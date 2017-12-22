Tips For Your Portfolio In 2018

Although we cannot predict market gyrations forced by the irrational sentiment of traders and investors, we can protect our portfolio from unexpected inflationary pressures.

Deflated interest rates have been a boon for equities in this bull market for the ages.

Historically, the stock market’s most significant threat is inflation or the unexpected spike in the price of goods, services, and interest rates. As contrarians, we like to think of hyperinflation as the market’s second worse menace after illogical investor sentiment.

Nonetheless, we do not have reasonable control over trader and investor behavior beyond taking an opposing stance to the herd’s irrational investing or divesting. However, inflation is something we can manipulate when managing our portfolio with thoughtful, disciplined, and patient conviction.

In the third installment of our series on index ETF hedging, we offer research on our favorite inflation fighting vehicle: the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP).

First, let's revisit the general concept of portfolio hedging and why it is essential to any long-term investment strategy.

Hedging Our Portfolio Using Index ETFs

At Main Street Value Investor, our targeted investments are the major exchange-traded, small-, mid-, and large-cap common shares of quality, dividend-paying companies.

We prefer the long-term benefit of partnering with the company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

Nonetheless, even a well-thought, planned and executed long-view, value-oriented portfolio needs to hedge against the inevitable ups and downs of the market from the daily news cycle and quarterly earnings reports that drive the speculators to buy, sell, and short with abandon. We must always be on guard against the unpredictable but inevitable external threats to our common stock holdings.

Our defensive positioning of choice is indexed exchange-traded funds.

Bonds are In a Bubble, but TIPs are In Our Pockets

As widely reported, intermediate and long duration fixed income debt instruments — whether government or corporate issued; or bonds, bills, or notes — is a bubble waiting to burst. The unprecedented bull market in bonds dates back to the Reagan 80’s, which was ground zero for “borrowing our way to prosperity” in America.

At Main Street Value Investor, we favor equity ownership over lending and therefore invest in stocks as opposed to bonds. However, we also recognize that short duration Treasuries can play a crucial role in protecting our portfolio against the perils of inflation.

The Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio [MSVI] is a diversified mix of approximately 22 small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks purchased or available on the major U.S. exchanges, i.e., NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE.

Although covering a broader market, we benchmark the MSVI against the S&P 500, the citadel of sustainable American enterprise.

Since our holdings are the common equity shares of companies mostly domiciled in the U.S., we prefer hedging our basket of stocks with the S&P 500 and FTSE All-World ex-US indices as shared in the previous articles in this series. Instead of outright investments, our objective is to own the domestic benchmark plus a foreign index as protection against the volatility of our concentrated portfolio of domestic stocks.

Because we do not want to be average investors, our exposure to the S&P 500 and FTSE All-World ex-US indices are purely for hedging purposes.

Nevertheless, we also recognize the importance of a fixed income hedge against the inflation threat to stocks. However, with today’s bond market bubble — arguably encompassing the intermediate and long duration issues — we choose the short duration U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS.

To be sure, our index hedges are an investment by proxy with all of the inherent risks, including loss of principal. On the other side of the risk/reward equation, we can profit from the distributions and capital gains of the index ETFs as well. However, a hedge they are first and foremost.

ETF Hedge Profile: VTIP

According to the investment advisor, here are the fund profile and strategy of the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF:

Seeks to track an index that measures the performance of inflation-protected public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining maturity of less than five years. Designed to generate returns more closely correlated with realized inflation over the near term, and to offer investors the potential for less volatility of returns relative to a longer-duration TIPS fund. Given its shorter duration, the fund can be expected to have less real interest rate risk, but also lower total returns relative to a longer-duration TIPS fund. Invests in bonds backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government and whose principal is adjusted semiannually based on inflation. Can provide protection from inflationary surprises or “unexpected inflation.”

As are most bond funds, VTIP is market value weighted, i.e., measured by the value of outstanding securities. Holding just 15 issues, VTIP benchmarks to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities 0-5 Year Index.

Expense ratios

The net expense ratio of VTIP is a reasonable 0.07%. For each $10,000 outstanding balance on the account, Vanguard deducts just $7 annually in fees. Our broker charges about five bucks in commission each time we purchase shares in the ETF.

As exhibited on the Vanguard website, VTIP costs significantly less than the typical open-ended bond ETF that charges an average fee of 0.67%.

Distribution yields

Vanguard schedules quarterly distributions for VTIP, currently at $0.374 annually, yielding 0.76% as of this writing. However, 30-day increments are the standard measurement for bond distributions as reflected by the so-called SEC Yield, i.e., the dividends and interest earned less the fund’s expenses during the most recent 30-day period covering the fund’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC].

The most recently reported SEC Yield for VTIP was -0.02%. Again, we are not holding VTIPs for the overall return or yield, but for the hedge against inflation to limit its potential damage on our stock and stock fund holdings.

Update: Vanguard announced after the publishing of this article that the distribution on VTIP will increase in late December to $0.7415, with an SEC Yield of 0.17%.

Premium discounts to NAV

Premium discounts to net asset value are a common theme in ETF and closed-end fund [CEF] trading. Speculators practice arbitrage in attempts to capture the difference between the ETF's or CEF's market price and the fund's net asset value.

According to Investopedia:

An exchange-traded fund's market price is the price at which shares of the ETF can be bought or sold on the exchanges during trading hours, while the net asset value [NAV] represents the value of each share's portion of the fund's underlying assets and cash at the end of the trading day. ETFs calculate the NAV at 4 p.m. EST after the markets close.

On December 20, 2017, VTIP was trading at a discernible 0.08% discount to NAV. To be sure, widely-held bond index funds such as VTIP are rarely ripe for arbitrage plays on premium discounts to NAV.

