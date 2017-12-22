Sitoy: Large Cash Balance, Undervalued Real Estate, 2.3x FCF And A Free Lottery Ticket

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as STYDF. Sitoy Group's listing in Honk Kong (#1023) offers stronger liquidity.)

(Note: All figures in HKD unless otherwise noted)

Investment Thesis

Sitoy Group Holdings is a hodgepodge of value consisting of a large cash pile, a Hong Kong property, a fast-growing retail leather bag business that recently turned its first profit and a structurally challenged yet profitable business that manufactures high-end leather handbags for Coach, Fossil, Michael Kors, Lacoste, and Prada. While the operating business has seen a large decrease in revenues, due to the loss of a major order from coach, it has maintained profitability and continues to generate significant free cashflows. At the current share price of HKD 1.57, you are paying less than 2.5x free cashflow for the core business with a free option on a growing retail business that has higher margins, and a 35% annual sales growth rate over the last 5 years. Management also has their interests aligned with shareholders; the CEO and the Chairman collectively own 70% of the firm and have shown great propensity managing the wholesale leather business. While the core business has had its challenges, the collection of assets is adequately cheap to make an investment in Sitoy Group Holdings very attractive.

Sum-of-the-Parts:

Sitoy currently owns four assets of value:

Firstly, the group has an excess net cash balance of HK$596mm. The cash is being held in non-pledged deposits with maturity of less than three months. Management has indicated that they plan to invest a small portion of their cash balance into the retail business, with no plans being openly disclosed for the remainder of the cash. Conversations with management indicate a return of capital to shareholders is unlikely. Secondly, the group owns a twenty-one story investment property in Kowloon, Hong Kong that they purchased for HK$558mm in 2016. While an independent appraisal company valued the property at HK$631mm , Sitoy transferred the difference to PP&E on the balance sheet for space currently occupied by the group’s corporate offices . We value the property at its holding value of HK$571mm. You can see a listing of the building here. Thirdly, the group has net working capital of HK$389mm (excluding the aforementioned HK$596m of excess cash) and the core manufacturing business has maintained profitability. We believe in a worst case scenario the company will be able to realize the value of net working capital going forward. Lastly, Sitoy has PP&E, net of the investment property and backing out the occupied portion of Kowloon held in PP&E, of HK$440mm.

We believe that this mixture of assets provides investors with a large margin of safety.

Manufacturing Business:

In FY 2017, the manufacturing business had revenue of HK$1.7bn and pre-tax income of HK$200mm, a steep decline from FY 2016 in which the company generated HK$2.7bn in revenue and operating income of HK$410mm. Management attributes this acceleration of decline to the loss of a large order from their main customer, Coach, who represented 53% of sales in FY 2011, 48% of sales in FY 2015 and 40% of sales in FY 2016. Currently, Coach represents 21% of total revenues and the company has publicly indicated that they currently expect to maintain their business relationship with them. While revenue has steadily declined over the last three years due to increased competition and the loss of a major customer, management has controlled costs extremely well, with only a decrease of around 330 basis points in operating margins over this period. Additionally, management has skillfully managed working capital and capital expenditures, by winding down WC and cutting expansion CX. Free cashflow has remained robust and it appears that the group will be able to maintain profitability going forward and generate meaningful FCF. In FY 2017, the company generated HK$174mm in FCF, down from HK$300mm in FY 2016. While we expect moderate declines in sales going forward, we believe that the majority of revenue loss from Coach has already affected the top-line of the company and that Sitoy will be able to effectively manage the profitability of the manufacturing business going forward. Additionally, the company has explored new business opportunities in the business-travel and leisure-travel goods business, and has indicated “respectable returns” in these segments. Currently, we believe shares in 1023 HK are extremely cheap at 2.3x FCF for the core business.

Source: FY 2017 Annual Report

Retail Business:

In 2011, the group entered the rapidly growing China handbag retailing market and become a vertically integrated handbag and small leather goods company. The company also became the exclusive licensee for three international fashion brands, Bruno Magli, Cole Haan and Kenneth in Mainland China and Hong Kong. In FY 2017, the retail business posted revenue year over year growth of 33.3% (35% annualized growth from FY 2013 to FY 2017), and finally achieved profitability in FY 2017. Currently, the group’s retail business represents 8% of total sales. Management continues to gain traction in China with their retail business and plan to continue to open new stores in landmark retail areas in Honk Kong and Shanghai, to enhance the level of recognition and brand awareness. While the growth profile of the retail business is impressive and profitability is moving in the right direction, we view this segment as a free option – we are buying 1023 HK core business for 2.3x FCF – with the upside of a fast growing retail business for free.

Source: IPO Documents

Source: FY 2017 Annual Report

Pie-In-The-Sky Valuation:

As value investors, we love buying cheap, structurally challenged businesses that are close to turning the corner. As such, we believe the current price of 1023 HK is significantly undervalued to warrant investment. With that being said, we have estimated a pie-in-the-sky valuation using comparable companies in the same industry, and a SOTP analysis of the company’s current assets:

Source: FY 2017 Annual Report

Investment Risks:

While we believe downside is well protected by a huge cash hoard and valuable real estate, the following items are the biggest risks to our thesis:

While we like that management has significant ownership in the stock (70% between the Chairman and CEO), and have shown skill in positioning through a difficult period in their industry, we have no control over how the company allocates capital. A return of capital is unlikely and shareholder value can be destroyed by poor capital allocation. Core business has seen structural challenges and revenue has decreased for three consecutive years. While management has cut costs and maintained a high level of profitability, continuing erosion of sales can impact the stock price negatively. Exposure to China and fear of Chinese fraud: While the company has significant exposure to China, more than 60% of sales are in Europe and North America, and is based in Hong Kong which has more stringent regulatory disclosure policy,

Conclusion:

To summarize, Sitoy Group’s current assets appear materially undervalued at current market prices, even under a worst-case, winding down scenario. Currently, investors can purchase a profitable manufacturing business for 2.3x FCF, while at the same time getting a free option on a high-growth (35% per annum) retail business in mainland China. Despite deterioration in the core business, we believe the worst is over and after weathering the storm of losing a large order to its largest customer, Sitoy is well positioned to plug the leak and continue generating meaningful cashflow.