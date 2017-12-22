Avoid This MLP Like The Plague In 2018

Since my sell call on August 28, 2017, APLP has lost 12% of its value. In that article, I discussed the unsustainability of the distribution and my expectation that Archrock Partners (APLP) would cut the distribution soon. I still have that expectation. However, today, I think that we may be living in the last days where APLP trades above $10.00 for other reasons. Even though the stock has lost 33% of its value since April, there is room for more downside. I think that APLP will dive because 1) the recent change in the CFO and 2) the poor metrics against its peers.

The macro environment

Investors are not favoring MLPs, and nobody knows why. Between 2014 and 2016, MLPs were highly correlated to crude oil prices. When crude oil nosedived, MLPs plummeted like rocks. The bounce in crude oil prices brought back life to MLPs. Nonetheless, the MLPs seem to have disconnected from crude oil prices in the second half of 2017. While crude oil prices have appreciated from $44.00 in June 2017 to $58.00 in December 2017, the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) has remained unchanged, Figure 1. There seems to be no correlation between the MLPs and natural gas prices either. Therefore, from the macro perspective, investing in MLPs is not attractive.

Figure 1. Source: YCharts.

Do not invest in APLP

The General Partner's CFO has abandoned the ship

My first concern is that David S. Miller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Archrock GP, LLC, the managing partner of APLP, left the company to pursue other opportunities. Even though the 8-K suggests that his departure was not the result of any disagreements, I do not like it when the CFO of a company leaves, especially when the company faces major financial challenges. As a result of this event, Raymond K. Guba was appointed interim CFO.

I was interested in learning about Mr. Guba to see what the future could bring to APLP, and what I found was stunning. Before Mr. Guba joined APLP, he served various positions. Two of them are particularly relevant. Raymond K. Guba served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Global Power Equipment Group, Inc. (GLPW) between 2013 and 2015. On November 18, 2013, the day Mr. Guba joined as CFO, GLPW was trading at $19.21. Mr. Guba left GLPW on September 24, 2015, when the stock was trading at $3.83. During Mr. Guba's tenure, GLPW lost 80% of its value.

Before Mr. Guba joined GLPW, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Integrated Electrical Services Holdings (IESC). When he joined the company on April 10, 2007, the stock was trading at $24.73. When he left the company on January 10, 2010, the stock was trading at $5.56.

The arrival of Mr. Guba, even as interim CFO, is quite concerning. If I were investing in APLP, I would sound the alert, and sell my stock, and invest elsewhere.

APLP's Valuation

The second reason to avoid investing in APLP is its valuation against its peers. I compared APLP to other MLPs offering attractive distributions, including Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP), EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (ENLK), Alliance Holdings G.P., L.P. (AHGP), Delek Logistic Partners (DKL), Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP), Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), Arc Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ARCX), PBF Logistics, L.P. (PBFX), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), and CSI Compressco, L.P. (CCLP), Figure 2 and Figure 3.

APLP offers a 9.69% distribution, which is close to the group average of 10.35%. The price/book and price/sales are 1.94 and 1.76, respectively, slightly below the group's averages at 2.13 and 1.93, respectively. The EV/EBITDA for the trailing 12 months is 9.35, below the group average of 10.33. In brief, from the valuation perspective, the story is not bad.

However, when we look at the performance metrics, the story is different. APLP has negative return on assets and return on equity ratios at -0.89% and -3.45%, respectively. These metrics are well below the group averages of 4.56% and 7.23%, respectively. Moreover, the company's financial leverage is huge. Currently, the company has a total debt/equity ratio of 2.55, well above the group average of 1.87. Additionally, the total debt/EBITDA is 5.29, compared to the group average of 4.40. In brief, APLP does not look appealing versus its peers.

Figure 2. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from FactSet.

Figure 3. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from FactSet.

Analyst Estimation

Analysts have a very bullish view on APLP. The mean target is $17.00, representing a potential upside of 39.5%. The minimum target is $13.00, and the maximum target is $19.00, Figure 4. I am afraid that I do not share the analysts' optimism on this one.

Figure 4. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from CapitalIQ.

Summary

In brief, the CFO's departure is worrisome. However, more worrisome is the new interim CFO. The two previous publicly traded companies where Mr. Guba has served as CFO have shed substantial value. There is no reason to think that it will be different this time. Moreover, APLP does not look appealing compared to its peers. Therefore, it is time to sell or short the stock.

Disclaimer

I do not have a short position, and I am not planning on initiating a short position in the stock because all my capital is already invested in other instruments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.