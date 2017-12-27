The Balance Of Trade Positions For 2018: Outlook For Equities And Volatility

The short-term outlook for equities is quite positive, and a gentle run-up in vol could be healthy. The longer-term prospects look pretty horrific, as generational tailwinds reverse.

Low intra-index correlations and a positive economic backdrop acted as a system brake for volatility. With tax reform out of the way, correlations may revert back to more typical levels.

2017 was a year of extraordinarily low volatility across virtually every asset class. There are reasons to believe that 2018 will see increases, but that does not necessarily mean apocalyptic.

The Balance of Trade has a focus that could be described as between trading and investing. Phil Creecy is a full-time day trader, focusing mostly on futures contracts. Adam Zingg, CFA, does most of the writing here on SA, and blends a reasonably traditional asset allocation on his own portfolio with a short-biased trading account. They both live in Scottsdale, AZ, and are looking to obtain their RIA designation over the course of the next couple months.

The Balance of Trade believes that volatility is every bit as much worthy of focus as projected return profiles. In that spirit, they created the Market Volatility Bulletin, which comes out as a daily piece and reflects largely on the VIX and products that generally relate to volatility.

Seeking Alpha Editor Steve Brown recently sat down with Adam to get his take on what investors learned this year and what they can expect in 2018.

Steve Brown (SB): What Do You Believe were the largest drivers for equities in 2017?

Adam Zingg (AZ): First, and I do not mean this sarcastically or accusingly, 2017 was the year where global equities "believed", which is to say that markets (ACWI) across the globe gradually moved higher without much in the way of significant pullbacks.

There were definitely plenty of positive economic data points on the year; oil (USO) made a major comeback, and emerging markets (EEM) enjoyed strong returns. Unemployment continued lower throughout much of the world, while inflation in the majority of the developed world remained quite tame.

Corporate profits, which had fallen off precipitously in 2015 and into the first quarter of 2016, witnessed an impressive comeback:

Source: Stevie Vixx

The "Trump Trade" from late last year, which entailed higher equities, higher long-term yields, and stronger dollar (UUP), only followed through on the equities part. I think that was actually a major portion of what made 2017 play as it did for risk assets. As spreads compressed, investment grade corporate yields remained basically unchanged for the year, and the USD softened, which acted as a tailwind for commodities such as oil and also for sales of companies that do a lot of business overseas such as the Technology Sector (XLK).

There was plenty of drama on both the political and the geopolitical fronts. Furthermore, I would say that the capital markets had something of an "inverse taper tantrum" when QT was announced. In many ways, I think 2017 was exactly the type of year that the Fed had wanted to have back in 2015. However you want to look at it, markets quickly brushed off anything that could even remotely be considered worrisome or likely to increase volatility:

The above graphic (from Nov. 21: the S&P is up about another 3% as of Dec. 22) demonstrates that what made 2017 so unique was not so much the returns but rather the extremely low drawdowns.

SB: So you think that the lack of volatility played an important role in stock performance this year?

AZ: To my mind, there is very little doubt of this. When actual, realized volatility dries up, a kind of feedback loop develops. People become more confident in buying the dip, or selling the rip in VIX using short vol products (XIV, SVXY, ZIV). Furthermore, those who trade vol from the long side (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) don't want to be left out in the rain when volatility disappears, so many who trade such products sell into spikes. This can lead to a "tail wagging the dog" phenomenon like that described below:

This process of reduced realized equity vol was not by any means a phenomenon unique to the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM).

We could characterize 2017 really as being the polar opposite of 2008 when it comes down to it. And just like in 2008, the US was simply one among the many in terms of trading with record-setting volatility (record highs in '08; lows in '17). For instance, we've seen charts that show the S&P 500 breaking an all-time record for sessions without a 3% drawdown from 52-week highs.

But similar stats exist for the MSCI All Country World Index, which has gone record days without dropping 5% from 52-week highs.

And it really doesn't stop at equities for that matter. The same low-vol regime holds true for the FX market and sovereign yields:

So investors really need to understand just how exceptional 2017 has been from a volatility standpoint.

SB: So Do You See the low-vol theme unwinding in 2018?

