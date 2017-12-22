OK, Maybe Microsoft Isn't Wasting Its Time Tweaking Bing After All

It's not a reason to own MSFT stock in and of itself yet, but Microsoft's newest toy could lay some critical groundwork.

A stronger presence in the mobile search market is going to be a tough but fruitful market for the new Bing.

Last week, software giant Microsoft (MSFT) unveiled a new-and-improved Bing... the company's search engine that's been chugging along since 2009. The aim is, apparently, to chip away at the ubiquitous search engine Google - owned and operated by Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) - and perhaps go ahead and deal Yahoo! and AOL, both now owned by Verizon Communications (VZ), a death blow.

Without knowing more than what the average consumer knows about search engines, the effort is almost laughable. In the western hemisphere, searches are essentially categorized one of two ways. Those are "performed by Google" and "performed by an engine other than Google." The announcement, even if noticed, wouldn't be of interest to current and would-be owners of MSFT stock.

This is actually news that merits a closer look, however. As it turns out, Microsoft is making a certain kind of forward progress on this front, and Google is ceding ground within a still-important part of the search market.

Slowly But Surely

Bing's never been a major threat to Google. Indeed, most other companies would have killed off the side project a long time ago. In retrospect though, Microsoft was wise to keep it up and running, tweaking it over and over again.

The graphic below, from Statista, plainly illustrates why Bing is slowly but surely catching up with the powerhouse of search engines. As of mid-year, Google's share of search had fallen from 2014's peak near 68% to only 63%, while Bing's share grew from less than 19% to nearly 23%.

Source: Statista

It's a feat few would have thought was even possible just a few years ago.

Better yet, it's starting to make a difference to the top line. Of last quarter's company-wide revenue of $24.5 billion, about $1.2 billion of it was driven by search and advertising. While the company has always been shy about divulging details, Bing has theoretically been profitable since late 2015. As its revenue and scale have grown, its margins should have as well.

Still, the market share numbers may not feel or seem right. Google's dominance should be more commanding and it is when including the increasingly important mobile search market. On that front, Google controls 94.4% of the market versus only 2% for Bing… and the disparity is widening as Google's Android operating system for mobile phones proliferates.

Source: Statista

Regardless, the ongoing changes in North America's search engine share require an explanation. How exactly is Google losing ground anywhere?

It's not all that obvious to you, the average web user, but most of the major operators of search engines also own or partner with websites that use their parent company's search engine, as well as use their parent's ad-selling platforms. AOL, for instance, owns technology-oriented website TechCrunch and is now being co-marketed with Yahoo. CBS Interactive uses Bing to power its user searches. Google owns YouTube. The list of cross-used search engines and quietly-owned websites goes on.

In other words, there's a lot of back-end advertising activity these companies do without anyone fully realizing it. Doing that activity better, as Microsoft clearly is, is a chance to drive more revenue-bearing traffic through a particular search engine.

Meet the New Bing

To that end, the latest iteration of Bing is one that has the potential to start creating a meaningful impact for Microsoft, as it could give even the most die-hard Google loyalists a reason to try Bing out. Hopefully, for Microsoft, they'll even be willing to try it out on its mobile devices.

The newest and most obvious feature added to the search engine is better-vetted answers to questions users may pose. In cases where there may be more than one credible answer to a complicated question (like a politically charged query), Bing will prominently display the most credible response from opposing sources. The new Bing will also calculate the amount of exercise needed to burn off the likely calories a web user might ingest if he/she uses a recipe found on the web. It will even draw relevant comparisons to the results of a query, like explaining how big a particular country is by informing you of the U.S. state nearest to that country's size.

The new search tool will be powered by artificial intelligence.

This new paradigm of delivering query results has been described by the company as a "perspective engine," though it remains to be seen how much perspective people really want or need from their search engine. One thing is certain though - it's now a distinctly different platform than Google, and underscores Microsoft's new aim of making all of its products and services as automated and as assistive as possible.

Enter Cortana… sort of.

It's not been made crystal clear with word or action from Microsoft, but the new AI-powered Bing is in a way a reflection of the company's ambition to push users into adopting Cortana as their personal assistant of choice; both Cortana and Bing are looking to become highly predictive and personalized by working together.

Accurate estimation of the click-through rate (CTR) in sponsored ads significantly impacts the user search experience and businesses' revenue, even 0.1% of accuracy improvement would yield greater earnings in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Success on this front could make the company a more serious contender in the mobile world, where Microsoft is almost entirely absent.

If that's the ultimate plan, the software giant has a herculean task of separating mobile users from their preference for Google. Those users may find that all that "perspective" is only a nuisance rather than a benefit on relatively small smartphone screens.

To that end, Microsoft has made no bones about the fact that it thinks Bing's best use is on desktops rather than on mobile devices. Indeed, for the long searches that require the use of multiple words that are apt to be done on a PC but not on a mobile device, Bing is the preferred engine. While mobile is clearly the future, desktops are hardly dead as a medium, and it's a market Microsoft is doing well in.

Still, it's a tool the company might be able to leverage in the mobile market, particularly now that it's making the newest versions of Cortana and Bing for Android devices.

The proverbial x-factor: While Bing by itself is producing revenue at an annual run rate of just under $5 billion, the new Bing's value is well beyond its direct top line. Bing is a means of driving users to Cortana, and vice versa, where Microsoft can truly study individual users... their habits, their preferences, and so on. With better information comes better targeted ads. Better ads mean more revenue and more relevant search results; you won't necessarily get the same query results your neighbor gets for the exact same search term.

The company even said as much.

Without diving into the specifics, a white paper Microsoft published in April opined "Accurate estimation of the click-through rate ((NYSE:CTR) in sponsored ads significantly impacts the user search experience and businesses' revenue, even 0.1% of accuracy improvement would yield greater earnings in the hundreds of millions of dollars."

The paper was presumably talking about advertisers' earnings rather than its own since the paper was for current and potential ad clients. Regardless, if a customer's bottom line can improve by "hundreds of millions of dollars" with a modest 0.1% improvement in AI-led query results, and if Bing boasts thousands of customers, Microsoft's search revenue should accelerate quickly. Annual search/ad revenue nearing $10 billion in the foreseeable future isn't out of the question.

That outlook doesn't consider the ancillary business created when users become comfortable with Bing and Cortana and then insist on Windows or Microsoft's office-productivity tools - which also "play nice" with Cortana and Bing - when they begin to mull a computer upgrade. Ditto for LinkedIn and its assistive features.

Bottom Line for Microsoft

Don't get too excited. Microsoft is clearly far from up-ending Alphabet, and even if the new Bing does lurch upward in terms of mobile market share, advertising still isn't Microsoft's heavy hitter. That remains software and the cloud, and the melding of the two. Search advertising revenue, which is part of the "More Personal Computing" arm, is only a fraction of that division's total revenue, and that division only makes up about 38% of Microsoft's total top line.

On the other hand, with its search revenue growth accelerating to 15% y-o-y last quarter, it's not wrong to wonder just how far Microsoft might be able to penetrate this market at Google's expense now that Bing has even more bells and whistles. And again, it's believed that Bing is already driving net profits for Microsoft.

It's not a reason to buy MSFT stock just yet, and in and of itself it may never be a reason to own a stake. It's certainly something to put on your radar though if only to see if Alphabet can and will do anything to counter it. At stake is a piece of North America's $40 billion search/ad market.

The kicker for Microsoft would simply be getting a better foothold for Bing in the mobile search market, which globally was worth $80 billion last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.