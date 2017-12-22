Chipotle: Lump Of Coal

No other restaurant concept gets hit by food poisoning concerns more than Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) these days. The high profile concept is a target for media reports regardless of the scope or severity of the illness.

The impact to the stock and consumer sentiment is a different story. Chipotle remains in a difficult position for recovering or worthy of the current premium valuation, but will investors necessarily get a lump of coal for Christmas?

Another Health Issue

According to public health officials, one location in California has reports of multiple individuals that became sick after eating at a Chipotle restaurant. The Los Angeles Health Department is apparently investigating the store at 4550 W. Pico Blvd. and the store was listed in multiple reports on iwaspoisoned.com.

The question though is whether customers are now more likely to report issues related to Chipotle or if those are just the ones grabbing the headlines. The website does show several complaints related to that location and possibly some new ones since the article was posted early on December 20. Notably, these customers weren't sick enough to require visits to a doctor to substantiate the issue.

Source: iwaspoisoned.com

Also notable is that plenty of other Chipotle locations are mentioned and other restaurant chains get plenty of complaints as well. Around the same hour, Chipotle locations in Fullerton, CA and Fort Collins, CO had complaints. Ironically, the Fullerton, CA location supposedly caused a doctors visit as well as this McDonald's (MCD) customer at a location in Salida, CA.

Source: iwaspoisoned.com

Possibly, the biggest issue with Chipotle is that the company routinely acknowledges the issue and possibly validates the consumers fears making them more likely to report. Chipotle spokesperson Chris Arnold made the following statement to Business Insider:

As a precautionary measure, we have implemented heightened sanitization measures at this restaurant, which we do as a matter of policy if ever we receive reports of illness (even if they are not substantiated).

Not sure about most consumers, but any discussion of sanitization measures immediately turns me off from any restaurant. While at the same time this dialogue from Chipotle makes me as a consumer more likely to notice a Chipotle related illness and report it. Somebody eating at a burger chain might not even view the need to report an issue after eating something as unhealthy as burgers and french fries.

Impact

The negative feedback loop remains a big problem for an expensive stock. The company has over 2,300 locations, yet these random scares at one store are allowed to impact the whole chain base.

Despite the easy comps from last year due to ongoing issues with the original health issues at the end of 2015, Chipotle still isn't expected to produce any meaningful positive comps.

Analysts at Cowen are now estimating that Q4 comp sales will only hit flat with the levels from 2016 when the restaurant concept produced a 4.8% drop following the dismal 14.6% decline in 2015 when the health issues started. Now Cowen uses a methodology tied to Facebook check-in data that might sway from week to week and not actually tie into reality at any point based on whether the feature became more or less popular. Regardless, this data isn't showing bullish signs.

As Chipotle has consistently seen in this turnaround process, these headline grabbing issues whether one off or not tend to impact comp sales. The company reported positive 1H comp sales of 12.5%, but saw growth rates plunge after another health scare in July cut Q3 comps down to only 1% growth.

Due to this ongoing negative feedback loop, analyst EPS estimates for Chipotle continue to collapse. The company and analysts bought into the restaurant concept earning $10 per share this year and the end result could be closer to $6 per share for a massive 40% miss for 2017.

CMG EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Where the story could turn is that Chipotle is heading towards only earning $9 next year, while the new income tax cuts could benefit the company greatly. In the Q3 report, the company forecast a full-year effective tax rate of 39.0%. A substantial dip in the income tax rate to 21% would actually help the restaurant concept boost EPS estimates.

The stock still needs to dip toward by previous target of $250 in order to turn attractive. The investment community remains far too bullish on a restaurant concept needing a new CEO and struggling to turnaround while trading in a range of 30x EPS estimates for FY18 of $10 per share assuming a tax benefit boost.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Chipotle remains a difficult stock to own and is likely going to provide shareholders with a lump of coal after the latest potential health scare. The good news is that assuming any reversal in the above earnings trend due in part to domestic tax reform and the hiring of a solid new CEO and the restaurant stock could finally reach an investable point in early 2018 around $250.

