Steelcase: Patience Is Running Out

Last December, I expressed my surprise at the market's resilience in the face of yet another disappointing quarter from Steelcase (SCS). A year later, with Steelcase once again missing expectations, I'm not quite as surprised.

For one, SCS is about 16% cheaper than it was amid that election-fueled rally that boosted the entire office furniture sector. And secondly, commentary on the Q3 FY18 conference call does give some color to revenue that missed - completely - the guided range given in the Q2 release.

Still, this is a company, and a management team, that is quickly running out of credibility. The business in Europe was supposed to be fixed, and supposed to hit breakeven this quarter; it didn't. Revenue missed guidance - but management is confident about Q4, even though the top line is guided to again decline.

For the past few years, it's been Steelcase that had the most intriguing case in the office furniture sector, and the most potential for growth. All it had to do was simply get the EMEA operations fixed. But while the company has made some progress on that front, domestic weakness and margin compression has offset those benefits. Now, Steelcase looks rather rudderless, and despite a solid quarter from rival (and Michigan neighbor) Herman Miller (MLHR), the space still looks dangerous, if not outright uninvestable. At 17x EPS, that leaves Steelcase in a precarious position if it doesn't start keeping its promises.

Another Miss

From a fundamental standpoint, Q3 looks disappointing. Steelcase released preliminary results two weeks early, and the final results did at least match those figures. But revenue declined 2% for the quarter, and 3% on an organic basis (excluding a positive contribution from Fx and a small dealer divestiture). In the Americas, sales fell 4%, with the company citing weakness in 'day-to-day' business (ie, regular replacement orders, as opposed to project-based orders). EMEA organic revenue dropped 1%. The Other category, which includes the reasonably strong business in Asia, was the only bright spot, with a 4% top-line increase.

On the Q3 conference call, management tried to paint the quarter in a better light. CEO Jim Keane cited the signing of "significant contracts" toward the end of the quarter. And the CEO pointed to more opportunities among larger customers, a long-running problem for both Steelcase and peers. CFO Dave Sylvester said order patterns improved toward the end of the quarter, with a 2% decline - and a 4% increase backing out a large order in the year-prior period and the aforementioned divestiture - against ~7% toward the beginning of the period. In Europe, Sylvester forecast a stronger Q4 in the U.K., a step toward improving on the 1% decline in the quarter.

Bottom-line results were a bit better as well. EPS was within the guided range, albeit with modest help on the tax front. Gross margins were better than expected in the Americas. A target of hitting breakeven in the EMEA - a big step in the right direction - was missed, but a $3.2 million loss was driven by $2.5 million in accounting adjustments and unexpected severance. Steelcase, at the least, is getting closer to turning that business around.

Looking closer, it's not quite the disappointment the headline numbers - and the preliminary figures - suggest. But it's not a good quarter, either. And it's certainly not good enough in the context of recent performance. Post-Q3 gains last year aside, Steelcase had a reasonably easy comparison. And the endless insistence on the Q3 call that things are getting better sounds too much like the commentary over the past 2-3 years. At some point, things have to actually get better.

The Long-Awaited Turnaround

Steelcase simply has been a "next quarter" or "next year" story for too long. A year ago, Keane was talking up the strength of the project pipeline and improvements in the day-to-day business. He's doing it again as revenue declines. EMEA was supposed to be back to positive several quarters ago, yet more "operational issues" popped up in the quarter, along with severance which, per Sylvester, "wasn't because people weren't doing a great job". Orders are getting better, supposedly - but organic revenue is guided down 3-6% again in Q4, with EPS of $0.14-$0.18 against an adjusted $0.22 the year before.

It's getting harder and harder to listen to management speak so optimistically about the future while present results struggle - and this isn't a new problem. I made the same point some 18 months ago. Revenue is down YTD in the Americas. It's down in EMEA. The 'Other' category has posted very impressive 14% growth YTD - but adjusted operating income still declined Y/Y in Q4.

History aside, a big problem in Q3 is that the story simply doesn't add up. Per the Q3 call, 25% of sales come from what Keane referred to as "legacy" products - standardized offerings the company has been "selling for a long time". Those revenues dropped 10% last fiscal year, and are down ~15% in the last two quarters. And even Keane admitted the declines would continue. Another one-third of sales comes from products launched in the last three years - which in turn cannibalize revenues from what Keane referred to as 'core' products, which declined in the quarter.

Keane argued that Q3 and Q4 margins were being compressed by investments in developing new products. But commodity costs hit gross margins, per the 10-Q, as did lower mix and volume. The idea that anything in Q3 is a one-time event seems far too optimistic. So does the argument that the spend won't repeat when that spend is needed to offset the revenue pressure in the other two-thirds of the business.

In EMEA, meanwhile, the company already has made some progress:

source: Steelcase Q3 presentation

That progress was supposed to be a boost to EPS; simply getting the business to breakeven from FY16 levels implied a $0.40-$0.50 after-tax benefit. But weakness elsewhere offset last year's improvement, and EBIT actually has worsened year-to-date in terms of both adjusted loss and adjusted margins (-4.2% versus -3.4%). And APAC, though it's performing well, and though Steelcase has managed to penetrate local companies (as opposed to just overseas branches of Western firms), just isn't big enough.

On top of all that, as I detailed in a piece about Knoll (KNL) - not that long ago one of my largest positions - in August, the contract space itself just looks too tough. The environment is ugly across the board, with Knoll posting an ugly Q4/Q1, and declines at both Steelcase and HNI Corporation (HNI). Only Herman Miller seems to be bucking the trend, with 6% organic sales growth in its quarter.

But this is a cyclical business - and business, particularly in the Americas, should be booming. The tepid results across the board - not just for Steelcase - suggest that secular trends such as 'open office' and telecommuting are offsetting what should be cyclical strength. And so the obvious question with Steelcase is: if EPS is declining ~15% this year, as suggested by Q4 guidance, what happens when the economy weakens? History suggests it won't be pretty:

source: Steelcase Q3 presentation

Valuation

The problem for SCS at the moment is that the market still is pricing in some level of improvement. The stock trades at ~17x FY18 EPS, based on the midpoint of Q4 guidance, though a 7.3x EV/EBITDA looks more favorable given minimal net leverage on the balance sheet. Knoll has a much more diversified portfolio - moving close to 50/50 residential/commercial - and yet trades below 16x 2017 consensus and below 14x 2018 estimates. There's little reason for SCS to have that premium outside of the potential for getting EMEA back to positive contribution, which could shoot EPS well past $1 in relatively short order.

I'm skeptical that improvement is coming. But if it is, it has to come soon. EMEA needs to get fixed - for good. And with tax reform now passed, there is a potential catalyst for CY18 demand in the U.S.

I don't see nearly enough to bet on both those outcomes working out in Steelcase's favor over the next year - but I'm loath to bet against them, particularly after the big rally in the space after the election last year. But those catalysts raise the risk of what happens to SCS if Steelcase can't get its act together. If growth doesn't come next year - and that's material growth, across the board - current earnings power and a 12-14x multiple suggest SCS would finally break through five-year support that has held (mostly) around $13.

At this point, I think that's the most likely outcome - but Steelcase does have time to prove otherwise. Coming out of Q3, however, that time is running out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.