Guidewire - The Mechanics Of Turning Its Ship Into The Wind

Guidewire - Guidance is not Guidewire's best subject

There can be many reasons to own stocks. Sometimes one owns them for a trade into numbers. On other occasions, investors want to take advantage of competitive situations or an emerging technology or poor understanding of a company's opportunities. We have all owned stocks for those kinds of reasons. The case to own Guidewire (GWRE) share is made up of a little of all of the above. But to own GWRE shares, one has to recognize that the "numbers" so-called, are not really the numbers and have little to do with any recognizable variety of an accurate forecast of the company's future operational performance. These days, an increasing number of enterprises no longer use guidance as a representation of their best guess in terms of their expected performance. The penalties, on a broad front, are simply too great for companies to try to make accurate forecasts when they present guidance. But Guidewire, seemingly, has changed the practice into an art form obliging analysts - and really investors as well - to attempt to discern what was really meant by the company's presentation of forward expectations.

Guidewire is frequently a company whose numbers call for far more dissection than should be necessary, partially because the company simply refuses to forecast based on its best estimate of what the future is likely to hold. But now, faced not only with forecasting the actual level of business volume it expects in a quarter or a year, it has to forecast the percentage of orders that are likely to be based on ratable revenue streams, and particularly those coming from the cloud option of its mainstream product, InsuranceSuite, creating a further complexity. The result is typical forecasts that turn out to be substantially below the company's actual operational performance. Such were the results and the guidance released by Guidewire on November 29, with the ultimate result that the shares fell by 14.6% in 10 days, although they have since clawed back about 1/3rd of that loss.

Guidewire is a company that doesn't fit neatly into a specific category in terms of growth. It has maintained a forecast of 20% growth in recurring term license and maintenance revenues for some years and has just as consistently exceeded that forecast. It is currently forecasting that it will attain full-year revenues of about $635 million, growth of about 25%. A small proportion of that growth will be inorganic, coming from the recent acquisition of a company called Cyence.

The odds are, that like many other GWRE forecasts, the projections that have been made will be exceeded. At the moment, the company is forecasting that EPS will fall from $1.05 reported in fiscal year 2017 (ended 7/31) to $0.88. The decline is basically a function of a changing revenue mix, transitioning the company's historical term license model, to revenues derived from both on-demand and subscription sources that defer revenues and accelerate the recognition of costs. Some of the company's newest arrangements with Tier 1 clients, in which Guidewire takes responsibility for a greater proportion of a typical workload, are likely to have a positive impact on growth over time, although they may lead to lower gross margins.

The company remains the dominant competitor in supplying property and casualty insurance vendors with the basic software needed to run those kinds of businesses. It has extended its product footprint to include the ability to provide quotes based on advanced analytics and deep learning technology. It also has used its acquisition of ISCS to extend its offering to smaller insurance companies who are willing to buy packaged software that is not uniquely tailored but can be installed rapidly.

Dominating a vertical - the investment case for Guidewire

The insurance vertical is one of the more specialized market segments in the enterprise software space. Whereas in most verticals, Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP) claim pride of place, they do not compete within the very specific insurance vertical that is dominated by Guidewire, and most probably would choose to wind up trying to acquire Guidewire if the space became a strategic focus. (I do not suggest that Oracle, SAP, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and other companies don't sell their solutions to the insurance space. State Farm, for example, is one of the largest customers of Salesforce (CRM). Insurance companies still have to use payroll software and accounting software that they procure from the usual mix of vendors.) Most recently, Guidewire and Salesforce have begun to develop an integrated offering to provide a solution to be sold to insurers for use by their captive agents and their customer service reps.

IT capabilities are one of the key differentiators for companies in the insurance space. But the major apps vendors simply lack the domain expertise and the overall set of capabilities necessary to effectively penetrate the market for providing property and casualty insurers with the software needed to manage policies, payments, and claims. Insurance software is so company specific and complex that historically deployment times have been measured in years.

The ability to quote policies accurately and to respond to consumer inquiries regarding coverage, claims, and alternative products on-demand is now accepted as a competitive norm by most property and casualty insurers. The use of AI, coupled with advanced analytics to target customers and to provide tailored offers to consumers in the insurance software space is still in its infancy. The property and casualty business itself is evolving as more consumers have become willing to buy insurance online and to submit claims without working through a network of agents and adjusters. The economics of the transition are very compelling to the insurance industry which is creating opportunities for software vendors such as Guidewire.

