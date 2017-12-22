These two strategies appear antithetical, and this article illustrates how both can work in tandem.

In my studies of factor tilts on Seeking Alpha, I have shown evidence that value and momentum both deliver risk-adjusted outperformance.

One of the most frequent questions I received about structural forms of alpha is how value and momentum both produce market-beating returns.

This fundamental question about momentum versus value likely emanates out of the fact that the contrarian nature of value investing (buying losers, selling winners) and the alpha generated by momentum (buying winners, selling losers) appears antithetical. The two systematic trading strategies both produce alpha, but over different holding periods. Momentum strategies outperform for periods ranging from just weeks to several months, while contrarian strategies work over longer holding periods.

Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Below is the long-run performance of the underlying indices representing the Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) and the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM). Both have bested the S&P 500 (SPY) in the full data set I have encompassing the three indices.

This hand-off between value and momentum makes intuitive sense. If momentum strategies outperformed over longer time intervals, these stocks would become expensive relative to fundamentals, and contrarian investors could sell these stocks short (or conversely, buy stocks that have underperformed over long time periods) and earn excess returns over forward periods.

In a paper published in November 2017, Jean-Philippe Bouchaud, French physicist and founder of hedge fund Capital Fund Management, and his colleagues added an important scholarly contribution to the discussion of structural alpha. Examining prices of stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies dating back over 200 years, they demonstrated that over short time intervals, measured in days and months, prices demonstrate momentum. Over longer time periods, measured in a couple of years, this pattern disappeared, and longer term mean reversion predominated.

Structural alpha gleaned from momentum and value suggests that markets are not wholly efficient. As we have seen, markets can grip a narrative and drive prices into irrationally exuberant levels relative to their fundamentals. Over longer time intervals, it is the underlying fundamentals that matter most, and prices tend to mean-revert. It is interesting that a physicist who has studied disordered systems could illustrate the disequilibrium of financial markets.

The returns to value and momentum strategies have become a central focus of the market efficiency debate. As I illustrated in my most recent article on bitcoin, behavioral biases can drift investors away from the rationality and risk aversion assumptions in traditional asset pricing models. Bouchaud shows additional long series data that markets trend on the medium term - as measured in months - and tend to mean-revert over the long term as measured in multi-year periods. I hope this article adds another point of study for Seeking Alpha readers exploring structural alpha from factor tilts. In future articles, I hope to illustrate how these strategies, which have inherently differing sources of return, can be used to construct portfolios that produce market-beating risk-adjusted returns.