AZ: That's the real question. I think there are enough reasons to offer up a qualified "yes". I'll speak to those first. But briefly, I want to emphasize that while I do see 2018 having the potential to be a good deal bumpier than 2017, that doesn't mean that everything has to unwind in some brutal process, that stocks will fall dramatically, or that short-vol players will be decimated. Sure, that's possible, but not what I'd call the base case.

To my mind, what made 2017 work so well was that the political and geopolitical strife was dismissed by markets as unimportant, while earnings steadily recovered back to 2014 highs, unemployment continued lower, and inflation remained tame.

I think the "stock vs. flow" arguments when it comes to the aggregate central bank balance sheet will really be interesting to watch next year.

Toward the end of 2018, we will witness the first time since the GFC when the collective response of the G4 central banks is to allow assets to flow off their balance sheets and back out into the market. This is not necessarily devastating from the standpoint of the new supply/demand dynamic, but rather the message to the markets: figure out for yourselves what all this stuff is worth. What that does not mean is that risk markets will wilt, but it does suggest that volatility will kick up as a major player takes a more understated role at the table. This lays the groundwork for a tectonic shift in the risk landscape from what we've seen over the past nine years or so.

Hand in hand with central bankers taking off the training wheels, we think that the low volatility in both FX and rates has acted as a major stabilizer for equities, which we believe is poised to change:

Source: Timemoney.com

So to my mind, 2018 is a year where equities face an increased pressure to justify their lofty multiples. That comes through two avenues: Continued EPS growth, preferably done through strong sales growth rather than through increased margins.

This past year we experienced plenty of good news on the economic front, and not just in the US. We think that we simply will see a pickup in volatility next year, especially as the Fed's QT pace quickens and the ECB's bond buying program closes out. Whether that's a problem for equities really depends on how well the economy continues to expand.

I do think equities are in trouble if the range of longer-dated sovereign yields starts to move a lot more than it did this past year. As I see it, the US10 is basically in the sweet spot so far as equities are concerned. Much lower (I'd say below 2% or so) and Treasuries are forecasting growth problems, much higher (3.5%) and our aggregate debt loads slow us down, and the whole "TINA" argument that we've heard for years becomes a great deal harder to justify. In this sense, you can think of equities as a strangle sale on Treasury yields.

So the trick for equities is for the good news to keep flowing, but for sovereign yields to be only guardedly optimistic. That's doable, but by no means a slam dunk. If we stray too far from that basic narrative, I think equities will do what they usually do when vol picks up, and that is to fall.

SB: Tell me more about the vol narrative. How do you see that playing out?

AZ: Very good. I see implied vol still trading largely based off realized vol. So to be clear, I do see realized volatility pushing to higher levels in 2018, especially after the first quarter. As a quick side note, I'll include the following by way of brief theorizing as to why it's been so low in the first place:

This looks like a reasonable list. Correlations can be a major driver of what makes vol tick. 2017 was a story of falling correlation between stocks, which bleeds directly into market index measures of volatility:

It was actually a bit puzzling to see correlation so low with market breadth so high:

Bespoke Investment

Anyhow, the low correlations acted as a major stabilizer for markets this past year, as zigs in one company's daily or weekly performance could be zagged by that of another company: diversification at its finest. The low correlations created a sort of "Hall Pass" mentality where the market itself could do no wrong as there was no widespread evidence for concern.

So the good news is that trades that worked in 2017, like equities or short vol, are by no means dead in the water next year. There's nothing all that magical about a new calendar year, and in that vein, 2017 was really a carry-over for most of 2016.

But we do see enough changes at the margin to suggest that 2018 has less luxury in terms of belief and will become more of a mixed bag of excitement and anxiety.

SB: Why short the S&P?

AZ: Phil is a day trader, and he's flat the market every day. So in that sense he has no directional bias at all. I tend to maintain a short delta position in the S&P in a trading account that basically acts as a hedge fund of sorts against a larger, more conventional portfolio. I use options and futures on the S&P, and in past instances when the market has fallen, the TA has performed extraordinarily well.

I believe that US equities will face some unique challenges heading into the next decade. To distill it, we are experiencing high valuations (not a timing tool) coupled with low rates, low vol, and high debt levels and what arguably remains a bloated Fed balance sheet. I think US banks have done an admirable job tightening their operations and I don't believe there's another subprime crisis right around the corner, at least not as it relates to US banks.