I have linked here to a few 3rd party evaluations of what are called P&C core platforms. As the reports suggest, there are more than a few competitors in the space. But I think it is fair to say that it is somewhat unique for one company to have both so two products in a single space and to be listed alone in the leaders' quadrant by Gartner (NYSE:IT) for several years running in a particular sub-segment called Property and Casualty Insurance Claims Management Modules. In previous reports I have written about GWRE, some readers have suggested that I had ignored the accomplishments and capabilities of Duck Creek. I have linked to a Gartner report which shows the positioning of Duck Creek in what is called the P&C Core Platform space. Duck Creek is obviously a competitor of Guidewire although, the Gartner survey suggests that GWRE is rated marginally higher by its users and clearly has a much greater share of the business. It is my impression, based on anecdotal sources, that GWRE wins far more competitive encounters than it loses; issues of sales execution and completeness of vision are frequently mentioned as key factors in evaluations. I have linked here to another of the very many user evaluations that include Guidewire and Duck Creek.

The investment case for Guidewire can be synthesized into a few key points:

Guidewire is the clear leader in the property/casualty core platform space for Tier 1/2 insurance vendors with an additional entry specifically tailored for smaller insurance vendors. Guidewire has recently initiated its own transition from its historical term license consumption arrangements to consumption arrangements based on subscriptions and the cloud. Over time, these new arrangements will lead to faster growth and higher profitability for the company. The property and casualty insurance space, hidebound though it is, is in the process of adapting to the digital world by offering a significant range of new access points for consumers and by creating digital-only-insurance vendors with different price points and service levels. The transition to the cloud from existing users coupled with the transition by insurance vendors to all-digital sales models is likely to increase the growth of the space in a measurable fashion. Management has said that the transition to the cloud implementation of its InsuranceSuite solution will increase the value of any given customer relationship by 2X or more versus the current on-premise model albeit at a somewhat lower gross margin. If there were one nugget to be gleaned from investors out of all the dross that is typically disclosed in the course of a quarterly financial presentation, that statement by the company CEO would be the one on which to focus. Guidewire shares have pulled back from its all-time high in the wake of what has been considered to be weak guidance. While the shares are certainly not in a bargain range, the opportunity for faster growth and stronger margins has not yet been completely recognized.

It should be recognized that during the transition, Guidewire is going to see lower levels of high margin license revenue growth, primarily this year. Further, management during the call spoke to the potential for sales cycles to elongate on the new, higher value, higher engagement model of Guidewire consumption which could constrain the growth of ratable revenue in the current fiscal year. This comment was focused on by some call participants and lead to a bit of investor uncertainty regarding the company's shorter term prospects.

The anatomy of the last quarter

Guidewire reports the results of its operations in three categories, licenses, maintenance, and services. Overall revenues rose by 15% to $108 million, which was significantly above the forecast of $100 million the company had provided at the end of its first fiscal quarter. All of the revenue categories significantly exceeded prior forecasts. The company also raised full-year revenue guidance noticeably from $617 million to $637 million, despite a decided shift from term licenses to subscription-based revenues, which typically stretch out the period for revenue recognition. Some of this increase is due to the acquisition of Cyence.

The company reported a non-GAAP net loss during the quarter of $0.06 compared to a marginal non-GAAP net profit in the year earlier period. That said, the earnings for the period were substantially greater than the $.15 non-GAAP net loss than had been projected by the company. It should be noted that the Q1 results reported by GWRE were penalized, to an extent, because the company received a $6 million payment that had initially been scheduled for this quarter in Q4 of the prior fiscal year.

On the other hand, the company cut its full-year forecast of EPS to $.86 at the mid-point of its forecast compared to its prior estimate for EPS of $1.02 and the analyst consensus for the current quarter has decreased from $.26 to $.19. Stock-based comp continued to run at substantial levels and was 18.1% of revenue in Q1 this year compared to 19% of revenues in the year earlier period.

Most of this reduction in forecast earnings was a product of the acquisition of a company called Cyence which closed on November 1st. Cyence is an interesting niche company that sells solutions to property and casualty insurers that apply data science and risk analytics to grow its revenues by understanding different kinds of risks. The transaction cost $265 million including $140 million of cash and 1.6 million shares of GWRE common shares with about 260k of that amount reserved for the achievement of certain milestones. Cyence apparently had a run-rate of about $13 million of subscription revenue at the time it was bought. The way Cyence solutions are deployed, services revenues are typically negligible.

