Invesco High Income 2023 Target - Undervalued With A 6.9% YTM

Introduction

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), a closed-end fund ("CEF") that invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") (82% of fund assets as of October 2017) and other debt and preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (18% of fund assets). CMBS is a type of mortgage-backed security that is collateralized by a loan (or loans) on one or more interests in commercial real estate property. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest in income producing real estate, real estate related loans, or other types of real estate interests. What is especially unique and attractive about this fund is that 94% of the assets are rated investment grade - credit risk is thus low. This is not the typical income fund that invests in high yield bonds, below investment grade bank loans or foreign debt. The other highly attractive feature of this fund, unlike most CEFs, is that it has a termination date of December 2023, with liquidation of the fund at termination. The underlying holdings generally match the expected termination, with a portfolio duration of 5.2 years. Here are the key fund parameters:

The fund inception date was November 23, 2016, and issued at $10.00 per share, above the issued NAV of $9.835. The premium accounts for the sales commissions (which is why it is almost never a good idea to buy a CEF at IPO).

The fund will seek to return $9.835 per share back to investors on or about 12/1/2023, but this is not guaranteed - although as a mostly investment grade fund with 5-year duration assets, the probability of loan losses is low. The liquidation price is above the current last trading price of $9.54 per share market price and will result in a 3.1% gain at maturity assuming the $9.835/share is returned as expected.

The current net asset value is $10.02 (as of 12/20 calculation), thus shares are trading at about a 5% discount. This is a large discount for a "term" fund and is due to recent sharp price declines in the fund for no apparent reason. I discuss the recent price drop further below.

The distribution is $0.05 per month, which comes to a 6.3% current yield based on the $9.54 share price. Adding in the narrowing of the discount of 3% to the expected liquidation price, the yield to the December 2023 maturity date is about 6.9%.

The fund by mandate is required to invest at least 70% of its assets in investment grade securities. As of the last reporting, the fund was at 94% investment grade.

The longest dated holding in the fund may not be later than June 1, 2024, although there is some room for the fund to hold perpetual preferred stock (which appears to be in 1-5% of the portfolio so not a concern).

A review of the portfolio as of this last reporting (Aug. 2017) shows a portfolio of CMBS with maturity dates ranging from 2019 to early 2024, with the majority in 2022 and 2023.

The fund reported in October 2017, an effective duration of 5.2 years, which is attractive and greatly reduces interest rate risk.

As the fund approaches maturity, the fund may distribute proceeds from maturing assets prior to the final distribution date. The cash flow stream in the final year may vary from the $0.05 monthly distribution, but this may be offset with return of capital from maturing assets.

The management fee comes to 1.01% (excludes cost of borrowings, which is not going to management), which is not atypical for CEFs. Note that the distribution and yield calculations already incorporate the payment of these fees. The actual fee based on managed assets, which includes assets purchased with leverage, is lower at about 0.75%, not unreasonable.

Recent Price Action/Price vs. NAV

As many readers know, the market price of the CEF rarely matches the underlying NAV. This is a critical difference between a mutual fund that always trades at NAV. In many cases, CEFs trade at a discount, which means investors are paying less for the underlying assets. In this case, the fund is trading at a 5% discount, which emerged very recently. For all of 2017 through December 1st, the fund was trading at $10.00/share or higher, with solid price stability. On 12/4, it dipped to $9.96 and has been in pretty much free fall since then, down another 1.3% on 12/21 with late day selling to about $9.54, see chart below (which seems 2 cents off from final closing price). Why?

IHIT data by YCharts

There is no good answer. The first place to look is Net Asset Value. If the value of the underlying assets goes down, then it would make sense that the market price would go down. But that simply is not the case, NAV has remained remarkably stable throughout 2017, with last calculation at $10.02. The chart below shows that NAV has hovered in the $10 range for a long time. True, it is down from peaks of $10.20 in Aug/Sept time frame, but up from below $10 earlier in 2017. It's also just around flat since October. There is nothing in NAV that should indicate a 4-5% decline is warranted and the chart makes this clear.

