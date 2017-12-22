244 Marijuana Stocks: Buying The Winners And Tracking The Losers For 2018

My recommendation is to buy the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and examine the component stocks for the 2018 “winners.”.

Still focus on “losers” for the small cap and micro cap stocks, but I think we can anticipate a very, very favorable 2018 for the sector.

This is it! Tax loss selling is being offset by the overpowering force of marijuana and cannabis sector momentum and anticipation.

The Canadian and Big Cap or marijuana and cannabis stocks are doing very, very well – up 50% over the past 60 days.

Micro Cap and Small Cap marijuana stocks have been flat for the past 4 trading days.

In the APPENDIX, I provide a daily listing of the returns for my equal-weighted portfolio of N=244 marijuana stocks. They were…

Down 1% for Monday

Flat for Tuesday

Flat for Wednesday

Up 1% for Thursday

Below is the chart for the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF, which is up 50% over the past 60 days:

It Just Does Not Get Any Better

It has been an odd year. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the 3rd time in 2017, and the market does not care. The first trading rule is “DON’T FIGHT THE FED.” This is because the Federal Reserve has UNLIMITED resources.

It is also because all assets are financed with debt or equity, and typically an increase in interest rates on debt securities or instruments siphons off cash from equity securities, and leads to a stock market decline. NOT THIS TIME!

So

1-Bitcoin was looking good, but the Securities and Exchange Commission fired a shot across the bow and halted trading for one crypto security – Crypto Company (OTC:CRCW), so this risk, now, presents itself.

2-The stock market continues to rise, in terms of all general indexes.

3-The Federal Reserve raised interest rates, and signaled more to come, though low or no inflation might thwart these plans, and, so far, the market does not care.

4-Big cap marijuana stocks are up 50%, based on an ETF, and in only 60 days, with a significant increase in the market for recreational marijuana anticipated over the next 10 months.

Summary - Decisions, Decisions

I believe that the Trump Tax Law is completely “baked in” to the market. Bitcoin may continue to rise, but it is too risky for me.

The stock market is “due” for a crash or correction. So I will ease out of the general market between now and early April 2018. I think the “easy money” has been made.

The marijuana sector, with Canadian legalization in summer 2018 and November 2018 US ballot measures for legalization for several states, has no place to go but up. This is where I believe the easy money will be made and where money should be safely invested.

