Chipotle's Recovery Will Take Years, Not Quarters

Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) alluring call to potential shareholders rings with shouts of growth potential and exclamatory claims of an undervalued stock. However, with no robust comparable same-store sales catalyst in sight, these sounds should go in one ear and out the other. That is, shares in Chipotle are at a still unattractive price unless an investor is particularly interested in a roller coaster of volatility and waiting over a year for a potential recovery.

In Pershing Square Capital's November Letter to Shareholders, Fund Manager Bill Ackman highlighted four company initiatives crucial to the Chipotle bull thesis: "1) improving the guest experience; (2) growing digital opportunities; (3) driving menu innovation; and (4) expanding delivery and catering." While success with numbers two and four have been touted as reasons to be optimistic about Chipotle's future, the burrito chain's poor execution in driving menu innovation suggests that earning new restaurant traffic is still a ways away. Understanding the near-term dangers inherent in an investment in Chipotle requires examining the progress (or lack thereof) the company is making in each of these initiatives.

Growing Digital Opportunities, Expanding Delivery and Catering

The past few months brought Chipotle everything from enormous disappointment in the form of distasteful queso, ghosts of the past through newly reported health issues, and a major change at the top of the organization. Through all of this, the company's new mobile app and growth in catering shined, giving legs to the bull thesis.

The November-launched app impresses as it offers the option to quickly reorder a previously customized meal and at specified "Smarter Pickup Times." While this makes it more convenient for a customer to order Chipotle, particularly at high volume locations where long lines can cause headaches, it does not entice customers who abandoned Chipotle to return to the store; having a mobile app doesn't change how a consumer views the restaurant's food.

The idea that the ability to store and redeem Chipotle offers could win over budget-conscious consumers also falls short. Last February, the company gave away a free burrito to all and yet average unit volumes (AUVs) are still off their peaks, meaning promotions have not brought back all the traffic lost after the E. coli outbreak.

Over time, Chipotle can grow mobile ordering to engender same-store sales boosts, but with burritos not being as frequent a purchase as, say, coffee, it will take time for the effects of shorter lines to drive repeat traffic. Those who adopt Chipotle's order ahead option are likely regulars or people who would be going anyways. This will certainly improve throughput time in busier stores as more volume transitions to the second burrito line, but it will be at least a few quarters for customers to notice any meaningful reduction in wait time as the number of mobile orderers grows, and perhaps another quarter for them to start making more frequent visits as a result of the improved experience. As of last quarter, second-line sales represented just 8% of the company's sales, a record Q3 figure that follows the 51% increase in digital sales that came after the company implemented the "Smarter Pickup Times" capability.

Catering also gained strength last quarter, posting a 14% increase in revenue. Catering boasts a two-fold effect of 1.) providing a sales boost at no tangible increase to throughput times and 2.) exposing new people to the Chipotle brand. That is, individuals that are part of a catered party who had no voice in the catering order may be trying Chipotle for the first time or may be having it for the time after previously abandoning the brand. By making catering more accessible to varying party sizes (shown below), the segment's growth will only continue, allowing the company to continue to reap the benefits associated with the aforementioned two-fold effect.

Current New Minimum Order Size 20 10 Price Tiers One option: $13 per person Three Options Beginning at $9

Data Source: Company Earnings Call

The development of a user-friendly mobile app and continued catering growth will generate shareholder value over long-term time horizons. But the painful reality is that these strengths are not enough to move the needle in the next few quarters. The best restaurant app in the world will go unused if there are no diners who want to eat the food being ordered. Digital may provide an incremental boost and allow the company to maintain top customers and catering may grow the brand's footprint, but neither is the catalyst needed to turn same-store sales around. In order to recover, Chipotle must uncover some catalyst to unleash consistently positive same-store sales figures.

Driving Menu Innovation and Improving the In-Store Experience

Bringing back customers after consecutive food safety issues required significant promotion, menu innovation, and investments in increasing food safety. The problem is that these efforts have thus far generated an underwhelming recovery. If free burritos, queso, and safety reassurances aren't enough to sharply turn the company's same-store sales around, what will? Shown below, same-store sales figures from Q2 and Q3 came in at just 8.1% and 1.0%.

Data Source: Company Filings, LATimes, NYTimes

The chart lays out the timeline of the E. coli outbreaks in relation to the sharply negative comps numbers and highlights the launches of chorizo and queso amid the return to positive sales. Accepting the return to positive same-store sales growth as indicative of a brand that has emerged like a phoenix from its safety issues is misleading, however. Investors must revisit issues that persisted with the company before E. coli was part of any discussion of Chipotle to understand just how disappointing 8.1% and 1% growth figures are against 23.6% and 21.6% declines.

In July 2015, shortly before Chipotle's shares hit their all-time high, I wrote "Taking a Profit On Chipotle," in which I bearishly argued that "Chipotle's growth is slowing and its valuation is rising, a combination that suggests the company is overvalued." This stance was further articulated in a December 2016 article titled "Chipotle: Food Safety A Red Herring Masking Other Issues" when I cautioned bulls who claimed that the E. coli sell-off was a buying opportunity.

The thesis of that article leads to why recent sales figures are tremendously disappointing. In that article, I wrote "I am a believer in the company's brand, an avid consumer, and an observer of often long lines at dinner time, just as I was in July 2015. But the company's recent moves to incorporate new menu items show a jarring lack of innovation and an inability to increase loyalty without collapsing margins."

