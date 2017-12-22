Gaming REIT VICI Properties Files For U.S. IPO

When we learn more about the company and the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service IPO Edge. Start with a Free Trial.

The firm owns gaming properties through its relationship with Caesars Entertainment.

VICI Properties has filed a registration statement for a U.S. IPO in the amount of $100 million, although the amount may end up being much higher.

Quick Take

VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) intends to sell common stock for gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-11 registration statement. The figure is a typical placeholder and may rise substantially.

The firm offers gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations and is one the largest owners in the country. VICI's mission is to be America's most dynamic leisure and hospitality experiential REIT.

Company

Las Vegas, NV-based VICI Properties was formed on October 6, 2017 as a part of a spin-off from Caesars Entertainment Operating Company. VICI's portfolio includes 19 gaming properties and the firm is considered a 'specialty REIT.'

The firm was essentially created to acquire properties from Caesars and then lease them back. Caesars filed for bankruptcy due to an unsustainable debt load and is looking to raise cash through sales/leaseback deals as well as other development opportunities through VICI.

VICI management is headed by CEO Edward Pitoniak and President and COO John Payne. Prior to joining VICI, Pitoniak served as Vice Chairman of Realterm and an independent director of the BOD of Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers. Payne has over 21 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality business. He served as CEO of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. from 2014.

VICI's properties were acquired from and are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The leading brands include Harrah's, Bally's, Horseshoe, and Caesars.

The firm's 19 current properties are shown below:

In addition, VICI owns 55 acres of prime Las Vegas Strip undeveloped land that it intends to monetize and four golf courses near Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

The firm's main investors who own more than 5% of common stock each are Canyon Capital Advisors, Elliott Associates, Pacific Investment Management Company, and Soros Fund Management.

Business

VICI Properties aims to 'create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio by partnering with brands that prioritize customer loyalty and value through great service, superior projects, constant innovation and sector-leading customer relationship management [CRM] systems.'

Below is a brief overview video of the Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino:

VICI owns the following facilities:

19 gaming facilities

32M+ square feet of space

150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs

12K hotel rooms

4 championship golf courses

1.2M square feet of gaming space

760K square feet of meeting/convention space

50+ retail outlets

1,600 concerts/live shows per year

VICI's casino resort properties include Caesars Palace, Caesars Atlantic City, Horseshoe Hammond, Harrah's Lake Tahoe, Harveys Lake Tahoe, Bluegrass Downs, and Bally's Atlantic City. Golf courses include Cascata, Chariot Run, Grand Bear, and Rio Secco.

The firm also has options to acquire three properties from Caesars: Harrah's Atlantic City, Harrah's New Orleans, and Harrah's Laughlin.

Caesars also has acquisition options for certain other large gaming oriented properties, and VICI also may seek to purchase additional Caesars properties in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

Market

According to a report by Nareit, the Specialty REIT industry can be defined as companies owning and managing a unique mix of properties and collecting rent from tenants. The total market cap for the industry is $39.9 billion.

According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the Global Casino Gaming Market (a key aspect of VICI's focus) is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

The main factors forecasted to drive market growth are increased contribution to taxes and GDP, which serve to increase the value of gaming destinations to local municipalities. According to the report, the casino industry accounts for 0.45% of the US GDP. The industry generates revenue that supports economic activities within a regional area surrounding each facility.

Another key trend in the market is the consumer behavior change due to the popularity of gambling apps and social gambling. Participants in the industry are therefore increasing their adoption of mobile devices and innovative social gambling games.

Competition

Major competitive vendors in the Specialty REIT industry include the following:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

EPR Properties (EPR)

VICI Properties competes for real property investments with gaming companies, private equity and hedge fund investors, lenders, other REITs, and investment companies.

Management of VICI believes that the company's competitive strengths lie in its 'portfolio of high-quality experiential gaming, hospitality, entertainment and leisure assets, diversified sources of revenue for company properties, long-term lease agreements, Caesars guarantee of payment obligations, strong balance sheet, and experienced management and independent board of directors.'

Financials

VICI's recent financial results are primarily a function of the contribution of Caesars Entertainment Outdoor and Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. of the initial group of properties that will comprise VICI's initial footprint.

Below is the Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Condensed P&L for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2017:

(Source: VICI S-11)

For 2017, VICI has a revenue run rate of $750 million vs. 2016's revenues of $748 million, for a .26% increase vs. prior.

Other than revenues and operating expenses, the firm hasn't reported numerous other financial results needed to fully analyze the financial statements.

As of Sept. 30, 2017, the company had $55.7 million in cash and $4.9 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited pro forma interim)

IPO Details

VICI Properties intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although this figure is a typical placeholder amount and may increase substantially.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will contribute the net proceeds from this offering to the Operating Partnership, which will use the net proceeds to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness consisting of $_ and to pay fees and expenses related to this offering, with the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), and BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC).

Commentary

