GNC: What's The Right Enterprise Value?

In this piece, I will discuss, yesterday's, GNC's surprise private debt for equity exchange. I will share what the dilution means, model the current enterprise value, and then share my pro-forma model. Despite GNC's stock price having a big leg down, at this point, owning GNC's equity really comes down to what its FY 2018 Adjusted EBITBA will look it. My view is that GNC's FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA will grow (this year's estimate is $255 million) to $275 million. If I'm right, GNC's stock price massively overreacted to yesterday's news. I will share my thoughts and pro-forma estimates, as to why.

Yesterday's news for GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC):

Per GNC's Q3 2017 10-Q

As of October 20, 2017, there were 69,002,867 outstanding shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “common stock”), of GNC Holdings, Inc.

So yesterday's news brought 21.16% dilution. 14.6 million shares divided by 69 million. The new share count is 83.6 million.

In my mind, yes, the dilution isn't optimal. However, the linchpin to my GNC turnaround thesis is figuring out where the future "Adjusted EBITDA" is going.

We know that FY 2017 Adjusted EBITDA should be about $255 million.

Enclosed below, please find the current EV/EBITDA for GNC. As you can see, post the convertible exchange, GNC should have $1.319 billion in debt and about $318 million in equity (based yesterday's closing price), so a $1.636 billion enterprise value.

Therefore, as of yesterday, GNC's EV/Adjusted EBITDA is 6.4X.

Source: Author's calculations and assumptions

At the end of the day, I am betting that FY 2017 is the trough in Adjusted EBITDA and that in FY 2018 it should be higher, say, $275 million (maybe more).

My sense and I don't know this for sure (this is purely academic theory) is that the convertible holders were heavily short the stock, perhaps most of the 27.75 million shares (as of November 30, 2017). My educated guess is they owned the converts at about $0.65 on the dollar and were short the stock at $8.50 to $9 (see my previous article: Balance Sheet Arbitrage Gone Wrong).

So here is how the math works. You short 14.6 million shares at $9, you get paid $131.4 million (less the cost borrow the shares to your prime's securities lending group). Then you bought $98.9 million (face value) of converts. So you paid $64.3 million. On December 26th, you Christmas swap your converts for shares. You then deliver those shares to your prime brokers. You you make roughly $131.4 million less $64.3 million = $67.1 million. They are 100% out of GNC and you get paid a fat hedge fund bonus.

Another way to look at it, and this is my academic theory only, then convertible holders who exchanged $98.9 million value of bonds got to cover their short, by delivering their newly reissued GNC treasury shares to their prime brokers and effectively got about $0.72 for their converts. ($98.9 / 14.6 millions shares = $6.77. $4.90 / $6.77 = $0.72 cent on the dollar).

As I said above, since they, most likely, were able to cover 14.6 million shares without it effecting the stock price, or having to cover 14.6 million shares, they locked in a nice gain (maybe $67 million less borrowing and trading costs) and covered without driving up the stock in the process.

In all seriousness, I tip my cap to the Masters of the Universe. They didn't beat me on GNC's FY 2017 Adjusted EBITDA coming in well below consensus estimates and the jury is still out on FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA, but they out thought me on the pressure they could apply potentially owning the right (dare I say fulcrum security) that sabotaged the term loan refinancing (twice). I still think I will ultimately be proven right about the fundamentals, though. By then, it will only be a draw, as the smart money shorts and made a fat profit.

Again, this is just a hypothesis, but I bet the converts were a major sticking point during both rounds of debt refinancing talks. Perhaps, this is why the term loan holders played such hardball in the debt refinancing dances, that both ultimately failed. The term loan holders didn't want to extend the term loan to 2022 (or beyond) when most free cash flow (FY 2018 and beyond) would then be earmarked towards effectively buying out the convertibles bond holders. Understandably, besides equity buybacks, there is nothing Senior Debt hate more than having cash flow go to paying off junior debt holders.

Enclosed below, please find a theoretically look at GNC's enterprise value, if they were able to take out the rest of the convertibles at the same terms struck with the first deal debt exchange.

Let me be clear, I am not saying this is the route the company is going. Also, I wouldn't expect this type of exchange, until late Q1 or Q2, post good earnings news and at equal or more favorable terms than yesterday's exchange.

For academic and modeling purposes, I ran this quick back of the envelope scenario.

Again, if after GNC posts strong Q4 2017 (late January 2018) results and delivers a solid FY 2018 outlook, they might consider swapping the remaining $188.6 million face value of the convertibles for another 31.6 million shares.

Source: Author's calculations and assumptions

If this is hypothetical scenario were to occur, then this combined with Q1 2018 free cash flow, GNC's debt could be reduced its total debt to about $1.05 billion, for just the term loan. Suddenly, $1.05 billion debt divided by $275 million in Adjusted EBITDA is only 3.82X leveraged.

The company could then refinance the term loan at more reasonable rates. Maybe LIBOR +550 or +600. Then they would go back to running the business and driving Adjusted EBITDA higher. Moreover, under this scenario, GNC's Adjusted EBITDA could easily cover LIBOR +600bps.

Moreover, I think should these events unfold, GNC's equity re-prices and the EV/EBITDA multiple expands from today's 6.41X to 8X to 10X. Also, FY 2018 free cash flow will be funneled to repay down the Term loan throughout FY 2018. Holding the enterprise value constant, term debt repayment are accretive to equity holders.

Also, for perspective, here are GNC's TTM financials. GNC's International business has shown signs of improvement through out FY 2017 and I expect, eventually, further acceleration in China, as GNC China has so much potential to drive revenue and future EBITDA there.

Enclosed below, and assuming FY 2018 EBITDA of $275 million, please find what the stock price may look like.

Here are the scenarios.

Takeaway

Again, if GNC's fundamental are turning and they hit my (not consensus estimates), FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA target of $275 million, the stock is worth a lot more than yesterday's $3.80. Heck, if GNC's FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA simply grows, YoY, the stock is materially undervalued compared to yesterday's EV/EBITDA of only 6.41X (as I believe FY 2017 will be trough Adjusted EBITDA).

And as I have extensively detailed in Market Adventures, GNC has a number of levers, operationally, to pull in FY 2018 to improve the business. Extreme negative sentiment and noise, highly leveraged balance sheet, and the pesky Master of the Universe shorts notwithstanding, it all come down to FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA.

As you can see, I haven't sold one share and my Dad actually bought another 1K shares, yesterday, at $3.88.

As always, I eat my own cookin'.

