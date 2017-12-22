PG&E: Dividend Suspension Makes Sense, Issues Remain Large

In October I looked at the prospects for PG&E (PCG) in an article named "Not Buying The Dip, Even If It Is An Overreaction." Shares lost 15% of their value that at the time, which is a huge move for a boring utility company.

Shareholders lost $6 billion in value on the back of the wildfires which terrorized California at the time as different fires still terrorize the state. Investors feared that the company might be to blame for (part of) the damages. While the move seemed an overreaction, I was not a buyer of the dip on the back of leverage, moderate long-term operating performance and challenged long-term outlook for the business.

Shares dipped from the $70 mark and have subsequently traded in a $50-$60 trading range before plunging to $44 as the company decided to halt its dividend payment, the key reason why investors have been a holder of the stock altogether.

Preserving Cash In An Uncertain Time

To preserve cash in this uncertain environment, the board of PG&A has suspended the quarterly dividend on the common stock in an effort to preserve cash given the uncertainty about the cause and liability of the fires.

Another terrifying line in the press release is the inverse condemnation which is upheld in California courts. This essentially means that a utility is liable for the damage of a wildfire, even if the utility has followed all inspection and safety rules, as we known from the past that this was already a challenge for the company.

Immediately following the outbreak of the fires, PG&E already informed that the company had $800 million in liability insurance for the fires which hit the area of Napa, Sonoma and Solano. In the October article I noted that 35 people have lost their lives in connection to the fires, and some 6,000 homes and 220,000 acres were destroyed. Based on previous fires their damages, I concluded that a $1 billion-plus number might easily be realistic as damage/penalty, being indeed a greater amount than the insurance coverage.

Nonetheless, the direct impact of the fire would probably be a number far smaller than the $6 billion in shareholder value having gone up into smoke. I noted that this still might be a rational reaction by investors as damages might exceed insurance coverage, new stricter rules might be imposed on the company in the area of maintenance and fire prevention. The company furthermore has a poor track record, more dead trees will need to be removed and all of this uncertainty is never welcomed by investors.

The Cash Flow Picture

Early November, the company released its third quarter results. The company ended the quarter with 516 million shares outstanding on which it paid out $0.53 per share in quarterly dividends, at a cost of $278 million a quarter, or little over $1.1 billion a year.

Holding $191 million in cash, the company operates with a $18.0 billion net debt load. The company guided for non-GAAP earnings of $3.55-$3.75 per share this year which at the midpoint comes in at $1.9 billion. Roughly $1.1 billion of these earnings were designated for annual dividends, leaving just $800 million for share buybacks or investments. The problem is that these investments are pretty big as the company is moving toward greener energy sources as well as smart grids.

The company invested $3.9 billion in its properties and network so far this year, roughly $1.8 billion more than actual depreciation charges. If we annualize this number, this comes in at $2.4 billion, far greater than actual earnings. This already creates negative cash flows to the tune of $500 million per annum and this is before taking into account the dividends as well.

As the company has now suspended the dividend altogether, net capital spending still surpasses earnings by $500 million a year, as the company still has to face the potential multi-billion costs related to the fire as well. Furthermore, implementation of operational procedures might put pressure on ongoing earnings in all likelihood.

This all adds to an already complicated balance sheet which shows a $18.0 billion net debt load, as this kindly excludes multi billions in pension liabilities and asset retirement liabilities. This is not a pretty picture in combination with the still negative cash flows, even after suspending the dividend.

While the $1.1 billion in forfeited dividends is really to be applauded, the problem of negative free cash flows remains as the company needs to invest great sums in its network to position the company for the future, but also to rebuilt assets which have been impacted or destroyed by the fires.

Regulatory Protection?

Investors in utility companies have traditionally liked such investments as rates and often return on equity were guaranteed by regulators, which does not make these companies the best operators necessarily as they have a natural tendency to get "lazy." These so-called regulated utility companies are quite vulnerable to some trends in my opinion, especially if rates become too expensive.

Not only might consumers opt to adopt more energy saving measures which depress volumes, many consumers opt for off-the-grid solutions as well for environmental and economic reasons. In fact usage was down quite a bit, down by 3.3% in 2016 after it was already down a much more moderate 0.5% in 2015. At the same time the number of customers was on the increase, putting pressure on volumes.

While the company has managed to prevent that, volumes declines put pressure on revenues, as it simply raised rates. It makes that alternatives or substitutes become more compelling, as rates in California are very high already.

Final Thoughts

After shares have collapsed from $70 to $44 in a period of two months, it can easily be argued that appeal has increased, after investors have collectively lost more than $13 billion in this short time frame. Based on the adjusted earnings guidance, earnings multiples have collapsed from 19 times earnings to 12 times earnings. While this looks highly appealing, I again note that cash flows are negative to the tune of half a billion, even as the dividend has been suspended altogether.

I furthermore note that while revenues were up 40% over the past decade, this growth was accompanied by a similar percentage increase in the share count, making that realistic growth per share was non existing. As investors now have serious concerns about the future and take this modest operating performance into account, the recent 37% pullback makes that all of the capital gains over the past decade have been wiped out.

In October I noted that while I believed that the initial move to the fires seemed an overreaction, as it would be hard to see how the company could lose more than $5 billion in connection to the fire. Nonetheless I did not become a buyer given the leverage, negative cash flows, uncertainty relating to the fires and worries about long-term trends. In essence I believed that the direct reaction was an overreaction, yet did not find the company attractive as a standalone investment.

This caution has served me well as investors dumped their shares in response to the announcement that the dividend would be cut altogether, as the stock plunged by a similar amount compared to the initial reaction of the fire.

As the setback has been violent, it seems a bit late in the game to short. Perhaps some daredevils are initiating a speculative long position on the back of the earnings power and overreaction thesis. For now I'm not a buyer yet on the back of leverage, capital outflows, great uncertainty, and continued prospects for more fires and prospects for long-term demand substitution.

Perhaps speculators might make a quick buck by buying this dip and hoping for a rebound, as the response of investors to dividend cuts/skips are often an overreaction. While this might be true in the near term, I'm not at all attracted to the regulated business model myself, as it gives me a sense of false security.