Foot Locker: Back On Track?

Initial fears about competition from Amazon and other concerns appear to have subsided.

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) had a rough year, as shares slid over 30% in 2017 due to several earnings misses, fears about competition from Amazon (NYSE: AMZN), declining mall traffic, and other factors.

Shares have rebounded somewhat over the past couple of months as investors appear to have digested how cheap the company was on a fundamental basis. I'll provide updates on the company's progress below and describe what investors should keep an eye out for in 2018.

Recent Performance

Foot Locker continues to face headwinds and its Q3 report, while better than expectations, was still unimpressive. Same-store sales, a key metric, decreased by 3.7%, whereas total sales in the quarter decreased 0.8% to $1.87 billion.

However, management did mention on its earnings call that part of its poor performance in the quarter was due to the slew of hurricanes that hit various parts of the United States. 450 stores were closed at one point during the quarter, which should lead to an easier comparison base this time next year.

Nike Partnership

Nike's (NYSE: NKE) weak North American sales as of late are one of the primary reasons why Foot Locker has suffered. FL purchased 68% of its merchandise from Nike, as per its 2016 10K SEC filing. While more recent data will likely be unavailable until the company releases its 2017 10K report, there's little reason to suspect that this number has changed significantly.

Foot Locker's continued success is highly contingent upon Nike's performance. However, Nike has struggled in North America lately; its fiscal 2018 Q2 report showed that overall sales in the region were down 5%, whereas footwear sales were down 7%. The below chart shows Nike's North American revenues.



Revenues YoY Growth Q4 2016 $3.7 billion 0% Q1 2017 $4 billion 6% Q2 2017 $3.7 billion 3% Q3 2017 $3.8 billion 3% Q4 2017 $3.8 billion 0% Q1 2018 $3.9 billion (3%) Q2 2018 $3.5 billion (5%)

(Source: Data taken from Nike's SEC filings)

While Foot Locker's struggles in 2017 were attributed to various factors, I believe the single biggest culprit was Nike's sales slowdown in North America. Some have argued that Foot Locker was hurt by increased DTC efforts on Nike's part.

While I do agree that this likely played a part, Nike's DTC segment has been growing at a rapid pace for quite a while now. This indicates that increased DTC sales were not fully to blame for Foot Locker's weakness.

Nike DTC % Growth FY 2015 29% FY 2016 25% FY 2017 18% Q1 2018 11% Q2 2018 15%

Amazon Partnership and Retail Weakness

News of a Nike-Amazon partnership scared Foot Locker investors earlier this year. This reaction was quite reasonable given how large and powerful Amazon has become. However, I believe this partnership is not yet an imminent threat - Nike was already one of the biggest brands sold on Amazon and Nike appears to be taking a cautious, experimental approach to selling its product on the site.

Given Foot Locker's size and large retail footprint, I strongly doubt that Nike would do anything to endanger its partnership with the company, a move that would likely prove mutually destructive. However, the evolution of Nike's partnership with Amazon and other e-commerce sites must be closely monitored in the upcoming months to gauge future effects on FL.

Many commentators also blamed the so-called "retail apocalypse" for Foot Locker's troubles. Again, while this was likely a factor, I don't believe it played as large of a role as some believe. First off, the retail sector has struggled for several years now, as one can see by looking at companies like Macy's and Sears. Foot Locker's struggles only started in the middle of this year, so the timing doesn't add up.

Secondly, I believe that Foot Locker to some degree is insulated from retail weakness due to the fact that it is oftentimes more convenient and easier to try on shoes at a store instead of ordering them online due to the hassle of a shoe not fitting properly. Please note that this is a personal opinion based on my own observations and empirical evidence that I've gathered.

Valuation

Foot Locker has best-in-class profitability and is relatively inexpensive on a fundamental basis as per the below industry comparison chart:

Foot Locker's strong operating margins show that management has done an excellent job maintaining profitability. The company also has a solid balance sheet with $890 million in cash and $126 million in debt.

FL has a PE multiple of 12.1, which is still relatively low on a historical basis. If the company is able to return to growth over the next several quarters, underlying fundamentals should continue to improve.

Conclusion

Investors appear to have overreacted to the headwinds Foot Locker has been facing over the past year. Shares are up over the past couple of months, as shareholders have realized that the sky is not falling and that Foot Locker, as of now, appears to be fairly stable. Finish Line also reported solid earnings today, which may be a positive sign for Foot Locker.

I remain cautiously optimistic on Foot Locker but I would urge investors to remain on their toes. Increasing competition from e-commerce sites and Nike's recent underperformance is a potential concern, especially given that the bulk of Foot Locker's inventory is comprised of Nike products.

I will monitor Foot Locker's progress and keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or disagreements either via the comments section or through email (email address is located in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.