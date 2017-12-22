GNC Is Desperate

Photo credit

A spectacular collapse

GNC Holdings (GNC) has had a rough couple of years. I was once a bull on this stock, which is something that is rather difficult to fathom given the tumultuous 2017 it has had. GNC was once a hot growth retail story that has very quickly morphed into a fast-motion disaster and on Thursday, investors received one of the worst bits of news I can think of from a company; it announced an exchange of debt for common stock. Dilution is a killer to stockholders for many reasons and is thus typically the last resort of a desperate management team or part of a big acquisition. GNC isn’t in the position to do the latter so it must be the first one, and while the stock is down to a tempting three bucks, you must stay away.

There have been many times in the past three years – pictured above – that I and others thought GNC to be cheap. But as we all know, “cheap” is in the eye of the beholder and while I got out of GNC a while ago, I was still very wrong on this stock. I never imagined it would be $3 heading into the end of 2017 but here we are. The collapse has been nothing short of spectacular.

A potential lifeline at great cost

But what makes it worse is the new exchange and while the stock was decimated yet again on Thursday, it was completely warranted. First, the exchange takes $98.9M of debt that was due in three years off of the balance sheet for $500k in accrued interest – paid in cash – and 14.6M new common shares. GNC has about 90M shares outstanding today and after the exchange, will have roughly 105M. That represents immediate dilution of 16% so the stock should have fallen at least that much. It was down 23% on the day and I think I have a pretty good idea of why.

Nobody likes dilution; it makes dividends more costly to pay, share buybacks less effective and above all, it makes EPS growth harder to come by. In GNC’s case – as it is struggling for mere survival – the first two don’t matter. The last one, however, does matter a bunch and if it does manage to climb its way out of the immense hole it has dug, the slog back upward will be much more arduous than it would have been otherwise.

But apart from that, some language in the press release, I believe, has spooked investors, and rightly so. If I may quote:

In the future we may engage in additional exchange transactions with holders of 2020 Notes for shares of the Company's class A common stock, convertible notes or other consideration. In addition, the Company may, subject to market conditions and other factors, engage in additional financing transactions in the future, which may involve equity, equity-linked or debt securities or loans.

In other words, management is saying the company is desperate for financing because it has too much debt and that it will probably do another deal or deals like the one we saw on Thursday. That is why the stock was down so much more than just the actual dilution amount; in all likelihood, there is more of this coming.

GNC isn't out of the woods yet, or even close

Why? GNC, as of the end of September, had over $1.4B in debt on its balance sheet. Its current assets are in decent shape due to a large inventory position but over the long term, GNC’s ability to pay down or even just refinance its debt has become severely impaired by its downward spiral in earnings. For some context, GNC's market cap is just north of $300M; it's debt problem is huge. Of course, management knows this and is trying to get in front of it by chipping away and to be fair, $98.9M is a fair chunk of its total debt, so it isn’t like the move doesn’t help its longer term financing outlook. I’m not so sure why the holders accepted the deal given that they essentially took almost $7 for shares that are worth just over half that, but that is their problem to figure out. For the rest of us, the dilution and the prospect of more of it down the road is what matters.

GNC’s balance sheet will have been slightly improved by the time it reports its 12/31 results and that’s fine, but it doesn’t fix the pressing issues it has on an operating basis. Revenue continues to be volatile and trending lower while margins are in a tailspin to put it politely (see here for recent discussion on that topic). GNC still has all the same problems it did on Wednesday but now, it has almost 15M additional shares to contend with, diluting existing EPS and hampering future growth, if there is to be any. It is still FCF positive so I don’t think GNC is going out of business immediately – after all, it has shown a willingness to dilute shareholders if the need arises – but this isn’t something you want to buy. I think GNC is going to be lower still before it finds a bottom if – and it is a big ‘if’ – it happens at all. GNC at three dollars looks very tempting but there’s so much wrong here it will take years to fix and even if management is successful, what will be left for shareholders?

If GNC really is in a deep financing crunch – which Thursday’s announcement would suggest is the case – more dilution is coming so even if you think $3.77 is a good price, consider how many more shares may be outstanding if/when a turnaround does arrive. That’s what I’m afraid of and you should be too; run far, far away from GNC. Management has shown us all how desperate the situation has become.

