per share.

Based on this estimate and Micron's results in the previous quarter it looks like Micron is poised for a year with earnings per share coming in around $10, which is about 25% higher than the analyst consensus from before the announcement:

After Micron's blow-out earnings release analysts were fast in raising their estimates for the current year, but it looks like they still are on the conservative side:

Q1 Q2 (guidance) Q3 (estimate) Q4 (estimate) Total EPS $2.45 $2.58 $2.60 $2.60 10.23

If Micron hits the midpoint of guidance and if EPS rise marginally over the following two years (which would mean a substantial slow-down from the Q1-Q2 growth rate), the company still would earn about six percent more than what analysts are forecasting right now.

That earnings growth, that both Micron and the analyst community are forecasting, is based on several factors:

- Strong growth in demand for memory chips that leads to a positive environment with regards to the pricing of DRAM as well as NAND

- A substantial increase in output for Micron: The company targets a DRAM bit growth rate in the high teens in 2018 and a NAND bit growth rate of more than fifty percent in FY 2018.

Demand for Micron's products is driven by several factors:

Cloud infrastructure that needs to be built out, autonomous driving, which requires a high amount of sensors as well as processing units in each vehicle and last but not least the internet of things will drive demand significantly over the coming decades.

The number of connected devices in the IoT is poised to quintuple from the 2015 level through 2025, which means that dozens of billions of new devices will require components such as memory chips. Micron plans to be at the forefront of this development:

But for the IoT to deliver on its full potential, billions of devices will have to be able to capture, process, analyze, and store massive amounts of data. And that's where Micron's value really comes into play. Our memory and storage technologies are critical to the flow of that data in the connected world.

On top of that Micron will also benefit from new generations of (mobile) devices getting higher spec components -- such as the new iPhone, which has 3GB of DRAM compared to the iPhone 7, which was equipped with only 2GB of DRAM. The same holds true for new models of phones produced by other manufacturers, as well as for tablets, PCs, etc.

Many analysts and market watchers believe that the pricing environment for DRAM will remain very beneficial for Micron (and others) in the coming year, as demand continues to rise whilst output is not growing at a very high pace. The oligopoly (Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix control 95% of the market) is currently working efficiently: Supply is growing in order to satisfy ever growing demand, but not too fast, in order to not hurt the prices these three companies can demand from their customers. This leads to solid revenues per unit, and especially to high margins which are a key earnings growth driver in this industry with high fixed and relatively low variable costs.

Micron's cash generation allows for great progress in bringing down debt, but dilution is a negative

In addition to a solid growth outlook Micron is also looking strong in another area: The company generates a very impressive amount of cash.

source: Micron's most recent 10-Q

With $3.64 billion in operating cash flows and $1.96 billion of capital expenditures Micron produced free cash flows of $1.68 billion in the most recent quarter, which is about $6.7 billion on an annualized basis.

That means that Micron is trading at a very low valuation (about 7.6 times this year's free cash flow as the market cap is $51 billion right now), and that Micron has a lot of cash it can utilize.

In the most recent quarter Micron chose to focus on debt reduction with the cash the company generated, which is not a bad thing, as it leads to lower interest expenses (and thus higher earnings) and a cleaner balance sheet (and thus possibly a higher valuation).

Micron's focus on bringing down its debt levels is a bit too high, I believe, though: The current pace of reducing debt levels by $2.4 billion a quarter is not necessary at all, and unfortunately Micron chose to partially finance that debt reduction via the issuance of new equity.

source: Micron's most recent 10-Q

Micron issued almost one and a half billion worth of new shares this fall, at a share price that is roughly where it is right now.

Since Micron's shares are trading at about 4.5 times this year's expected earnings, one could say that Micron issued shares yielding about 22% (earnings yield) to pay down debt that yields three to six percent (interest rate).

That doesn't sound like a well thought out move to me, and I believe it would be in shareholders best interest if the company did not do something like that again. Not issuing new shares in order to not dilute current shareholders further, and in turn paying down debt at a slower pace would be more beneficial in the long run, it seems:

Whether Micron gets its net debt down to zero during Q3 2018 or during Q1 2019 will not matter in the long run, but if Micron continues to issue dozens of millions of new shares every quarter that dilutive impact will hurt shareholders as their portion of the earnings pie will shrink measurably.

source: Micron's most recent 10-Q

With $6 billion in cash and $9 billion in short and long-term debt Micron's net debt has declined to $3 billion, which means that net debt will be zero in less than six months if Micron continues to pay down debt at the current pace.

It will then be very interesting to see what Micron plans to do with its cash flows that are poised to remain high for the foreseeable future. Stock buybacks would be quite beneficial as long as the valuation is low, but it would be a bit illogical for the company to issue equity during the last quarter in order to repurchase the same shares in a couple of months, so maybe management has other plans.

M&A is possible, but at least in the DRAM space there aren't a lot of possibilities -- due to the three already controlling most of the market a takeover of SK Hynix or Samsung is quite unlikely to pass regulators (and Samsung is way too big anyways). The other players are not interesting due to being too small, which means that acquisitions would thus likely happen in other segments.

Takeaway

Micron and the other players of its oligopoly will continue to benefit from explosive demand growth for memory chips, thus the earnings outlook for Micron remains very positive in the long as well as in the short run.

The company is poised to become net debt free (which should result in ratings increases and which could lead to multiple expansion as investors like to pay up for investments that are deemed low risk) thanks to its huge cash flows, but management should put more focus on not diluting shareholders, I believe.

Thanks to a very low valuation (about 4.5 times this year's earnings and less than eight times this year's FCF) Micron's shares continue to have substantial upside, especially if management starts to use the company's free cash flows in shareholder friendly ways (such as buybacks or dividends).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MU over the next 72 hours.