Nonetheless, as long-view value investors, we are not overly concerned with NAV or premium discounts on any ETF and leave that to the arbitrage traders looking for a short-term mispricing edge as opposed to our long-term inflation protection hedge.

VTIP Portfolio and Performance

VTIP’s portfolio consists of 100% AAA-rated government bonds with durations of up to five years.

Since inception on October 12, 2012, VTIP has returned an average of +0.20% annually before taxes, and +1.00% for the one year period ending November 30, 2017. Assets under management [AUM] have grown to $4.64 billion, a phenomenon that concerns market pundits that believe sizable derivative-driven ETF index funds such as VTIP — not to mention the speculative leveraged ETFs — will implode with the next market correction, if not outright trigger a catastrophic financial event.

Indexes such as the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF typically outperform actively managed bond funds over the long-term. However, as illustrated below by the performance of VTIP against competitive bond indexes and benchmarks - the US TIPS and Aggregate Bond indexes are doing the outperforming.

(Source: Charles Schwab & Co.)

That written, since we are using VTIP to hedge against our stock holdings as opposed to an outright investment, we prefer to examine how VTIP correlates to the S&P 500 Index.

Five-year return on $10,000 investment (Source: The Vanguard Group)

If economic conditions were such that during an inflationary trend the S&P 500 was the flat blue line, we would then expect VTIP to be the ascending yellow line. That is the primary objective of portfolio hedging: to have the hedge correlate in opposition to the benchmark regardless of market conditions.

Portfolio turnover

Portfolio turnover as defined by Investopedia:

Portfolio turnover is a measure of how frequently assets within a fund are bought and sold by the managers. Portfolio turnover is calculated by taking either the total amount of new securities purchased or the amount of securities sold - whichever is less - over a particular period, divided by the total net asset value [NAV] of the fund. The measurement is usually reported for a 12-month time period.

As might be expected of any short duration bond index fund, portfolio turnover for VTIP was last reported at 27% annually.

Downside Risk and Market Consensus

Morningstar, the reigning authority on fund analysis, currently rates VTIP as four stars overall with a low risk profile.

VTIP appears under covered on Wall Street, but technical analysis is bearish per Market Edge. To be sure, such ratings are biased toward active trading or investing as opposed to hedging.

Nevertheless, the low-risk profile and most recent five-year return of +0.18% for VTIP contradict the S&P 500's current below-average risk profile and cumulative +14.2% five-year return as represented by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). However, the marked difference in performance further illustrates VTIP as an ideal inflation hedge to our common stock-dominated portfolio.

Why not own the 1.48% yielding, 0.06% fee iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) instead? Curiously, STIP was launched about two years before VTIP, yet has AUM of just $1.4 billion versus $4.6 billion AUM for VTIP. Publicly-traded BlackRock (BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, owns iShares.

Vanguard founder, Jack Bogle said in a recent interview with CNBC:

The importance of (investors) getting the return first before the vultures are on it is going to become clearer.

We choose Vanguard for all of our ETF hedges because as a mutually-owned enterprise, it does not have to answer to stockholders or outside owners. Their objective is to manage each fund at cost, allowing investors to keep more of their return.

Protect Your Portfolio Against Inflationary Cycles

As active, self-directed value investors, we are keenly aware of the risks of investing in the common stocks of publicly-traded companies. We are also on guard against sudden market exuberance — Bitcoin being the current flavor of the month — that can take down the entire market in one overzealous swoop.

We mitigate those risks by employing a value-oriented, long-view portfolio strategy of buying slices of wonderful dividend-paying companies at reasonable prices. We then hold our shares for as long as the company remains terrific as demonstrated by growing revenues and earnings; and, most important, by generating free cash flow and capital allocations that produce compounding annual returns for shareholders.

Nonetheless, gyrations within the U.S. domestic stock market spurred by emotional investor sentiment from the daily news cycle and quarterly earnings releases keep our holdings on a roller-coaster ride in the short-term as we wait for the compounded capital and income growth of our portfolio in the long-term. Any unexpected change in the business cycle that puts acute inflationary pressure on the economy is historically the other primary threat to stock market returns.

Knowing that consistently beating the market is every active investor's Achilles' heel – inclusive of the Wall Street money manager elite, net of all those fees and bonuses - we hedge using indexed ETFs that track the relevant benchmarks.

Fear of Missing Out or Fear of Losing Money?

Hedging with the short-duration bonds of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities such as represented by Vanguard's VTIP allows us to keep pace with the market's voting machine turbulence in the short run, as we confidently focus on the market's weighing machine payouts over time.

Believing that the current bull market cycle is somehow different, investors are playing the fool's game by chasing the perceived fast money of trend following, momentum growth trading, cryptocurrency, and other Magic 8 Ball fads of the moment.

To the contrary, thoughtful, disciplined, and patient investors do not practice FOMO or the fear of missing out. Instead, he or she exercises the more practical FOLM or the fear of losing money. Because protecting our principal is priority number one.

We are not smart enough — or foolish enough — to time the market, but instead, choose to forever hedge our portfolios against the likelihood of an irrational herd mentality or the less predictable events such as hyperinflation and an economic downturn.

Reader comments are strongly encouraged and always welcomed. Please read the important accompanying disclosures.

Main Street Value Investor is a trademark, and Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio, MSVI acronym, and tree logo are service marks of David J. Waldron.

Magic 8 Ball is a trademark of Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha, The Vanguard Group, Charles Schwab & Co, Morningstar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEU, VOO, VTIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are impersonal, i.e., not tailored to individual needs or intended for portfolio construction beyond the contributor’s model portfolio which is presented solely for educational purposes. David J. Waldron is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.