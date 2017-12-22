Long Island Iced Tea Goes Long Blockchain

The company announced that it will change its name to 'Long Blockchain' and conducted the first formal step to do so.

Business is all about getting the most out of your assets. Here, forward-looking company Long Island Iced Tea (LTEA) believes it has found a unique play at the intersection of blockchain and Long Island Iced Teas – an alcoholic beverage composed of 5 different alcoholic beverages. Upon the news today that Long Island Iced Tea will be changing its name to ‘Long Blockchain’, shares of the firm exploded 175%. Could the crypto craze be spreading to Long Island and its iced tea?

The answer is no. While this stock reflects the often-bubbly nature of the cryptocurrency wave, it cannot possibly have a valid play on blockchain. I do not believe there is any valid strategy that could take advantage of Long Island Iced Tea’s ability to brew alcoholic tea in the blockchain space. Call me crazy.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the fundamentals of the business. Long Island Iced Tea has not made a profit during its time as a publicly-traded firm:

Source: YCharts

The company has also maintained a weak cash position and has seen its cost of goods increase materially:

The company does not actually have resources of any sort that could facilitate an entry into the blockchain technology commercial ecosystem. On top of that, the previous business of selling alcoholic beverages is going to remain in play (source: Long Blockchain). If you are at all interested in allocating capital towards companies that will be profiting from blockchain technology, this is not the way to go.

Nonetheless, we see that institutional players are invested to some extent in the stock. This could be the result of automated algorithms and quantitative trading.

Source: Nasdaq

Conclusion

This firm will be an interesting story within the media for the next several months. Nonetheless, there is no fundamental drivers behind this stock. Purchasing it would be pure speculation and not a sustainable strategy. Assuming the position is not overcrowded, it could also be an interesting short play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.