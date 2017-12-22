REITs Sharply Lower Amid Global Bond Rout

REITs appear, on aggregate, to be winners from the tax reform package. REIT distributions will become relatively more attractive because of their new qualification for lower pass-through rates.

Tax reform appears to have ushered in a new “economic regime,” at least for the near-term. Investors are anticipating higher GDP growth, more inflationary pressure, and higher rates.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the weekly sharply lower, dipping 4% amid a global bond rout. The completion of sweeping tax reform sent the 10-year yield to nine-month highs as investors shunned income-oriented investments and repositioned into more growth-oriented sectors. Investors are anticipating that 2018 could be the beginning of a new “economic regime” that may see GDP growth accelerate, inflationary pressures rise, and global sovereign yields finally climb higher after a decade of stagnation.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Homebuilders (XHB) surged 2% as the sector got a burst of positive economic data. Homebuilder sentiment, new home sales, existing home sales, and single-family housing starts all beat expectations. Housing data has improved into year-end after a very weak spring and summer. That said, we believe that the tax reform package will reduce the incentive for homeownership, particularly at the high-end of the housing market. The lower cap on mortgage deductions and the reduced deduction of property taxes will significantly raise the cost of homeownership of luxury houses. We continue to question the media narrative that the tax plan will disproportionally benefit the wealthy. We discuss this in the economic data section below.

Mortgage REITs (REM) dipped 4.1% while international real estate (VNQI and RWX) declined 1.7%. Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

The yield-oriented REIT sectors, including healthcare, student housing, and manufactured housing, were the weakest performers, all dipping more than 3%. Hotel REITs were the one sector in the green for the week. The winners this week were primarily in the “Growth REIT” sectors: hotels and retail. Summit Hotels (INN), Park Hotels (PK), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Taubman (TCO), and Host Hotels (HST) were among the best performers.

Healthcare REITs were high especially hard as they faced a one-two punch of higher interest rates and the potential negative effects from the repeal of the individual mandate continued in the tax reform package. Losers this week included Sabra Healthcare (SBRA), Ventas (VTR), Healthcare Realty (HR), American Campus (ACC), Welltower (HCN), Coresite (COR), and HCP (HCP).

Tax Reform Update

This week, the GOP-led Congress passed the most significant reform of the tax code since the 1980s. Upon a review of the most recent version of the legislation, it appears that taxes on REIT distributions will be favorably impacted. Specifically, the bill proposes to lower the tax rate on REIT dividends to the pass-through rate instead of the investors' marginal tax rate (up to 39.6%). Under the latest version of the tax package, the effective top tax rate on REIT distributions would drop from roughly 40% to 30% assuming a 20% pass-through deduction. We believe that will significantly enhance the attractiveness of REIT investments in taxable portfolios.

Of course, the relative changes compared to investment alternatives are important. With the corporate rate dropping to 21%, we estimate that the top rate on domestic corporations (assuming a 35% current effective tax rate and 20% qualified dividends) will drop from 48% to 36% while the top rate on the average S&P 500 company (25% effective rate, 20% qualified dividends) to drop from 40% to 36%. REIT distributions will see relatively more tax relief than most domestic equity investments.

Changes in the tax treatment of distributions are just one component of the tax reform package, however. For the most part, the real estate industry will be explicitly excluded from changes to the depreciation schedules and interest deductibility. This is more good news for REITs, as we feared that changes to these components could spur a wave of supply growth. Raising the standard deduction, capping the deduction on SALT taxes, and lowering the cap on mortgage interest deductibility for homeownership is expected to slightly tilt the buy vs. rent equation towards the rent-side. As stated above, we believe this will disproportionally affect higher-income households, who will incur significantly higher costs of homeownership. We foresee considerable weakness in high-end housing markets in high-tax coastal markets. This could spur a wave of demand into luxury apartment units. Again, more good news for REITs.

Finally, and perhaps most worrisome for REIT investors, is the change to the state and local tax deductibility. REITs are overexposed to the regions that will be most negatively affected by the outflow of high-income individuals that will see their incomes drop 3-5% from the cap on SALT at $10,000. New York, California, Connecticut, and New Jersey are some of the states that will see the most significant damage from SALT changes.

2018 Outlook

Last week we published our 2018 Real Estate Outlook where we reviewed the performance in the real estate sector over the past year and analyzed the potential catalysts that will move markets in 2018. We raised six questions that should be top of mind for REIT investors heading into the new year.

While performance hasn't been spectacular over the past three years, REITs are on pace to deliver their ninth straight year of gains. REITs continue to climb the "wall-of-worry" about rising rates. In a year that saw the emergence of Bitcoin and "crypto-mania," real estate was undoubtedly a boring asset class to own. With two weeks left in 2017, the REIT ETFs ( VNQ and IYR) have dipped 1.0% on a price-basis and gained roughly 3% on a total-return basis.

REIT performance, however, looks underwhelming compared to the 20% gain in the S&P 500 ( SPY), the 58% surge in homebuilders ( XHB), and the 11% gain in the international real estate ETFs ( VNQI and RWX). In a year of "Goldilocks" economic conditions of solid growth and low inflation, perhaps we would have expected more out of the REIT sector.

So what explains the underperformance, given the positive backdrop? Amid a benign interest rate environment, real estate fundamentals began to matter. REITs have returned over 200% since 2009 and valuations appear to be "full" across most sectors. After a precipitous decline that mirrored the decline in long-term Treasury yields, capitalization rates are no longer compressing, so the tailwind of NAV appreciation has faded. Most importantly, seven years into the recovery, supply growth has finally caught up with demand in most real estate asset classes. Per NAREIT's 3Q17 T-Tracker, same-store NOI growth slowed to 3.2% YoY, the slowest rate of growth since Jan.-14.