The company burned $31 million in cash flow from operations, noticeably worse than the $13 million cash burn in the year earlier period. The deterioration was primarily a result of the counter-provision for deferred income taxes, as well as other balance sheet items. The company's GAAP earnings were comparable year on year and its deferred revenue balance change showed a positive direction compared to the prior year. Guidewire has typically burned cash in its Q1 because of seasonal factors and achieves the preponderance of its cash flow in Q4. There is no reason to think that this year will show a different trend.

As mentioned, the company increased its estimates of services revenues quite substantially compared to earlier projections. The company's cloud product, InsuranceSuite is selling at stronger levels than had heretofore been anticipated. Much of the stronger demand is apparently coming from Europe. The CEO believes that European customers have a stronger expectation that Guidewire will play a leading role in the implementation of major projects such as the deployment of InsuranceSuite. Overall, the company is short of the resources it needs to implement InsuranceSuite regardless of geographic location. So, the company will use sub-contractors at significantly reduced margins in the US, and will aggressively hire its own services personnel, which will also have a negative impact on margins as it takes time for newly hired services personnel to reach normal levels of productivity. The company management has made a point of suggesting that this is not an optimal long-term strategy for Guidewire. The company needs to use its SI partners as extensively as possible to drive subscription revenues. But in the short term "needs must" as the saying goes, and the need to effectively deploy InsuranceSuite cloud implementations is a priority that can only be accomplished in a more "hands-on" fashion using Guidewire's own implementation resources than is optimal over the long-term. The ultimate payoff for InsuranceSuite deployments is so substantial compared to prior revenue potential the company was able to realize with its subscription-based on-premise model that the degraded optics in the current fiscal year are more than worth any short-term, share price compression.

I think one of the more important takeaways from the earnings release is that InsuranceSuite is selling at a better rate than anticipated both in terms of number of customers and in the average revenue from a sale. At the start of the year, the company had believed it would have two active InsuranceSuite users; on the call, it said that "that number has crept up to four, and may go a little bit higher still." I think investors should realize that InsuranceSuite sales are typically in the tens of millions of dollars. The initial sale to MetLife (NYSE:MET) has reached $25 million and continues to grow. So, getting an extra few wins as described is really quite a big thing for Guidewire, and while it might only lead to services revenue this year it can significantly alter the growth trajectory for GWRE in future years.

I would only caveat that the sales cycles for these kinds of transformational projects may be longer and a bit less predictable now that has been the case in the past. But the company reported that InsuranceSuite customers are running more than 100% above plan, and that is a solid attainment in what is still a very stodgy and technophobe group of customers.

In addition, the company also suggested that it would be able to double the cadence of InsuranceNow customer acquisition. That, too, is potentially a big deal. The CFO suggested that both of these product areas will "really pivot our P&L around the service and license line going forward." The consensus obviously is built on company guidance and given GWRE's extreme variability in terms of its results versus its forecast, that is probably a reasonable strategy for analysts. But it does suggest that this company can actually report optically pleasing results starting in the next fiscal year which will begin in August of 2018.

During the course of the conference call, the company materially increased the range of its free cash flow guidance from a prior level of $100 million, at the mid-point of the earlier forecast, to $110 million currently, even after accounting for cash usage of $15-20 million from the operations of the newly acquired Cyence business. Other than to mention the metric, management did not further discuss how or why free cash flow would achieve those kinds of results. Historically, deferred revenues and their changes have not been a significant factor in evaluating GWRE's business. Perhaps that will be changing substantially, and the company expects that it will see multi-year bookings from large subscription deals that will be recorded on the deferred revenue line and will enhance cash flow substantially. Should that be the case, it will have significant positive implications for valuation going forward.

Valuation

There is simply no straightforward way to value Guidewire shares that will make sense to most readers. There are far too many moving parts to feel particularly comfortable with any of the projections that analysts have made. Management itself spoke to its expectations that services revenues would turn out to be above guidance and that would have some impact on EPS as well. Management mentioned on the call that it was being very cautious in its projections because of the mechanics potential customers were facing in making a choice between cloud and on-premise installations of InsuranceSuite and just how much responsibility they wished to outsource to Guidewire.

Many analysts focused on elongated sales cycles and didn't focus on either the reasons cited for those longer cycles or on the other consequences of the transitions that I have tried to highlight in this article.

