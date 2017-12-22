General Motors: The Better Tesla

Shares of the largest U.S. automaker, General Motors (GM), has had a nice pullback of late, off some 10% over the last few months. Shares trade at less than 7 times next year’s earnings estimates. It’s too cheap to ignore and will be a better play than Tesla over the next year. This comes as GM continues to build out its electric vehicle presence and is now making a larger play toward driverless cars.

In the piece the other week, I noted that GM is winning the battle versus Tesla. That is, GM is making electric cars in a scalable manner and that are actually affordable. Meanwhile, Tesla can’t seem to get its own production of an affordable electric vehicle off the ground. GM is making a strong move toward reinvention. Is the market still overlooking that, as the company trades at around 7 times earnings? With that, how’s the proposition for going long on GM and short Tesla?

Tesla still has sexy cars, but GM has affordable ones. Things are really looking up for the affordable carmaker, GM. It has the production in place to continue holding Tesla down. I’ve talked about the headway that GM is making in electric vehicles, with the Chevy Bolt having its best month ever. GM has shaken off the near bankruptcy from years ago and has its ignition recall under control. Any sort of market share losses for GM is short-term pain for long-term gain.

Unlike what Apple (AAPL) did to smartphones with the iPhone, Tesla isn’t in such a fortuitous situation. Tesla helped change how we see electric vehicles, but in terms of being the fastest, biggest and ‘best’ to market, GM is still winning. Tesla has woken the industry, in particular, it’s counterparts like GM with better infrastructure is betting them to market.

Tesla can’t get the infrastructure in place to hit production targets for its ‘cheaper’ electric vehicle, the Model 3, which is plans to sell for $40,000. Meanwhile, GM’s Chevy Bolt - which sells for around the same price as a Model 3, will get a full-blown rollout next year. In the auto industry, it’s all about scale. And it takes money and time to hit that scale - two things GM has.

GM’s key EV, the Chevy Bolt

The Bolt is bringing electric cars to the masses. Electric vehicle makes up less than 2% of U.S. auto sales but could grow quickly as the price falls and the driving range grows. 2018 will be the first full year that GM offers the Bolt, having it available nationwide. The Bolt wasn’t available in all states for most of this year and it’s already sold 20,000 cars. Meanwhile, Tesla has only produced roughly 600 Model 3s as of early December. GM already has a head start and that gap could lengthen as GM leverages its massive dealership network (over 4,000 dealerships), with Tesla only having roughly 111 U.S. stores.

While the Bolt can end up costing as much as a Tesla, you can get it now and from the same dealer that can sell you an SUV or pickup truck. When will Tesla sort out its production? Can it? They’re losing a lot of money on a free cash flow basis and relying on issuing stock to fund its future endeavors. As long as Elon Musk can keep making outlandish promises and the stock price remains high (richly priced), Tesla can keep raising capital and diluting shareholders. But the real issue is how long it takes Tesla to get to the point that it can mass produce cars as quickly as GM.

Tesla had the idea, but GM is executing. When Apple revolutionized the mobile phone industry with the iPhone, it was competing with companies that were still making ‘dumb’ phones. Apple had the know how to build smartphones and build them fast. They had a first-mover advantage. The competition didn’t catch on until Apple had already sold millions of phones. Tesla might have the sex appeal, but consumers won’t wait around forever. GM’s move to push the Bolt nationwide and use that platform to roll out new and different electric vehicles is very exciting.

You also a unique proposition for higher margins at GM. GM will launch plenty of new electric cars in the coming years, but the idea is to make them more cost-effective. That is a new battery system that will the cut cost of the battery system by 30%.

Other Ways To Win