So how does 2017 performance stack up by historical standards? REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%.

We raised five other questions that will be catalysts heading into 2018. Will medium- and long-term interest rates finally rise in 2018? Will low volatility continue? Is the retail REIT recovery for real? What should we expect from the VNQ index change? Will rent growth continue to impress despite high levels of supply? We address all of these questions in the report.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Housing Data Surprises To The Upside

Housing starts data surprised to the upside for the second straight month after a weak spring and summer. Single-family housing construction climbed to a 930k seasonally-adjusted annualized rate, the highest SAAR since September 2007. Since SAAR-based housing data is notoriously volatile month to month, it's important to look at the TTM rate. On a TTM basis, total starts are higher by just 3.3%, below consensus expectations that called for a 4-7% rise in total starts in 2017. The long-awaited pullback in multifamily construction, which had driven the housing recovery, has finally arrived. Multifamily starts are lower by 6.3% TTM while single-family starts are higher by 8.5%.

Elevated levels of supply growth in the multifamily sector has been a major topic of discussion over the past several years. 2017 was supposed to be the year that we saw a spike in new supply, but construction delays have pushed back many of the completions into the second half of 2017 and into 2018. Completions have finally ‘caught-up’ with starts, as seen below.

We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal. Supply pressure will be a continuing theme throughout 2018. With supply growth a certainty, the wild card for apartment rent growth will be demand. We continue to discuss home price affordability (or lack thereof) and how we believe that rental demand will continue to surprise to the upside as potential homebuyers remain in the rental markets for longer than expected. If labor markets continue to be as strong, demand for multifamily units may be able to keep pace with this elevated supply growth and rental growth could remain firm or even re-accelerate after this wave of new supply gets absorbed.

New and Existing Home Sales Top Estimates

After a strong start to 2017 and a lull during the summer, both new and existing home sales have again strengthened modestly into year-end. New home sales rose to a 733k SAAR in November, the highest rate since 2007. Again, however, the headline number is deceiving, as the previous two months were revised lower and the TTM growth rate actually slowed from 8% to 7%. (That didn’t stop financial journalists from reporting a record 18% surge in home sales. Again, be careful with SAAR data, especially when data both volatile and prone to large revisions.)

Existing homes were sold at a 5.81 million annualized rate in November, 3.6% above than the November 2016 rate. This rate, however, remains healthy by historical standards. Too many existing home sales (as we saw from 2003-2006) indicate that either mortgage standards have gotten overly loose or short-term housing flipping activity has increased. At around 7% per year, the turnover rate of existing homes is roughly in line with pre-2000 levels.

Existing home inventory remains near historically low levels, primarily a result of the tepid pace of new home construction in the aftermath of the recession. Other effects are at play, too, including the increased institutional presence in the single-family rental markets and the rising rate of homeownership among the older demographics. First-time homebuyers made up 29% total existing home sales, down from 32% in October 2016. The rate of first-time homebuyers remains stubbornly below the pre-bubble level of 40-45% and the bubble-peak of 52%. We have yet to see the younger demographics enter the homeownership markets in any significant numbers.

The homeownership rate among households less than 44 years old has fallen considerably more than the overall rate since the recession and has been moving sideways since bottoming in 2015. The largest climb in homeownership rate in the third quarter, interestingly, was among the 65+ demographic. That being said, the data does indicate that homeownership rate among millennials may have indeed bottomed in this cycle.

The major home price indexes continue to show a steady 5-7% YoY rate of home price appreciation. Home prices have risen at least 5% YoY in every month since late 2012. As we often point out, rent growth has risen far more moderately than home prices over the past five years. The economics of renting is more attractive than owning for the majority of potential first-time homebuyers based on these statistics.

Bottom Line

REIT investors got a lump of coal for Christmas as investors shunned the income-oriented sectors in favor of higher growth equities. The 10-year yield hit nine-month highs around 2.5%. Tax reform appears to have ushered in a new “economic regime,” at least for the near-term. Investors are anticipating higher GDP growth, more inflationary pressure, and higher rates. REITs appear, on aggregate, to be winners from the tax reform package. REIT distributions will become relatively more attractive because of their new qualification for lower pass-through rates.

Housing starts surprised to the upside after a summer slowdown. New single-family housing starts climbed to levels not seen since 2007. Multifamily starts have declined but remain elevated. New and existing home sales also surged beyond expectations, showing renewed signs of life after recent weakness. The new tax plan, however, decreases the incentives for homeownership.

Last week, we published our Office sector update: “SALT Repeal Will Upend Fragile Office Markets.” The global economy is churning at the strongest rate in decades, led by US labor markets. Despite robust growth in the office-using employment sectors, office REITs have gone sideways. Supply growth has become an issue in the major coastal markets as market rent growth peaked in 2015. REITs are overexposed to markets that face major risks from tax reform. The GOP tax plan isn’t “tax cut for the wealthy,” and that’s exactly the problem. High-income earners in the major coastal office markets are expected to see incomes drop 3-5%. At the same time, however, those tax increases on high-income earners are essentially “paying for” corporate tax cuts. Businesses are expected to expand hiring but may focus on lower-tax markets. Unless high-tax states - particularly NY, CA, NJ, and CT - respond by cutting taxes, we may begin to see a significant migration of talent and high-income jobs into Sunbelt markets.

We continue to update our REIT Rankings where we analyze the quarterly performance of each real estate sector. So far, we have updated our reports on the Hotel, Cell Tower, Single Family Rental, Industrial, Healthcare, Apartment, Mall, Net Lease, Data Center, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Office, and Storage sectors. We will complete the quarterly updates next week with the final two sectors.

