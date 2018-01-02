Eric Parnell Positions For 2018: Watch The Dollar

Eric Parnell has written more than 1,000 Seeking Alpha articles, each providing readers with his thoughtful, yet direct, approach to market analysis. In this year's interview with Executive Editor George Moriarty, the author of The Universal shares a bullish short- to medium-term outlook that delivers his usual circumspection, with some interesting surprises. Enjoy!

George Moriarty: What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance in 2018?

Eric Parnell: I believe two primary forces will drive stock market performance in 2018. The first is the continued strong rise in corporate earnings, which should be sufficient fuel to keep stock prices rising despite today's premium valuations. The sustainability of this earnings growth beyond the next couple of quarters will depend, however, on whether the associated corporate cash flows are feeding through to underlying economic growth. This will be a key to watch as the year progresses and we head toward 2019. The second is the gradual winding down by global central banks of monetary stimulus, which has provided a meaningful tailwind for stock prices for so many years during the post crisis period. While the wind down of stimulus is expected to be gradual, it remains to be seen at what marginal threshold markets begin to react with increased price volatility.

GBM: As we approach 2018, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

EP: I am short-term to intermediate-term bullish on stocks as we approach 2018. When I say short term to intermediate term, my focus is on the next 3-6 months in particular to as far out as the latter part of 2018. And this short-term to intermediate-term bullish view may extend beyond 2018 depending on what takes place on the fiscal and monetary policy front. But I remain bearish on stocks long term, for many of the structural problems that have plagued the global economy throughout the post crisis period remain unresolved. Asset prices have and continue to be dramatically overinflated during the post crisis period in the ongoing effort to create a wealth effect that has to date proven elusive in producing sustainably strong and broadly based economic growth. Unless underlying U.S. and global economic growth accelerated dramatically to begin filling this valuation gap, the longer term outlook for stocks could prove most challenging and may come with extended bear market as markets finally cleanse and mean revert.

GBM: Which issue (domestic or global) is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

EP: The markets have demonstrated tremendous resilience throughout their history in responding well to nearly any form of geopolitical risk thrown its way. The fact that stocks were trading higher in less than one month after 9/11 is a testament to the resiliency of the investor spirit in the face of geopolitical risks. Perhaps the only exception in this regard would be the outbreak of a full blown nuclear conflict, in which case, all bets are off, but I would consider this an extremely low probability event at the present time despite the ongoing sabre-rattling.

Instead, the greatest risk facing domestic and global markets in the coming year is a sudden and sharp drying up of liquidity. It was a shift in liquidity conditions that ultimately led to the demise of the tech and housing bubbles, and if we see a sudden tightening in liquidity conditions for any number of intended or mistaken reasons as a result of policy actions, it could begin a downside snowballing effect on asset prices that may prove difficult to sustainably reverse outside of periodic "lower high" rallies once it gets started, given the premium at which asset prices trade today. Such downside risks are not only limited to global stocks but also extend to various areas of the bond market, including high yield bonds and emerging market debt.

GBM: We have to ask. What's your take on cryptocurrencies, and what does the price action in Bitcoin say about the financial markets in general?

EP: Make no mistake, cryptocurrencies are currently in the midst of a full blown bubble that is likely to end badly as all speculative bubbles do. But it is important to differentiate the bubble from the underlying themes that inspired it. Cryptocurrencies have entered into a bubble for a reason, as they represent a potential transformational shift over time toward a decentralized currency system in the same way that the Internet represented a transformational technology when it entered into a bubble nearly two decades ago. And it is in this way where the price action of Bitcoin says a lot about financial markets in general today, as it represents an expression of dissatisfaction and decline in confidence in how the current fiat system has been overseen and managed by global central banks over the past four decades. So, while the initial speculators may be washed out and many of the hundreds of cryptocurrencies that have been born today may no longer be in existence five or ten years from now, the few survivors and those that follow may ultimately be leading the movement toward replacing the current fiat currency system in the next evolution of how exchange takes place in the global marketplace. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the coming years.

GBM: How does the political climate (domestic and international) affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

EP: The political climate both domestically and internationally promises to continue to be interesting and eventful in 2018. But outside of particular episodes resulting in jarring spurts of upside and downside volatility at any point in time, any such market reaction should be viewed with an eye toward potential buying on the dip or profit taking on the rips.

GBM: Do you expect the yield curve to continue flattening in 2018, and if so what impacts will that have on the equity market and the economy in general?