But to my mind, many of the tailwinds of the last 10-35 years turn into headwinds in the not-too-distant future. Most investors do not really understand just how powerful over the last generation have been the beneficial effects of lower rates alongside lower vol, debt build-ups, increased wealth and income disparity, and demographics.

So I do have plenty of "regular" investments: baskets of stocks and bonds, a house. But personally I see the next era as being quite spectacular in terms of what equities return over say the next 35 years. Certainly there is an excellent chance that it will take far less than 35 years to see the unwind occur, but I use that time frame because it corresponds in length to the last era (1982-2017). I see the next truly exciting time to be an investor as when all or most of those headwinds are blowing fiercely.

Until then, I of course don't like hedging or being short an instrument that is appreciating. But nobody can have it any and every way, and this is how I see myself preparing for really cool opportunities ahead. If you read our work, I think you'd agree that we're hardly alarmist or prognosticators of doom. I consider myself a cheerful bear, who sees a lot of the recent good news as encouraging for the economy and goes about his life. And though I believe that hedging to some degree is always a good idea, I can't wait to be a long-horizon bull again!

SB: What's your favorite trade in the volatility space for 2018?

AZ: I see volatility picking back up in 2018, but I see it as more gradual, like a 1965-1975 in the graphic above, rather than as a cataclysmic shock like in 1987 or 2008.

This means two things: those with long VIX exposure in products like VXX still need to time their entries and exits, but they can hold on longer on the spikes.

Also, the general flow of spot VIX (and together the futures) would trend higher in my view, and so the term structure bears paying close attention to.

Do VIX futures play "Boy Who Cried Wolf" and resist the upward drift at the back end, offering a flatter term structure and even some room for backwardation? Probably not for long, but for a while anyway that would be in keeping with my way of thinking.

On the short vol end, this means moving back on the term structure away from products such as SVXY and toward a mid-term inverse ETN like ZIV makes good sense. ZIV has short volatility positions in maturities 4-7 on the VIX term structure. Its exposure to pure spot VIX is more muted, and "modest" contango gains can remain even if the front end gets a little funky.

Source: VelocityShares

Taken a step further, shorting XIV and going long ZIV would be great, except the margin issues for a lot of accounts makes this undesirable. Another related theme trade would be short the M2-M4 VX spread against long the M5-M7. From a liquidity standpoint, this may not be so hot, but overall this is thematically what we're looking for: more upsetting of the apple cart on the front end of the vol term structure, but with reasonably more "business as usual" for the short-vol trade at the back end.

SB: What should investors be doing in 2018 more broadly?

AZ: I'll break it down to three good ideas:

Investors should revisit their key positions, and looking to take a more granular view to what has driven performance. Margin expansion? Multiple expansion? Most of this is available through earnings reports for individual holdings. Which factors were most relevant for pushing returns, positive or negative? What's a likely range for those factors in the year or years ahead? We also believe that investors should consider the path for central banks next year and into 2019. This is particularly true because 2016 and especially 2017 was largely a "Jerry Seinfeld" market: a wildly successful story about nothing mattering. 2018 and 2019 may end up being more like "Lost" or the BBC's "Sherlock Holmes", with some great story lines, memorable villains, and plenty of cliffhangers. Lastly, I'd engage in some basic scenario analysis. Last year, SA contributor Ploutos did everyone a favor when he wrote two contrasting articles (what a great exercise!): How It All Goes Right In 2017 How It All Goes Wrong In 2017

Thinking through different scenarios can help investors think more flexibly. Make sure to read folks whose outlook and view differ from your own. That doesn't mean you can't hold your convictions, but rather you can temper them early on and more objectively think through the upcoming year as it unfolds.

Finally, commit upfront to enjoy 2018, regardless of what it brings. We read comments and articles from a lot of people who seem way too serious or uptight. Embrace uncertainty and "know that you don't know" what's going to happen.

On that note, we'll close with an astute (truncated) comment written from one of our regular readers, Alan248 to another commenter on a past Market Volatility Bulletin:

It's good advice for everyone. Try to figure out what your goals are, how involved you want to be with investing and trading, and why. Make a plan, stick to it to the extent reasonable, and take the good with the bad. That's a good strategy.

In a couple of days we'll add an instablog post that has some graphics and links that act as further support to some of the points we made in this article. In the meantime, we welcome your questions, thoughts, and questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.