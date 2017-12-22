Omega Is A SWAN, The Proof Is In The Pudding

I have been traveling this week and I have had little time to respond to messages.

However, many you have inquired about the articles written on Omega Healthcare (OHI).

First off, let me remind you, I did not coin the term SWAN – stands for sleep well at night; however, I use the acronym frequently as I refer to my highest quality REIT recommendations.

To be clear, I don’t write on SWANs “every other day” – I have around 30 SWANs in the REIT Lab in which we have carefully vetted the stalwarts based on variety of safety metrics, one of which is tenant credit quality.

Our scoring system is certainly subjective when it comes to the definition of a SWAN, but we certainly do not use one metric to make that determination. Instead, we rank each and every REIT based on a variety of factors and of course, management is an important consideration.

There are always different viewpoints and risk tolerance levels, and I have no problem debating the definition of a sleep well at night stock.

However, I promise you that I will never rate a REIT based on one metric without analyzing the company’s financial statements, talking to managers, visiting the firm’s operations, and reading research. This fundamental analysis is a key component of understanding the outlook for a company’s future profitability and competitive forces.

More specifically, we believe that management’s decisions regarding capital structure can have a profound impact on shareholder returns, uncertainty, and volatility. It is impossible to discuss risk management practices without addressing the capitalization of the enterprise. The ideal dividend policy for a REIT varies, but the common traits should be consistency and transparency – we rate these attributes highly in our scoring model.

In the upcoming edition of The Forbes Real Estate Investor, we provide “rhino ratings” for all of our REITs (in the Intelligent REIT Lab), including Omega Healthcare. Needless to say, Omega is considered a SWAN and the “proof is in the pudding”.

Photo Credit

In Response To Omega Is No SWAN

A few days ago Julian Lin wrote this article: Omega Healthcare Is No SWAN

Here are excerpts and my reply:

Julian: “Trading hands at a recent price of $27.62/share, that’s a dividend yield of 9.41%. This looks like a real steal - strong growth, a juicy dividend, and strong support from Seeking Alpha authors. Why am I calling it a value trap?

In their latest earnings call, they indicated that rent from a significant tenant, Oriana, would decrease from $48 million to $32-38 million, and the market was unimpressed.”

Thomas: $46 million (not $48 million). Total revenue of $900 million and drops to $890 million. That is not material. The main debate here is what is safe coverage. No tenant has ever defaulted with 1.25x coverage or higher. As the demographics improve and coverage goes higher, the risk of defaults decline. The real risk is coverage below 1.0x and Omega has very little exposure at that level.

Julian: It was the following slide that makes the crux of my argument:

Thomas: Omega has closed on over $7 billion in acquisitions since 2011 at 1.4x coverage, by definition draws down the average. Coverage has ranged 1.3x to 1.4x since 2005. Most importantly, Omega is a much more diverse enterprise, mitigating the risk of weaker operators. There is no argument that Omega is operating the business model in a choppy landscape, but Julian gives absolutely no credit to the company’s management team for mitigating risk.

Julian: In order to explain why I think this way, let’s take a step back. To the reader: please slow down and read this next part carefully.

EBITDAR stands for: Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation Amortization Rent

Thus, what we must focus on is that EBITDAR coverage of 1.32 is earnings not including payment of interest from debt (1), taxes (2), and rent.

Thomas: (1) Non-pubic companies rarely have debt other than accounts receivable lines of credit which are small. (2) Income taxes. Property taxes are deducted as part of EBITDAR. Julian should slow down and recognize that Omega’s coverage is not that bad, and more importantly, I appreciate the transparency that the management team provides. Also, remember that diversification is a powerful risk management tool.

Julian: I must stress that just because it’s happened in the past does not make it strong. What it says on the other hand is that the industry on the whole is quite poor. There’s a reason why Ventas (VTR) spun off its SNF business in 2015 as Care Capital Properties. For those familiar with mall REITs, this was a similar transaction with Simon Property Group (SPG) spinning off its lower quality assets into what is now known as Washington Prime Group (WPG).

Thomas: I’m really not sure what he is saying, other than the fact that Ventas avoided the skilled nursing sector by spinning into Care Capital, now owned by Sabra (SBRA). When I reflect on the past, remember that Omega paid and increased dividends during the last recession, and Simon and Ventas did not (increase the dividend).

Julian: Plain and simple: Omega Healthcare has been making bad “loans” to risky clients whose financial situations started out poor, and have been getting worse. The credit quality issues are beginning to catch up with them as their clients are beginning to suspend making rent payments. Investors would not buy a bank that is primarily lending to clients with bad credit quality. Why are investors standing in line to buy a REIT doing the same thing?

