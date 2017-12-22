The Real Opportunity For Rite Aid's Investors

For investors, it has been disappointment after disappointment for Rite Aid (RAD). Amidst concerns of potential competition from e-commerce giants like Amazon (AMZN) and high debt, the drugstore chain eventually struck a deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) where the former would be acquired by the latter, but that too fell through. Today, Rite Aid seems priced for bankruptcy or awfully close, but the prospect alone of an acquisition of the rest of the business offers shareholders an attractive risk/reward payoff.

Where Rite Aid stands today

After a complete purchase of Rite Aid by Walgreens fell through earlier this year, the two companies eventually struck a deal where Walgreens would purchase from the drugstore chain 1,932 of its outlets. The deal also includes three of Rite Aid’s distribution centers and all inventory related to these assets. In exchange for this, Rite Aid will receive a payment of $4.375 billion, which is on top of the $325 million termination fee that Walgreens had to pay to the company after it became clear that the two firms wouldn’t consolidate into one.

*Taken from Rite Aid

As you can see in the image above, management at Rite Aid intends to allocate $4.245 billion of the cash it’s receiving to debt reduction. Specifics haven’t been offered, but management did hint that investors should expect the firm’s 6.125% 2023 notes, 7.7% 2027 notes, and 6.875% 2028 notes to still be on the books after debt reduction has taken place. Because the value of all of Rite Aid’s debt (shown in the image below) as of the end of its latest fiscal quarter was $7.14 billion, and because of the value of all the other debt outside of the notes I just listed is $4.886 billion, I believe that the firm will be unable to pay down $640.767 million of its 6.75% 2021 notes as well.

*Taken from Rite Aid

Moving forward, it’s difficult to know what kind of performance Rite Aid will generate. According to management, adjusted EBITDA, on a pro forma basis, should be $673.988 million. Removing the $183.39 million in interest the company should incur per year following the repayment of a lot of its debt, pre-tax cash flow should be around $490.598 million. This shows that value does exist at the drugstore chain, which alone should make it worth of consideration by investors.

*Taken from Rite Aid

The real value is in an acquisition by Amazon

In June of this year, the management team at Amazon struck a deal to purchase Whole Foods Market in a transaction valued at $13.4 billion ($13.7 billion including net debt). In an article I wrote about the deal, I pointed out that Amazon was effectively paying $740.50 per square foot (excluding 313,000 square feet of office space and millions of square feet in distribution centers) for the retailer. Including net debt, the purchase price for Whole Foods was $757.08 per square foot.

Fundamentally, if it made sense for Amazon to buy Whole Foods, it would be hard to argue against buying Rite Aid. With a market capitalization as of the time of this writing of $2.149 billion, the company is trading for $59.61 per square foot. If you include net debt (which is appropriate considering how highly levered Rite Aid is), that number climbs to $133.37 per square foot, which is just a fraction of the price paid for Whole Foods.

The current size of the average Rite Aid store stands at around 14 thousand square feet, which is considerably smaller than the 39,000 square feet of the average Whole Foods, but the number of units in operation today is far higher. The latest statement from Rite Aid on the issue points out that the drugstore chain has 2,575 locations right now. That’s higher than the 464 Whole Foods stores that were open when Amazon purchased the retailer.

Amazon is already moving in that direction

Earlier this year, Amazon was awarded pharmacy licenses in both Tennessee and Indiana. Thirteen other states also have given the company permission to operate in this area. At the time, this didn’t seem like much of a risk to drugstore chains because in its applications, the company has largely emphasized that its goal is to sell medical devices and supplies, not drugs. However, its license in Maine, which ultimately lapsed, was noteworthy because pharmacy licenses aren’t required to sell medical supplies there. It also should be mentioned that California denied Amazon a license earlier this year.

The reason why Amazon will eventually get into the drug space is simple: it’s a large market. While the medical supply industry is estimated to be about $200 billion in size, pharmacies collectively drive around $1 trillion in sales every year. By acquiring a firm like Rite Aid, the e-commerce giant will already have a solid footprint in this space and there are more reasons besides store count and price behind an acquisition of this nature.

*Taken from Rite Aid

In the image above, you can see the store count in each state in which Rite Aid operates following the sale of some of its stores to Walgreens. The five largest states in terms of store count, in order, are California, Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan and Ohio. A total of 1,923 of its locations, or roughly 74.7% of its stores, are located in these states. There is little overlap here for Whole Foods because that company operates just 134 of its stores, or 28.9%, inside of the same five states. 85 of these are in California.

*Created by Author

According to data from the 2010 US Census, there were an average of 87.4 people for every square mile in America that year. In the chart above, you can see that all of these five states are far more dense than the US average. Michigan is the closest, but even it has twice the population density that the entire country has. Another way to express this can be seen in the chart below.

*Created by Author

As you can see, for Rite Aid each store is situated for between every 23,787 residents in said state and 64,677. The average here is one store for every 47,565 residents. Whole Foods, on the other hand, is nowhere near as widespread. In California, there exists one store for every 438,282 residents, while in Michigan that number is as high as 1.41 million. Having too many stores in any one area can be counterproductive because of cannibalization. But with its small store size, Rite Aid’s locations would be a nice hub-like network for the company to use for the sale of its existing medical supplies business, as well as for the sale of both brand-name and generic drugs. This is especially true when you consider Amazon’s foray into quick delivery (as short as two to three hours in some locales) and the prospect of drone-based delivery in the years to come.

Takeaway

Pro forma, Rite Aid’s a drugstore chain that should be cash flow positive, which in and of itself makes it a valid prospect for investors to consider. Bigger though, the company makes the perfect acquisition for a firm like Amazon. Its large number of small stores are located in key markets that have high population densities, plus its current market capitalization and enterprise value make it a cheap purchase to expand the network that Amazon received when it acquired Whole Foods earlier this year.