Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Synergy's CEO Leaves, Shareholders Cheer!

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector below. We also revisit Synergy Pharmaceuticals after its CEO is replaced.

The biotech sector has a decent sized acquisition as 2017 comes to a close. Roche is buying oncology concern Ignyta for a 75% premium. M&A should see uptick in 2018.

Another trading day, another record close for the major indices on Thursday. While the biotech sector is more than five percent off from its recent highs to end the third quarter, it is setting up for a solid 2018. Most of sectors (financials, energy, industrials, home builders, etc...) that get the biggest immediate lift from the corporate tax rate dropping 40% to 21% in 2018; biotech should benefit as M&A activity picks up substantially off multi-year lows in 2017. Speaking of which...........

In a nice prelude to what I expect to be a major theme in 2018, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is paying a ~75% premium or $27.00 a share to acquire small oncology concern Ignyta (RXDX). This is a nice 'stocking stuffer' for my personal portfolio and hopefully others in the SA community. We called out this 'Busted IPO' in May when it was trading at approximately $7.00 a share. Roche is paying ~$1.7 billion for Ignyta which has a suite of drugs in early stage development that use gene therapy to kill off underlying diseases that drive cancer tumor growth

Microcap Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) soared in trading on Thursday after FDA approval of its compound 'Macrilen' to be used in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency or AGHD. Macrilen stimulates the secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland. There was a good recent piece by another SA contributor around the company and the chances for approval heading into its PDUFA date.

Heading in the opposite direction today will be Agile Therapeutics (AGRX). It announced that the FDA rejected the marketing application for its contraceptive patch Twirla for a second time. The complete response letter or CRL cited "deficiencies related to quality adhesion test methods as well as observations during an on-site inspection of the company's contract manufacturer Corium International (CORI) and questioned the in vivo adhesion properties of Twirla and how they related to the data generated in the Phase 3 SECURE study.

A trial setback for Celgene's (CELG) blockbuster Revlimid has analysts busy adjusting their price targets downward this morning. Stifel Nicolaus moves its price target to $130 from $149 previously while maintaining its Buy rating. Citigroup goes to a Hold rating but more from a near term sentiment view than impact on the trial to earnings/revenues forecasts. Here is what Citi's analyst had to say:

[T]rial failure could hit investor more than the numbers suggest. The miss in follicular lymphoma removes a $1.1B peak sales opportunity and $3 per share to discounted cash flow, Karnauskas tells investors in a research note. This impacts her 2020 estimates by $360M.

SunTrust Robinson reiterates its Buy rating on La Jolla Pharmaceuticals (LJPC) today after it received FDA approval for its compound Giapreza two months ahead of its February PDUFA date. Robinson's analyst cites Giapreza 'broad label' and is modeling $500 million in peak sales in his forecast and positive view on the company and stock. H.C. Wainwright initiated the shares as a Buy yesterday with a $62 price target. JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating on LJPC this morning despite FDA approval as its analyst believes Giapreza could be price under what the street is expecting.

Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) is seeing some love from analysts to end the week. Maxim Group reiterated their Buy rating and $12 price target on CTSO yesterday. Today, it is B Riley FBR reissuing their Buy rating and $11.25 price target. Yesterday, the FDA signed off (with conditions) on the company's pivotal study 'REFRESH 2' assessing the efficacy of CytoSorb blood treatment on postoperative acute kidney injury.

It was announced Tuesday that Synergy Pharmaceuticals' (SGYP) CEO was resigning even though he will remain Chairman of the Board for the time being.



Given the atrocious job he has done running the company since its primary drug candidate Trulance was approved for chronic idiopathic constipation in January and those impacts to the stock price, it is easy to see why. Today, we revisit Synergy after this management change in our Spotlight feature.

In retrospect, Synergy's management should have sold the company for $8 to $10 a share in January after Trulance was approved by the FDA. Transitioning from a Tier 4 to Tier 3 concern is always harder than expected. This is especially true when one does not have an existing sales force and the approved drug is targeting a mass market like the GI space. Unfortunately, this is not the first case of 'hubris' among management in the small cap biotech/biopharma arena, and it won't be the last.

The second mistake the company made was announcing a $300 million debt facility that seemed to mitigate all funding concerns, while omitting or glossing over the fact that the company would need to do another secondary offering in order to comply with the conditions of the debt facility. When the secondary offering was announced, the stock tanked. I detailed the folly of Synergy's management in detail in an article at the time.

The stock could see some momentum now with the management change and the upcoming PDUFA date for Trulance. On January 24th, the drug should be approved for IBS-C which should increase its potential market by approximately a third. That being said, the warrants issued within the recent secondary offering could provide a headwind for a while.

I am modeling $70 million to $85 million in Trulance sales in FY2018 which is pretty much in the middle of relatively wide range of analyst estimates at the moment. The compound is targeting a growing market, is best in class and is gaining market share. Peak sales could eventually easily top $500 million in the right hands.

I think the company could see considerable takeover interest given its low valuation versus peak sales. This could come from Takeda or a variety of other GI concerns. I also would not rule out a 'hostile bid' driven by an activist and/or PE firm. The environment certainly seems ripe for that sort of attempt early in 2018. Synergy's longer term aggrieved shareholders who once might have held out for $9 to $10 a share, at this point would happily take $4 to $5 a share and call it a day.

If nothing else, it is nice to see the stock head into year end with some sort of improved sentiment to close out what has been a challenging 2017.

