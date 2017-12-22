Best Buys In The AI Race, Part II - Advanced Micro Devices

Growth and value may not be aligned for AMD as we assess market opportunity, products, and fair value.

The Artificial Intelligence Wave

The saying “a rising tide lifts all boats” colorfully describes the concept that improvements in the general economy will benefit all participants in that economy. The aphorism is thought to have originated from the New England Council in support of focusing on improvement in the macro-economy to assist everyone. This slogan was borrowed by John F. Kennedy in his 1963 speech to combat criticism that a dam project he was promoting was a losing project.

Applying this to the next Industrial Revolution in artificial intelligence, Accenture estimates that AI will double economic growth by 2035. While not all boats will survive this wave, some are guaranteed to have more success in the near term than others. On boat in particular is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. which sells GPUs. For an explanation on why GPUs are a good play in AI, see a previous discussion on Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) in this series here.

Market Opportunity, Growing Focus

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has a relatively long history as a tech company, founded around the same time as the giant Intel Corporation. AMD built its brand as one of the original chip makers for Intel and IBM and eventually launched its first GPU chip in 2004. Much of AMD’s current revenues originate from PCs, but management has started focusing more on the fast-growing data center market per the graphic below. This is likely due to the growing demand its seeing for discrete GPU chips and the hard to miss forecast of 35.6% revenues CAGR from Allied Market Research.

Image Source: AMD Investor Presentation

Taking a peak into AMD’s exposure to the fast-growing AI related industries is difficult. Management breaks out its revenues into (1) Computing and Graphics and (2) Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom, so knowing what percent of revenues originate from AI-related business takes some guess work. Therefore, we’ll focus on AMD’s future total addressable market (TAM).

AMD sees $21B of its total $64B in market opportunity originating from its Data Center platform. This represents 33% of potential AI related TAM by 2020. When compared to Nvidia’s 84% exposure to the AI-related field by 2020, AMD appears either less focused or less optimistic on the fast-growing AI related industries.

Where AMD does stand out is in its customer relations. Its “Super 7” data center customers list from its Dec 2017 Investor Presentation is like a who’s who in the global marketplace: Baidu, Microsoft Azure, Tencent, JD.com, Bloomberg, Dropbox, LexisNexis.

These names alone should carry AMD’s growth into the future, provided they continue to innovate and satisfy the high demands of these customer and data centers. Again, “a rising tide lifts all boats” and these giants represent a very significant tide.

Products

AMD currently offers GPU products specifically designed for the data center industry. These chips run under product umbrella names like FirePro, Radeon (accelerated machine learning intelligence), and EPYC. They differentiate among competition by offering simplicity and flexibility in the architectures which is ideal for large, already complex data centers. However, AMD appears to be middle of the pack in terms of quality and performance compared to market leader NVDA and bottom tiered Intel Corporation (INTC). The unfortunate loss of Raja Kudori, AMD’s previous head of its GPU operations, to INTC may spell trouble for AMD’s near future direction.

Regardless, AMD will continue to innovate, but growth may be diluted by exposure and focus on the PC and gaming market, of which AMD only holds a 27% market share after giving up some rope to NVDA’s 72% market share. AMD’s most recent chip launch was in August with its Radeon Vega GPU for the PC and Gaming segments. It also recently announced a deal with INTC to launch a niche hybrid chip for high-end laptops. Finally, it plans its next chip launch in February with Ryzen 2 that is expected to challenge Intel Corporation (INTC) more than NVDA. The theme here appears to be a further focus on the slower growing PC and gaming market and not the accelerate AI related industries: Data centers and autonomous machines. Even more concerning is AMD’s loss in market share in GPU shipments over the past four years. All said, AMD’s main hope is to simply not be the slowest runner in the race and continue to steal market share from INTC giant pot.

Source: Global GPU Shipments Market Share by Producer

Fair Value

This round we’ll use a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis as a reality check on the current share price of AMDs. DCF earns its keep by providing a sterile analysis of a company’s valuation based on future return to shareholders to make sure we’re not paying too much for growth.

For both analyses, we’ll use eight-year projected revenues as I find this a happy median between more predictable five-year analyses and the braver 10-year analyses. We’ll also assume growth of 4% into perpetuity to match current GDP plus the forecast gains from AI. Finally, a high value (HV), fair value (FV), and low value (LV) will be presented repressing 20% upside and 20% downside to projected revenues.

AMD’s 3Q17 was their first profitable quarter. Forecasts from management call for positive earnings in 2018. Revenues were up 26% YoY to $1.64B with gross margin expansion to 35% primarily driven by computing and graphics segments, which grew 74% YoY. 2017 is projected to finish out with revenue growth of >20% compared to last year. It also has a large cash position of $879M which it continues to pull from to retire its exposure to long-term debt of $1.356B. capex is low for the company, only 1.5% of revenues for FY 2017 versus NVDA (1.9%) and INTC (15.5%).

Fortunately for us, management provides very clear long-term financial goals for its business that makes guessing at its future cash flows a little easier. Management is targeting >36% gross margin by 2018 and >40% by 2020. Long-term, double-digit revenues growth is expected with average gross margin of 42% and OPEX of 28% of revenues. We can model these projections running on an eight-year forecast to shake out free cash flows before discounting at the weighted-average cost of capital (WACC).

Image Source: AMD Investor Presentation

Image Source: Excel spreadsheets and DCF model developed by the Author

As you can see, free cash flows are expected to outpace revenue growth, primarily attributed to management’s goals of improving margins long term. Because AMD is not yet profitable Y/Y, an aggressively low tax rate of 7% also is factored, slightly below NVDA’s current 11%. The recent tax plan should help support this rate assumption.

Conclusion

Based on this DCF, AMD appears 28% overvalued at today’s $10.90 stock price. Fair value of $8.50 is based on annual FCF growth of 33.4% guided by management’s long-term goals. AMD will have to rely on its “Super 7” customers to carry its growth in the data center space. Unfortunately, its heavy exposure to the slow-growing PC market, loss of its GPU program head, and second in command performance status to NVDA may temper its growth moving forward. However, should the stock correct below $8.50, I will be a buyer as I like AMD’s exposure (albeit small at 33%) to the AI revolution through its data centers platform.

What if AI Exceeds Expectations?

For investors optimistic on AI transforming our economy and accelerating faster than we can ever imagine, below is a sensitivity analysis based on revenue growth. Using Allied Market Research’s 35.6% forecast for GPU revenues growth into 2025, there could be a case for AMD being fairly value at today’s price of $10.90.

However, management only projects 33% of its revenue opportunity will come from fast-growing data centers by 2020, whereas a large portion of the remaining revenues will originate from declining PC shpiments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.