For those unfamiliar, the economics of Chipotle are selling just one entree, the burrito (and several derivatives of it such as tacos, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and salads), and then earning incremental revenue from drinks, chips, and guacamole. In December 2016, I pointed out the problem with this strategy is that it places a theoretical limit on same-store sales growth, "No matter how wonderful Chipotle's ingredients may be and no matter how delectable its burritos are, the bulk of consumers are unlikely to repeatedly visit the store throughout the week because of the fact they will be consuming the same all over again." Thus in order to continuously grow same-store sales, new customers must be earned or new items added to entice current customers to spend more.

Enter: Menu innovation. Chipotle added chorizo nationwide in October 2016, a unique protein option that could perhaps get existing customers to spend incrementally more or gain new, chorizo-craving consumers. Then, in September 2017, queso was launched nationwide after the company ramped up an experimentation in its Manhattan NEXT Kitchen. Queso was to be Chipotle's savior, the magic potion that removed all negative connotations of Chipotle from the minds of consumers and replaced them with thoughts of delicious queso finally resting alongside Chipotle's integrity-filled food.

In Spanish, queso means, simply, cheese. In English, queso is short for chile con queso, which the dictionary defines as "a thick sauce of melted cheese seasoned with chili peppers, typically served warm as a dip for tortilla chips." In the minds of many Chipotle consumers, queso has come to mean "a great big miss."

Though in the company's recent earnings call, founder Steve Ells said "Our third quarter saw the rollout of our largest ever television advertising campaign, which we used to promote queso. Not only did this campaign successfully change the narrative about Chipotle, early indications are that it's driving sales at the start of the fourth quarter," the fact that the queso was disliked by many was well-documented, with many voicing their displeasure on social media. So bad was the reaction to the queso launch that RBC Capital lowered its price target on the stock in a research report titled "Worst Queso Scenario," in which the firm's analyst argues that the bad queso was creating negative brand sentiment.

So uncommon is menu innovation at Chipotle that a recent press release that had nothing to do with menu innovation went out of its way to point out just how devoid of innovation Chipotle's menu is, reading "Despite its growth, the menu has remained remarkably similar, with only a few additions, including the burrito bowl, salads, vegetarian Sofritas, and most recently queso (the most requested item Chipotle didn't previously serve.") With menu innovation coming so sparingly, investors should expect the company to really have an item ironed out before debuting it, but the mixed reviews of queso demonstrate that Chipotle failed to understand this expectation.

As for chorizo? The company pulled the plug on the protein option this September less than a year after its nationwide launch. In adding a new meat option and finally adding queso, Chipotle pulled two of its most drastic menu innovations on record. With queso, the result was that comp sales inched only marginally higher against a weak comp base last quarter; with chorizo, well, try ordering chorizo at Chipotle.

On the bright side, Chipotle may indeed be making strides in improving the guest experience. By opening a second line for online orders, the company can cut down the amount of time customers must wait in-line and also make it more convenient to order from Chipotle for those utilizing the company's app when in a rush. But the guest experience is still fundamentally tied to a menu that fails to offer anything new.

Adding to the concerns of the slow comp sales response to new menu introductions are weak unit volumes at new stores. According to the company's 2016 10-K, average sales per restaurant were about $1.9 million (down from $2.4 million in 2014); average volume at new stores is about $1.5 million according to the Q3 earnings call, meaning that new stores are generating far lower returns than existing stores. This could be the real reason behind the company's decision to slow its store count growth and it signals that future new store count growth opportunities may be drying up, no matter how strongly management believes they can reach 5,000 locations in the US.

Recovering Takes Time

In my previous article about Chipotle, I employed a metaphor about an ill soldier who fell precipitously from his top ranking. Let's revisit that metaphorical soldier in today's context. The soldier, desperate to regain his top stop, tried two quick fixes: he changed his sword and bought a shield for the first time. After the new sword worked poorly and the shield collapsed upon first strike, the soldier concluded that the only solution would be to continue to practice for months before returning to battle.

This is where Chipotle is today. The quick fixes of queso and chorizo have thus far been flops; the remaining solutions to its problems are a continued focus on operational excellence, marketing of its digital offering, and experimentation with innovation. All of these solutions will add to comp sales at an incremental pace and require time to deliver value for shareholders in the same way the soldier must spend months practicing.

It would be one thing if investors were given a margin of safety in return for waiting. They are not. At today's valuation, Chipotle investors are paying above-average multiples on an Enterprise Value over EBITDA basis and P/E basis (shown below) for a company that lacks any near-term turnaround catalysts.

Data from CapitalIQ, Yahoo Finance, and Bloomberg, Chart by Author

Without any apparent near-term drivers of comparable same-store sales, I expect further multiple contractions in the upcoming quarters. While some may accept positive same-store sales as progress, the tepid pace of recovery does not warrant an above-average industry multiple.

Queso was tried, chorizo was unrolled, and the app was launched. The immediate sales lift was subpar at best after these options were exhausted; I am therefore staying away from Chipotle as I expect further multiple contractions during the upcoming quarters. The long-term value inherent in the company's mobile app and catering expansion are not large enough in scale to skew the risk-return profile in the investor's favor at today's stock price. If the stock continues its sell-off, I will reevaluate the company and see if the stock price is compelling enough to warrant an investment given the long-term revenue drivers and the benefit the company stands to gain from recently passed tax legislation in the US.