All that said, Guidewire, in the wake of the acquisition of Cyence, has about 77 million shares outstanding, with a market cap of about $5.6 billion. The company has a net cash balance of a little over $500 million, net of the cash it used to pay for Cyence. That yields an enterprise value of a bit over $5 billion. The company has projected revenues for the current fiscal year of $636 million at the mid-point of its forecast range. Looking at the next 12 months, and adjusting for the comment of the CFO that he expects service revenues to exceed guided targets, it seems reasonable to use forward 12-month revenues of about $670 million. Using that estimate yields an EV/S ratio of 7.6X. That is not cheap, as mentioned this company has never been valued on a bargain basis simply because investors have been willing to pay a premium for GWRE's domination of the market for Tier1/2 property/casualty insurance software. The issue is what the growth rate will be during and in the wake of the multiple transitions. It seems to me highly likely that this company will see growth rates rising into the future, that 2X number for cloud-based InsuranceSuite, coupled with nascent success for some of the latest GWRE acquisitions likely portend that.

Guidewire, as mentioned earlier, has forecast that EPS this year will decline and the current First Call consensus for non-GAAP EPS is consistent with the company forecast at EPS of $.88 followed by analyst projections of $1.16 in fiscal year 2019 compiled in the First Call consensus. At this point, it is not easy to handicap the likelihood of those results. Over the past three quarters, GWRE has exceeded its prior forecast by amounts ranging from 57% to over 600%. (The 600% relates to an earlier than planned payment of $6 million in Q4 of fiscal 2017 which was essentially all profit, of course despite that the company still exceeded its profit estimate in the recently reported Q1-2018 by 57%). Management spoke on this last call about its hiring emphasis in order to keep up with demand for services so perhaps the coming quarters will be ones that are closer to the company's estimates.

If my estimate of $670 million in revenues is right for forward four quarters of revenue, then I expect that margins will rise quite substantially as well. I think a reasonable non-GAAP EPS forecast for the forward four quarters would be in the range of $1.25-1.35 and that in turn computes to a forward P/E of 56X. That is not a bargain basement level of P/E although compared to many other companies with a growth rate in the mid-20% range, the metric is relatively reasonable. Stock-based comp is at a current run rate of about $80 million and it was $72 million in the prior fiscal year. About 90% of my estimate of forward EPS would be based on stock-based comp. That is obviously high, but again, not much of an outlier.

As I mentioned earlier, the company management, during its latest conference call, raised its free cash flow estimate to about $110 million, net of the expenses involved in operating Cyence post its acquisition in November. Last year, the company generated $137 million in CFFO and $131 million of free cash flow. Last year GAAP net income was $21 million, and the company had non-GAAP expenses including depreciation and stock-based comp of a bit more than $90 million. In addition, the increase in deferred revenue was $37 million. The company is forecasting a GAAP net loss of about $16 million, some of it coming from the Cyence acquisition. It is forecasting $125 million in non-GAAP expenses including depreciation and stock-based comp. I actually think that the growth in deferred revenues will be quite significant this year based on the number of cloud-based InsuranceSuite deals being forecast. At this point, the company is not forecasting any growth in deferred revenues which in the past have not been a significant factor in its business. On the other hand, it would be quite surprising if the company closed four or more large InsuranceSuite deals and did not generate a fair level of deferred revenue. The company, as it grows will probably experience some growth in balance sheet items, in particular receivables. But I also think that GAAP profits will be growing over time as indicated above. I think forward four quarter free cash flow might reach to greater than $150 million, depending on the precise trajectory of the increase in deferred revenues. At that level, the free cash flow yield would be around 3%, again not a bargain for that metric, but not an outlier either.

I do not own any Guidewire currently, although it is clearly on my watch list. I do not expect that the shares will ever be a bargain as that is defined by most investors. I have to believe that a company such as Guidewire is high on the list of potential acquisition for many vendors. Clearly, Salesforce has a business relationship with GWRE and there would be some substantial synergies in terms of costs and revenues if that company were to buy GWRE. Either Oracle or SAP would also see significant synergies in buying this company and both of those companies have proven willing to pay the type of valuation that would be necessary to acquire this company. Microsoft might also be interested in this type of an acquisition, although I think it is a bit down the list of potential acquirers.

I think the multiple transitions and initiatives of this company are still underappreciated. The 2X metric cited by management is close to exciting in evaluating future potential growth. The AI add-ons that this company now offers are likely to refresh its relevance with its installed base and to increase growth noticeably. And the fact that the company has doubled the working set of opportunities for InsuranceNow also suggests an increasing growth cadence.

This is likely to prove to be a year of mixed optics at Guidewire and to some degree, its current share price reflects that lack of clarity on the ability to achieve strong headline numbers. But for me, that is the best time to own stocks when they have some frisson of disquiet surrounding their outlook. While Guidewire shares may trade sideways for a few months, the potential for the company's consolidation seems great enough to me to rate the shares a current buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GWRE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.