Could it be movements in interest rates? Yes, the Fed Fund rate increased by 0.25% recently, but this has been expected for many months. The 10-year bond has ticked up above 2.4%, but this has happened before. The 10-year treasury rate chart is shown below, it has been at current levels several times this year and no reason this alone should have caused IHIT to drop in price.

10-Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

What about underlying performance of the fund, not NAV but financial performance, is the dividend being covered by income? Investors in CEFs should always look at the actual financial statements to see if the dividend is covered by income. As of the semi-annual report dated Aug. 31, 2017, Net Investment Income was $7.3 million, while distributions were $7.2 million. So there is full coverage of the distribution, no reason to believe a distribution cut is needed.

Could it be a deterioration in credit quality? As of the October fact sheet, 94% of the fund was rated investment grade which is higher than the 86% figure back in March article. So that's not it either.

What about the increase in the Fed Funds rate that increases the cost of the leverage borrowings used by the fund? The fund has $80 million of borrowings now at a 2.48% rate, which I imagine is now 0.25% higher, which would mean $200,000 more interest owed per annum. But this should be offset by higher interest income in underlying holdings as a majority of the holdings in the fund are variable rate, and in addition, the fund hedges $50 million of the borrowings with interest rate swaps. The exact economic impact is difficult to calculate since I do not have all the data on the variable aspect of the holdings and the specific nature of the swap, but the overall effect is unlikely to be material (and perhaps the higher rates are even better for this fund, I cannot tell). This is not a reason to force down the price of the fund by 5% in the last three weeks.

The ultimate answer is that many income CEFs have declined lately, and there is general selling pressure in many of these income issues. It may be a case of selling begets selling for no good reason. CEFs are held by many retail investors who likely think to themselves that since it's dropping in price, something must be wrong and I better also sell. I suspect some year-end tax selling is at play as well.

Investment Strengths

Diversified portfolio of at 46 issues, 94% of which are investment grade rated. Credit risk in this fund is low.

Short duration of 5.2 years, with the fund set to liquidate in about 6 years. Most CEFs are open ended which means discounts may never be narrowed.

Attractive yield of about 6.3%, which is decent given the combination of low duration and investment grade credits. This fund may have the best or among the best combinations of credit quality, duration (very important) and yield among all income CEFs.

Monthly distribution - This is a nice feature that many fixed income investors enjoy and minimizes price volatility around the ex-dividend dates.

An opportunity for investors to diversify their income portfolios by accessing a segment of fixed income usually not available to retail investors: CMBS.

As a closed-end fund, there is no risk that the fund manager must sell assets in a crash. Although the secondary market price of the fund may plunge, as we have just seen, the underlying holdings will not be sold in a down market. They will instead be held to maturity. In my view, this is a major positive feature that mutual funds and ETFs cannot match.

Conclusion

IHIT is an off-the-radar investment with "bond-like" features that are appealing to the buy-and-hold fixed income investor. The fund has several features which I like and conforms to the themes I continually stress: low duration and excellent credit risk. The 6.3% current yield and 6.9% aggregate yield to maturity is attractive given this combination of factors. The recent price decline is a bit of a mystery, but this is just the way it goes sometimes with closed end funds. In this case, there is a termination date, so discounts, in this case, will not last indefinitely. The recent drop in price leading to a 5% discount to NAV presents an excellent buying opportunity for the buy-and-hold income investor. The chart below highlights the divergence in actual underlying performance and market performance and shows why this may be an excellent buying opportunity. The 1-year return chart shows that performance on an NAV basis has been 8.76% - a terrific return of the underlying assets based on gains in asset value in the last 12 months, plus income earned. But on a price basis, the return is negative 1.1%, with declines in market price offsetting income earned. While these irrational market movements may persist in the near to medium term, the termination date, in this case, does mean that eventually the gap between underlying asset performance and price performance will converge.

Please note that IHIT is held in both personal and client accounts, and I may add to positions at any time prior to or after the publication of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.