DDR Corp. From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

DDR has not performed well since my last report over a year and a half ago.

Leafing through my past articles, I realized that I hadn't updated DDR Corp. (DDR) since my initial review dated April 12, 2016, titled, "Preferred Equities Delivering Reasonable Yields For The Conservative Investor."

In that article, I concluded:

DDR Corp. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Puerto Rico. The firm is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. It formerly known as Developers Diversified Realty Corp. It has a 6.33 billion dollar market cap, and since being downgraded in January, it has been trending higher. From my perspective as a preferred investor, I feel it is a relatively safe bet, meaning its potential for going bankrupt, I consider, very low.

Wow, Puerto Rico. I have a feeling that this is going to be an interesting review.

Let's see how the commons of DDR have performed over the year and a half since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



Over the past year, DDR's share price has trended lower, falling from $17.73/share on 4/11/16, to its current $8.55. However, it has maintained its common quarterly dividend of $0.19.

According to Finviz financial highlights concerning DDR...

... this company is valued at $2.83 billion. Quite a drop in value since its IPO. It lost $169.80 million on $944.30 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 7.22. It has a D/E of 1.51. YTD, it has lost a disturbing -44.01%. And for those of you who value the analysts' ratings...

...it has had a rather interesting year that I challenge you to make heads or tails of because I can't.

Consequently, I consider a preferred investment not as safe now as it was when I reported on it over a year and a half ago. As a result of the above-mentioned report, I decided to take this look with the hopes of making an opportunistic buy although a potentially riskier one.

Therefore, let's review what I said about its preferreds in that above-mentioned previous report.

Currently, its two remaining uncalled preferreds are DDR-J and DDR-K, each issued, respectively, at a yield of 6.50% and 6.25%, paying a yearly dividend, respectively, of $1.625 and $1.5625 per share. As of Friday, J closed at $25.98 and K at $26.00. Because each are approximately $1 above their call price, I am most interested in their respective call dates, meaning when each are callable at $25.00. J is callable 8/1/17 and K is callable 4/9/18. Personally, not my cups of tea, considering the approximate $1 loss if called, and the certain drop in price as their respective call dates approach, which for the J should be in the nearer future. Their respective effective yields at their current prices are: J 1.625/25.98 = 6.25%

K 1.5625/26.00 = 6.01%

Currently: 12/21/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best DDR-A 6/5/22 1.59375 26.71 1.59375/26.71 5.97 DDR-J 8/1/17 1.625 25.36 1.625/25.36 6.41 Best DDR-K 4/9/18 1.5625 25.94 1.5625/25.94 6.02

Frankly, I'm not crazy about any of these preferreds as they are currently priced. However, they illustrate why I am a devout preferred investor. Had I invested in DDR commons over the past year and a half, I'd have suffered severe losses, but not so with the J & K as illustrated above. Although the share prices of each dropped a bit, the collected dividends more than made up for the losses and resulted in modest gains.

Consequently, I urge that we carefully monitor these preferreds for the possibility of a future price depreciation and a possible better buy than they are at present. Otherwise, this exercise was a lesson in futility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.