EP: I do expect the yield curve to continue flattening in the year ahead. It would be exceptional in an environment where the Fed is actively raising rates and global central banks are increasingly joining in the Fed in tightening monetary policy for a yield curve that has been flattening for as persistently long as it has to suddenly reverse and begin steepening. The recent tax legislation in the U.S. is a primary force that could lead to such an exception, but if history is any guide, much of the impact from the tax legislation is likely to be felt more in the form of dividend payouts and EPS enhancing share buybacks than it is in terms of generating any measurable increase in sustained economic activity. As a result, it would not be surprising to see the yield curve flatten into inversion in 2018. But just because the yield curve inverts does not mean that an economic recession is imminent. It is likely indicating that an economic recession and bear market in stocks is drawing close in the future, but it could potentially be as much as a year or two after the yield curve inverts before the economy and the markets finally throw in the towel. In the end, how much longer things chug along will depend on the underlying liquidity environment.

GBM: In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

EP: I remain at near maximum weight to stocks in my broadly diversified portfolio strategy with a bias toward value and defensive sectors across the size spectrum. I also continue to favor U.S. stocks over international and emerging markets and also maintain a maximum weight to preferred stocks. My weightings to bonds also remain at the high end of my portfolio strategy target range with a heavy concentration in U.S. Treasuries over spread product. I also favor municipal bonds for their relative value in taxable strategies. As for precious metals, I maintain my target weight to gold and may add to the weighting to precious metals on the margins in the coming year.

GBM: What 'surprise' do you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

EP: I believe the biggest surprise that could potentially impact markets in the coming year is a change in direction of the U.S. dollar. The consensus view heading into 2017 was that the U.S. dollar would strengthen further and continue its breakout beyond the top end of its two year trading range. In contrast, the consensus view heading into 2018 is that the U.S. dollar will continue weakening and may fall below the bottom end of its three year trading range. With economic growth in the U.S. still strong relative to the rest of the world and the Fed potentially increasing the pace of its already steady monetary tightening in what is still the global market safe haven, a reversal toward sustained strengthening in the U.S. dollar should not be ruled out for 2018. And such a surprise would matter more broadly because it would take what was arguably the primary tailwind for stronger corporate earnings in 2017 and turn it into a headwind. It would also serve as a drag on the performance of unhedged developed international and emerging market investments for U.S. investors, whereas in 2017, it was a boon.

GBM: Will the transition in Federal Reserve leadership from Yellen to Powell impact investing sentiment? Why or why not?

EP: I do not see the transition in leadership from Janet Yellen to Jay Powell having much of an impact on investing sentiment at least in the near term and perhaps longer. The transition from Ben Bernanke to Janet Yellen in early 2014 was about as smooth as could be expected, and the fact that Yellen and Powell appear to have similarities from a philosophical perspective as it relates to monetary policy suggests that this same smooth transition should play out again this time around. Interestingly, while Yellen is widely seen as delivering a continuation of Bernanke's policies, in fact she leaves the Chair with her own distinct and indelible stamp on the Fed, for while Bernanke relentlessly and continuously eased, Yellen consistently tightened throughout her tenure and in the process made great progress in unwinding the extreme policies that her predecessor put into place. Powell will undoubtedly do the same during his tenure in the coming years, and I suspect his focus will increasingly turn toward managing and containing financial asset risks over economic and inflation risks going forward. Presumably, Mr. Powell will not be at all bored in his role in the coming years.

GBM: What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or already priced in?

EP: The stock market always receives way too much attention in my view. Stocks are great, and they play a meaningfully important role in a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy. But they are only one of many weapons in the arsenal provided by capital markets that investors can use in order to generate a consistently positive return while managing against downside risk over time. If investors shifted a bit from the stocks or bust mindset and gave more balanced consideration to the various and truly diversified asset classes that exist in our robust marketplace today, I believe they would be better for it in the long run. I would say this is even more so true of those policy makers that play such a heavy hand in overseeing capital markets, including stocks. While I understood the need to intervene to try and arrest the decline of a stock market that was careening off of a cliff along with the global financial system nearly a decade ago, I am far less sympathetic to this inclination with stocks trading at all-time highs and premium valuations. It's OK to let the stock market fall every now and then, as it helps give confidence to many investors that markets can still work on their own.

Beyond this broader editorial, I would suggest that the group of selected fad stocks may present an increasing challenge for investors in the coming years. A small handful of stocks - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are two that come to mind - that have enjoyed extraordinary price appreciation in recent years despite underlying fundamentals that can best be described as subject to debate. And another handful of stocks - Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one that I have opined on in the past - are being afforded a certain degree of operational leniency that accompanies the excess optimism surrounding their operational performance. Such momentum-driven forces can be at risk of mean reverting, sometimes sharply, at any given point in time. Thus, investors should take care in managing their risk in the coming year associated with selected holdings that have done particularly well along the way despite some lingering doubts about their underlying fundamentals.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.