APPENDIX

LESS EQUALS PERCENT LESS EQUALS PERCENT LESS EQUALS PERCENT LESS EQUALS PERCENT 17-Dec SA 15-Dec 18-Dec 15-Dec Increase Increase 19-Dec 18-Dec Increase Increase 20-Dec 19-Dec Increase Increase 21-Dec 20-Dec Increase Increase SYMBOL FIRM NAME Followers LAST PRICE LAST PRICE LAST PRICE (Decrease) (Decrease) LAST PRICE LAST PRICE (Decrease) (Decrease) LAST PRICE LAST PRICE (Decrease) (Decrease) LAST PRICE LAST PRICE (Decrease) (Decrease) 1 (OTCQB:ACAN) Americann, Inc. 1,940 $2.80 $2.90 $2.80 $0.10 4% $2.98 $2.90 $0.08 3% $3.05 $2.98 $0.07 2% $2.95 $3.05 ($0.10) -3% 2 (OTCQX:ACBFF) Aurora Cannabis, Inc. 18,311 $5.48 $5.46 $5.48 ($0.02) 0% $5.51 $5.46 $0.05 1% $5.47 $5.51 ($0.04) -1% $5.50 $5.47 $0.03 1% 3 (OTCQB:ACCA) Acacia Diversified Holdings 434 $0.39 $0.39 $0.39 $0.00 0% $0.39 $0.39 $0.00 0% $0.35 $0.39 ($0.04) -10% $0.34 $0.35 ($0.01) -3% 4 (OTCPK:ACGX) Alliance Creative Group, Inc. 907 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 5 (OTCPK:ACOL) Acology, Inc. 1,514 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 6 (OTCPK:ACRL) Atacama Resources International, Inc. 134 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 7 (OTCPK:ADVT) Advantis Corp. 445 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 8 (OTCQB:AERO) Aero Grow International, Inc. 4,748 $2.40 $2.40 $2.40 $0.00 0% $2.32 $2.40 ($0.08) -3% $2.31 $2.32 ($0.01) 0% $2.40 $2.31 $0.09 4% 9 (OTCPK:AFPW) AlumiFuel Power Corp. 533 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 10 (OTCQB:AGTK) Agritek Holdings, Inc. 5,602 $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% 11 (OTCPK:AMFE) Amfil Technologies, Inc. 704 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% 12 (OTCQB:AMMJ) American Cannabis Company, Inc. 4,340 $0.98 $0.95 $0.98 ($0.03) -3% $0.90 $0.95 ($0.05) -5% $0.94 $0.90 $0.04 4% $0.96 $0.94 $0.02 2% 13 (OTCQB:APHQF) Aphria, Inc. 14,647 $11.04 $11.20 $11.04 $0.16 1% $11.53 $11.20 $0.33 3% $11.29 $11.53 ($0.24) -2% $11.72 $11.29 $0.43 4% 14 (OTCPK:ASNT) Arias Intel Corp. 375 $2.85 $1.70 $2.85 ($1.15) -40% $1.72 $1.70 $0.02 1% $1.85 $1.72 $0.13 8% $1.85 $1.85 $0.00 0% 15 (OTCQB:ATTBF) Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. 5,719 $0.44 $0.47 $0.44 $0.03 7% $0.41 $0.47 ($0.06) -13% $0.40 $0.41 ($0.01) -2% $0.38 $0.40 ($0.02) -5% 16 (AVT) Avnet, Inc. 4,293 $39.06 $40.15 $39.06 $1.09 3% $39.86 $40.15 ($0.29) -1% $39.88 $39.86 $0.02 0% $39.86 $39.88 ($0.02) 0% 17 (OTCPK:AVTCQ) AVT, Inc. 3,126 $0.00 - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 18 (OTCQB:AXIM) AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. 2,303 $7.20 $7.12 $7.20 ($0.08) -1% $7.14 $7.12 $0.02 0% $7.13 $7.14 ($0.01) 0% $7.13 $7.13 $0.00 0% 19 (OTCPK:AZFL) Amazonas Florestal Limited 419 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 20 (OTCPK:BABL) Buildablock Corp. 348 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 21 (OTCPK:BAYP) Bayport International Holdings, Inc. 560 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 22 (OTCPK:BLDV) Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. 408 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 23 (OTCPK:BLOZF) Cannabix Technologies, Inc. 5,139 $1.59 $1.46 $1.59 ($0.13) -8% $1.46 $1.46 $0.00 0% $1.43 $1.46 ($0.03) -2% $1.48 $1.43 $0.05 3% 24 (OTCPK:BLPG) Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. 