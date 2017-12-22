Bitcoin Bits And Pieces

The great David Letterman used to have a bit on his late night show called "Small Town News". The staff would scour the headlines of newspapers around the country looking for fresh bits of absurdity to make its audience laugh. This week, the headlines surrounding cryptocurrency stocks could have been pulled straight from one of Letterman's gags.

An iced tea maker, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (LTEA), surged 500% due to changing its name to Long Blockchain Corp. The company says it will now invest in companies that develop blockchain, the decentralized ledgers that underpin cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Nova Lifestyle Inc. (NVFY), a home furniture designer, surged more than 40% in pre-market trading after simply saying it would start accepting bitcoin and other digital currencies.

The Wall Street Journal reported that investigators saw signs that North Korean hackers were behind the attack that brought down Seoul-based cryptocurrency exchange Youbit. This attack suggests the potential that regimes locked out of the global monetary system may have the wherewithal to find another route to move money globally via the anonymous currencies.

Microcap company Net Element surged 230% pre-market after a blockchain unit launch yesterday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission suspended stock trading in The Crypto Co., a sports bra-turned digital currency company whose share priced had jumped a whopping 57x since September. The regulator alleged doubts about the company's investment disclosures.

LongFin Corp (LFIN) surged briefly to a value of about $7B after the company, which had debuted in mid-December, had issued a press release that it had bought Ziddu.com, "a blockchain-empowered global micro-lending solutions provider" that does its business in cryptocurrencies.

In a recent article, I sought to make a convincing case that the allure of high beta investments is driven by irrational risk-seeking behavioral biases. I demonstrated that high beta investments have historically produced below average returns and horrendous risk-adjusted returns. As many would-be investors continue to be gripped by speculative fervor, I hope that the publication of this compendium of recent stories on the crypto craze may offer a warning sign of potential trouble ahead for stocks whose price has been detached from their market reality.

I had not heard of any of these businesses prior to the recent headlines. "What does an iced tea maker, a sofa company, and a sports bra seller have in common?" That query does sound like the lead-in to a late night talk show joke. While all of these particular corporate pivots may be well-intentioned, the speculative fervor surrounding digital currencies and the blockchain opens the door for hucksters and "pump and dump" schemes that could prey on investors. Given the rate of news stories, we might have to tune in again next week for more. This feels like an echo of the late 1990s when every company that added ".com" to its name surged in value. That episode did not end well for retail investors, and I worry that these stories suggest we are headed for an echo of that boom-bust period.