Correction: Not sure what he means by “poor”?

This is false conjecture. I certainly trust Omega’s management team over the author – Omega has an extraordinary track record of managing risk in the skilled nursing sector. Also, the author’s analogy of calling Omega a “bad bank” is silly and quite frankly borderline slanderous.

Omega is not a commercial mortgage REIT and the company’s track record is superb. I wonder if the author has ever tried reaching out to Omega’s management team to discuss the company’s risk management practices? I doubt it. I like what richjoy403 said,

“While I respect those who go short consistent with their convictions, I prefer to simply exit positions if/when I lose confidence in management.”

While I recognize that Omega is a higher risk REIT today, I consider management the true differentiator that allows me to keep the company in “sleep well at night” status. I think the big difference between my long thesis and Julian’s short thesis is management. He gives Omega ZERO credit as if he is the Chief Investment Officer attempting to analyze creditworthiness of each operator. Believe me, I trust Omega’s management team and their track record for managing risk through multiple economic cycles is far superior to Julian.

Julian: I am concerned with Omega Healthcare because I believe that they are run by a management team that has clearly been reaching for yield - the very thing that Brad has been trying to avoid.

Thomas: Omega’s management team is not reaching for yield, the company is managing risk. As I explained in a previous article,

“The decline reflects well documented industry headwinds and any investor, who has in fact taken the time to understand the business, knows that it is a) cyclical, b) the industry has been difficult for two years but there is a significant demographic light at the end of the tunnel and c) the balance sheet and portfolio diversification has been built to withstand difficult cycles and thrive long term.”

Julian: Brad and I usually agree on a lot of topics, but this is one that we may have to agree to disagree. I have presented my explanation for why I believe that there is not really any argument as to whether or not Omega Healthcare is a “SWAN.”

Thomas: I think we disagree more than agree (stay tuned on Tanger). We score over 100 REITs based on a fundamental research and our SWANs include only the best-in-breed names. Omega is certainly not our top SWAN, but the management team provides us with transparency that enables us to sleep well at night. Most importantly, there’s a good reason that Realty Income (O) does not own skilled nursing properties, it’s simply not their wheelhouse.

It makes absolutely no sense to compare Omega to a bank or a Net Lease REIT. The author insists that Omega is unsafe because of “rapidly deteriorating tenant financial metrics” and he provides ZERO arguments to support the claim that the dividend is at risk. Omega’s CEO explains on the recent earnings call,

“…we’re comfortable raising the dividend this quarter, 21 quarters in a row. We’ve built over time a very significant cushion in that dividend and we look at Orianna and Daybreak as temporary, so we feel like we’re going to gain back quite a bit of that cushion in 2018, so we feel good about the dividend pattern and our payment thereof.”

He added,

“When you look at our coverage, it’s been fairly steady for the last five quarters.”

In closing, I suppose we will know who is right or wrong over the next several quarters. My goals and objectives for holding shares in Omega are clear: I am a long-term value investor and I believe that eventually shares will appreciate and in the interim, my dividend is safe and I can sleep well at night.

After carefully analyzing Omega (all metrics), my conclusion is that the management team has prepared for risk by paying close attention to balance sheet management and diversification. There is no doubt that risks are elevated, but it is during this period that you can start to sperate the best from the rest. Always remember to avoid dividends that are vulnerable to be cut, seek dividends that will grow, and pay reasonable or attractive prices when buying.

“You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.” Ben Graham

I wish everyone a fabulous Christmas and I hope everyone (including Julian) can sleep well at night! Remember to trust the pudding (management).

My previous article on Omega:

Omega Healthcare A Value Trap? Bah, Humbug

Seeking Alpha With Omega

Doing It Well Is What Separates The Best From The Rest

Demographics Don't Lie, And Neither Do Dividends

Survival Of The Fittest

Truth Is Ever To Be Found In Simplicity

We will be putting together a stocking stuffer portfolio for marketplace members... for more information...

Subscribe Today

Rubicon Associates is now part of The Intelligent REIT Investor and he contributed to this article. He is one of the best REIT analysts with a focus on debt and preferred issues.

The Intelligent REIT Investor is the #1 REIT Research site. We publish exclusive content on over 100 REITs, and our Durable Income Portfolio has returned over 12% YTD. We recently announced that the Small Cap REIT Portfolio has returned over 20% YTD. There is absolutely no reason to chase yield... let us do all of the heavy-lifting so you can "sleep well at night."

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.