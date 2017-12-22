My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Q4 2017 Summary And Short-Term Expectations

Here is the current status of my portfolio and my plans for the months ahead.

As we get closer towards the end of year-2017 it is time for me to summarize the status of my portfolio, share my key learning from this year and my short term plans based on expectations.

I have generated this portfolio back in November 2014 and continuously reported its status here in SA. The goal of this portfolio is to generate me a dividend cash flow that is constantly growing.

As my philosophy is that there are always opportunities out there I am not reinvesting the dividends back automatically, but use occasion pullbacks to add to an existing holding or to generate a new position within the portfolio.

Currently the portfolio includes a total of 24 holdings.

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cummins, Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HCP (NYSE:HCP)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:SBRA)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Southern Company (SO)

AT&T (NYSE:T)

Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

The quarterly reviews allows me to make sure that I am on track towards achieving my defined goal, which was initially to grow the overall dividend stream by 50%, starting from a $1,000 per quarter to $1,500 over a five years' time period.

As I look at the trend of the quarterly dividend it keeps on moving upwards. This quarter I have taken two actions to add to my existing holdings (ENB and OHI) which led to an increase in the dividend return.

When looking at the overall year's performance, the average dividend growth rate was about ~5% year-over-year. Alongside the actions that were taken throughout 2017 the quarterly dividend grew by almost $200 per quarter, or 17% year-over-year.

About half of the year-over-year growth was contributed by adding SKT, ENB and HRL, and replacing Avista (NYSE:AVA) for SO.

The impressive recovery on BBL's dividend this year delivered about a quarter of this growth.

Here is a table that summarize the status of the current dividend per holding compared to the situation a year ago:

So, what's next?

2017 was a one of the smoothest rides upwards that I have ever witnessed. We did not experienced an aggressive pullback like the one we had back in Aug'15 or the Jan-Feb'16 pullback which was a reaction to the first interest rate hike. No one can really predict what would happen in 2018 but it would surprise me if we would see another year with such low levels of volatility.

My assumption is that some sort of correction should arrive and therefore I would continue to maintain the strategy to hold to the stream of dividends and rather than doing it automatically I would reinvest it back only when I see an opportunity.

Here is a graph of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) performance during the last 5 years with the highlighted pullbacks that the S&P500 faced during this time period:

My portfolio carries a high weight of REITs. With the recent FED's interest rate hike which is expected to be accompanied by three addition hikes in 2018 I expect an aggressive pullback in this sector. We have seen it before in early 2016 and in the pre-Election days in Sep-Oct'16.

My goal is to take advantage of any pullback there with a focus on some specific REIT sector that are less dominated in my portfolio:

E-commerce last mile warehouse: The ecommerce boom is definitely a tailwind that I would like to pursue. I do not feel comfortable buying Tech stocks like Amazon or Google due to their high P/E ratios, but I would like to explore options like STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) and EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP). These would hedge my SKT holding which constantly drops due to the concern that physical Outlets are going to lose business due to the e-commerce rise. Data center: Another sector that is expected to continue to maintain a strong tailwind is the digital information and data center REIT sector. As the amount of connected device around the world is growing along with the massive digital data creation there is no doubt that those who provides the world with storage capacity for this data would enjoy the trend. I currently hold CONE but would keep my eye on Digital Realty Trust (DLR) which operates mainly in the U.S. and QTS Realty Trust (QTS).

Beyond looking at the REIT sector I also keep my eye on the Preferred stock ETF. This has been a subject I have been studying for a while now and yet to find a good entrance point. In an event of a market pullback I like to add a preferred stock ETF to boost up my dividend stream as these type of stocks tend to possess higher yields compared to the common stocks.

I am currently watching InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR), which I have analyzed here, SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) and iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Conclusions:

The portfolio that was aimed to deliver a 4% dividend yield and grow over time continues to produce positive results. In three years the dividend went up from $1,000 to $1,333.

In fact, by generating the same portfolio at the current levels still produces a 4.1% dividend yield.

2017 a smooth year with less concerns about dividends cuts like the situation back in 2016 with my Mining, Oil and Gas holdings. I do hope that 2018 would provide a similar ride, but in case there would be a pullback (as there should be from time to time) I am ready with my plans to expedite the portfolio's return.

I have patience.

Happy Holidays and Happy Investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBL, CONE, CVX, CBRL, O, OHI, NHI, ENB, ETN, T, PM, SCHD, VNQ, HCP, VTR, SKT, SBRA, SO, UL, WEC, JNJ, MAIN, CMI, HRL.

