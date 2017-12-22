A Christmas Carol For AMD

A Christmas Carol tells the story of Advanced Micro Devices’ (NASDAQ: AMD) shareholders who are visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

Ghosts of Christmas Past

1. Revenue Expectation

On the account of AMD's revenue, the high expectations, set at the end of 2016, of AMD market share gains vs. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in datacenter CPUs may most likely be modified. The same statement can be made between AMD and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in gaming and cloud GPUs. While AMD has increased its desktop CPUs and discrete GPU share gains, datacenter increases in CPUs and GPU has been less than expected, and one contributing factor is Intel's Xeon SP launch.

2. Margin Expectation

Similarly on the account of margins, the well-known SA commentator, "Puddnhead" has the following to say,

"In terms of products, Epyc may turn out better than I might have expected, but their GPUs might have actually fallen short of even my expectations. I actually think Epyc matters more than Vega, so it's not quite a wash no, but still they partially cancel out. Furthermore in terms of timing, the non-competitiveness of Vega is hurting them right now while any competitive advantage of Epyc will not show up in the bottom line for a couple of quarters yet due to longer lead times in datacenter validation, 3rd party motherboard development, and the slow pace of Epyc MB release would worry me. I've always said my short was about margins, the gross margins today are well below what I think what most analysts were expecting. So by that ultimate measure, all the "arrows in the quiver" that everyone was so giddy about back then have been let fly, and none have budged the margin meter enough to support this valuation. IMO the only hope left is Epyc."

3. Share Prices Deviate from Underlying Fundamentals

On the other hand, the “de-link” between changes in fundamentals and stock price movements seems to be more puzzling. The reasons may include that either the market does not share the same opinion with the analysts, or more likely, that AMD share prices did not move according to fundamentals. According to another knowledge SA commentator "grxbstrd", "AMD is an enigma. I think the market thinks AMD still has a lot to prove. On top of that, out segment is out of favor at the moment, that doesn't help their cause."

4. Self-Fulfilling Market Learning

After each earnings call, AMD has been known to move erratically. As for cutting-edge tech stocks which have recently experienced significant changes in market shares, it is customary for risk-averse shareholders to take profits after ER beats. This type of pattern can be easily observed by the most recent few earnings reports. Can you see a repetitive pattern in Figure 2? Immediately prior to the Q1, Q2, and Q3 announcements, stock prices were building up with the expectation of positive beats, yet quickly sold off after the announcement of the actual beats.

More interestingly, there is some evidence of “market learning” in this pattern. In 2017 Q1’s ER, it took 24 hours for market to sell off AMD after a generally positive ER. For Q2, AMD shares reached a new high of $15.4 two hours into the after-market trading session and proceeded to close lower in the next trading session. For Q3, AMD shares sold off immediately after a more positive ER. If the learning speeds up, it is not surprising that an expected positive Q4 ER will be preceded by a selloff prior the actual announcement day. However, the real question to ask is what the shareholders (not the analysts) wanted from the announcement. A stock price surprise is more relevant than an earnings surprise. Yet, the formulation of market expectation is a much more difficult issue to deal with, because it is impossible to fully measure what investors were expecting going into an earnings announcement. Or, how much quarterly earnings has been already factored into the prices, beyond the street’s estimates.

5. Post-Earnings Profit Taking Overdone

To get a better grasp of the magnitude of profit-takings impact on stock prices, I examined AMD’s historical profit taking cases for the last five years (Figure 2 below from a previous post). As expected, upon market surprise, the stock has initially jumped by 2.5% at the announcement date. Yet, there is clear evidence that stock prices proceeded to lose 4-5% in the following eight days before leveling off. Incidentally, the fact that the 7-8% price drops occurred in an orderly fashion and over a reasonably long eight-day period is consistent with the shareholders’ profit taking selling. If you buy this argument, the history suggests that, after an earnings beat, AMD stock price should have dropped around 7%-8% from its post-earnings high before it rebounded. This in turn suggests that the current -30% share loss cannot be explained by the historical measure.

(Source: A Previous Post)

Ghosts of Christmas Present

Since its Q3 earnings report, AMD has lost more than 30%, or, a whopping $4 billion market capitalization in just one and half month. In this article, I present some clues which suggest that AMD’s share price has drifted away from its underlying fundamentals, and is now being severely oversold.

At the risk of looking into the rear view mirror, I seek to decide if AMD’s Q3 post-earnings reaction is out of the ordinary, compared with that of similar previous earnings reports ((ERS)). To this end, a reasonable benchmark for the all-beats, post-earnings stock price reactions should be established.

1. Stock Prices Underreacted Earnings Beats

In AMD’s 20-year history, I first identified 37 cases, like Q3 2017, that the actual revenue, margin, and earnings beat the estimates. The average stock price movements in the 32 trading days after the ER dates is shown in Figure 1, while the actual post-Q3 AMD stock returns are also presented for comparison. As a result, if stock prices were to react to fundamental news, AMD has underreacted to the positive Q3 ER by a long shot, i.e., -34%. As underreacting to information is one form of behavioral bias, it should be corrected over time.

(Source: Author's Research)

Ghosts of Christmas Yet To Come

Despite the significantly negative market response to an obviously positive earnings report, the buy-side analysts have quickly revised the forward estimates upward. Just a few days after the Q3 ER, the 2017 revenue estimate was revised from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion, and 2018 revenue from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion (Figure 2). In fact, at least for the past two and half years, the revenue estimates have been consistently revised upward after each earnings report, regardless how the market reacted to the announcements.

(Source: Bloomberg)

1. More Upward Revisions in Fundamentals after Q3 Beats

The overall improvement in AMD’s fundamentals can also be verified by the upward revision of the long-term earnings growth rate from 5% to 8% after Q3 (Figure 3). It should be noted that the upward revision of long-term growth rate is more symbolic since the “long-term” growth rate is rarely changed in the short term by the analysts unless there is a wide spread strong conviction behind it.

AMD’s weak margin guidance has been attributed to the sharp post-earnings price decline. However, this claim cannot stand up to the evidence. From Figure 3 above, it is clear that the street has raised the margin slightly from 34.9% to 35.1%. Furthermore, across-the-board upward revision is in a sharp contrast with the negative stock price movements.

2017 Christmas

Other than the upward revisions in fundamentals after Q3 as shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3, the obvious limitation of this analysis is its relying on the historical data. "This time is different!" Although the data is historical, it depicts the investors’ forward-looking behavior which is repetitive in the future.

That being said, I was able to establish some reasonable benchmarks to estimate AMD’s expected selloff after the Q3 earnings report. If AMD were reacting post-Q3 street’s upgrades on fundamentals, AMD stock prices should have not been sold off. If AMD were reacting to beats, it has underreacted to the positive news by -34%. Finally, if the post-earnings selloff was a result of typical profit taking, it can only explain up to 8% of the loss, and it should have been recovered by now.

Based on the above arguments, AMD is clearly oversold at this Christmas.