861 $0.03 $0.04 $0.03 $0.01 33% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.04 ($0.01) -25% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% 25 (OTCPK:BTFL) Monarch America, Inc. 711 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 26 (OTCPK:BUDZ) Weed, Inc. 3,283 $2.86 $2.84 $2.86 ($0.02) -1% $2.74 $2.84 ($0.10) -4% $2.83 $2.74 $0.09 3% $2.87 $2.83 $0.04 1% 27 (OTCPK:BXNG) Bang Holdings, Inc. 273 $0.16 $0.16 $0.16 $0.00 0% $0.23 $0.16 $0.07 44% $0.16 $0.23 ($0.07) -30% $0.23 $0.16 $0.07 44% 28 (OTCPK:CAFS) Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc. 294 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 29 (OTCPK:CANL) CannLabs, Inc. 1,362 $0.15 $0.14 $0.15 ($0.01) -7% $0.14 $0.14 $0.00 0% $0.14 $0.14 $0.00 0% $0.14 $0.14 $0.00 0% 30 (OTCQB:CANN) General Cannabis Corp. 13,457 $3.50 $3.40 $3.50 ($0.10) -3% $3.03 $3.40 ($0.37) -11% $2.94 $3.03 ($0.09) -3% $4.23 $2.94 $1.29 44% 31 (CARA) Cara Therapeutics, Inc. 18,026 $12.71 $12.63 $12.71 ($0.08) -1% $12.40 $12.63 ($0.23) -2% $12.53 $12.40 $0.13 1% $12.58 $12.53 $0.05 0% 32 (OTCPK:CBCA) Crown Baus Capital Corp. 687 $0.55 $0.53 $0.55 ($0.02) -4% $0.53 $0.53 $0.00 0% $0.53 $0.53 $0.00 0% $0.53 $0.53 $0.00 0% 33 (OTCQB:CBDS) Cannabis Sativa, Inc. 6,962 $4.78 $4.97 $4.78 $0.19 4% $5.18 $4.97 $0.21 4% $5.45 $5.18 $0.27 5% $4.45 $5.45 ($1.00) -18% 34 (OTC:CBGI) Cannabusiness Group, Inc. 1,970 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 35 (OTCPK:CBIS) Cannabis Science, Inc. 28,355 $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $0.00 0% $0.05 $0.05 $0.00 0% $0.05 $0.05 $0.00 0% $0.06 $0.05 $0.01 20% 36 (OTCPK:CBMJ) Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. 372 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 37 (OTCPK:CBNT) Cabinet Grow, Inc. 253 $1.50 $1.50 $1.50 $0.00 0% $1.50 $1.50 $0.00 0% $1.50 $1.50 $0.00 0% $1.50 $1.50 $0.00 0% 38 (OTCPK:CBSC) CB Scientific 217 $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 $0.00 0% $0.43 $0.43 $0.00 0% $0.43 $0.43 $0.00 0% $0.43 $0.43 $0.00 0% 39 (OTCPK:CCAN) Canadian Cannabis Corp. 1,063 $0.44 $0.46 $0.44 $0.02 5% $0.49 $0.46 $0.03 7% $0.57 $0.49 $0.08 16% $0.71 $0.57 $0.14 25% 40 (OTCPK:CGRA) Cgrowth Capital, Inc. 565 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 41 (OTCPK:CGRW) Cannagrow Holdings, Inc. 2,630 $1.30 $1.29 $1.30 ($0.01) -1% $1.34 $1.29 $0.05 4% $1.42 $1.34 $0.08 6% $1.40 $1.42 ($0.02) -1% 42 (OTCPK:CHUM) Chuma Holdings, Inc. 489 $0.03 $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.03 ($0.01) -33% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% 43 (OTCQB:CIIX) Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. 821 $0.80 $1.27 $0.80 $0.47 59% $1.11 $1.27 ($0.16) -13% $1.04 $1.11 ($0.07) -6% $0.92 $1.04 ($0.12) -12% 44 (OTCQB:CLSH) CLS Holdings 370 $0.69 $0.68 $0.69 ($0.01) -1% $0.72 $0.68 $0.04 6% $0.72 $0.72 $0.00 0% $0.73 $0.72 $0.01 1% 45 (OTC:CMMDF) Canimed Therapeutics, Inc. 1,233 $15.08 $15.24 $15.08 $0.16 1% $15.30 $15.24 $0.06 0% $15.60 $15.30 $0.30 2% $15.44 $15.60 ($0.16) -1% 46 (OTCQB:CNAB) United Cannabis Corporation 3,919 $1.08 $1.08 $1.08 $0.00 0% $1.08 $1.08 $0.00 0% $1.07 $1.08 ($0.01) -1% $1.14 $1.07 $0.07 7% 47 (OTCQB:CNBX) Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 3,241 $1.03 $1.10 $1.03 $0.07 7% $1.05 $1.10 ($0.05) -5% $1.05 $1.05 $0.00 0% $1.05 $1.05 $0.00 0% 48 (OTCQB:CNZCF) Canadian Zeolite Corp. 299 $0.33 $0.33 $0.33 $0.00 0% $0.33 $0.33 $0.00 0% $0.33 $0.33 $0.00 0% $0.33 $0.33 $0.00 0% 49 (OTCPK:CPMD) CannaPharmaRx, Inc. 376 $0.29 $0.29 $0.29 $0.00 0% $0.49 $0.29 $0.20 69% $0.49 $0.49 $0.00 0% $0.49 $0.49 $0.00 0% 50 (OTCPK:CRLRQ) Crailar Technologies, Inc. 459 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 51 (OTCQB:CRPGF) CNRP Mining, Inc. 293 $0.40 $0.47 $0.40 $0.07 18% $0.51 $0.47 $0.04 9% $0.55 $0.51 $0.04 8% $0.50 $0.55 ($0.05) -9% 52 (OTCPK:CRTL) Cartel Blue 225 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.01 $0.01 100% $0.01 $0.02 ($0.01) -50% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 53 (OTCPK:CRWG) Crowdgather, Inc. 523 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.01 ($0.01) -100% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 54 (OTCPK:CSAX) CSA Holdings, Inc. 340 $0.03 $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% 55 (OTCQB:CURR) Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Co. 150 $1.80 $1.80 $1.80 $0.00 0% $1.65 $1.80 ($0.15) -8% $1.60 $1.65 ($0.05) -3% $1.60 $1.60 $0.00 0% 56 (OTCQB:CVSI) CV Sciences, Inc. 9,029 $0.36 $0.42 $0.36 $0.06 17% $0.34 $0.42 ($0.08) -19% $0.38 $0.34 $0.04 12% $0.39 $0.38 $0.01 3% 57 (OTCPK:DEWM) Dewmar International BMC, Inc. 2,033 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 58 (OTCQB:DIGP) Digipath, Inc. 925 $0.26 $0.26 $0.26 $0.00 0% $0.24 $0.26 ($0.02) -8% $0.25 $0.24 $0.01 4% $0.26 $0.25 $0.01 4% 59 (OTCPK:DIRV) DirectView Holdings, Inc. 85 $0.01 - $0.01 $0.01 100% - - $0.01 0% - - $0.01 0% - - $0.01 0% 60 (OTCQB:DPWW) Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. 356 $0.04 $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.04 ($0.01) -25% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.03 $0.01 33% 61 (OTCPK:DSCR) Discovery Minerals, Ltd. 802 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 62 (OTCPK:EAPH) Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 3,938 $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% 63 (OTCPK:ECIGQ) Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Inc. 2,243 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 64 (OTCPK:EDXC) ENDEXX Corp. 3,072 $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $0.00 0% $0.05 $0.05 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.05 ($0.01) -20% $0.05 $0.04 $0.01 25% 65 (OTCPK:EFFI) Efftec International, Inc. 388 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 66 (OTCQX:EMHTF) Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. 2,729 $3.80 $3.77 $3.80 ($0.03) -1% $3.70 $3.77 ($0.07) -2% $3.49 $3.70 ($0.21) -6% $3.34 $3.49 ($0.15) -4% 67 (OTCPK:EMMBF) Emblem Corp. 2,162 $1.32 $1.43 $1.32 $0.11 8% $1.41 $1.43 ($0.02) -1% $1.39 $1.41 ($0.02) -1% $1.39 $1.39 $0.00 0% 68 (OTCPK:ENCC) Trailblazer Resources, Inc. 559 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 69 (OTCPK:ENDO) Endocan Corp. 2,619 $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% 70 (OTCQB:ENRT) Enertopia Corp. 2,668 $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $0.00 0% $0.05 $0.05 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.05 ($0.01) -20% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% 71 (OTCPK:ERBB) American Green, Inc. 14,393 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 72 (OTCQB:ESPH) Ecoshere Techs, Inc. 1,106 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 73 (OTC:ESSI) Eco Science Solutions, Inc. 1,420 $0.05 $0.04 $0.05 ($0.01) -20% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.06 $0.04 $0.02 50% $0.07 $0.06 $0.01 17% 74 (OTCPK:ETST) Earth Science Tech, Inc. 614 $0.77 $0.74 $0.77 ($0.03) -4% $0.82 $0.74 $0.08 11% $0.94 $0.82 $0.12 15% $0.89 $0.94 ($0.05) -5% 75 (OTCQB:EVIO) EVIO, Inc./Signal Bay, Inc. 120 $0.67 $0.62 $0.67 ($0.05) -7% $0.61 $0.62 ($0.01) -2% $0.68 $0.61 $0.07 11% $0.64 $0.68 ($0.04) -6% 76 (OTCPK:FBEC) FBEC Worldwide 914 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 77 (OTCPK:FFFC) FastFunds Financial Corp. 258 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 78 (OTC:FITX) Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. 11,186 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 79 (OTC:FNREF) Finore Mining, Inc. 143 $0.00 - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 80 (OTCQB:FRLF) Freedom Leaf, Inc. 371 $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $0.00 0% $0.05 $0.05 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.05 ($0.01) -20% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% 81 (OTC:FSPM) Fusion Pharm, Inc. 4,255 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 82 (OTCPK:FTPM) 420 Property Management, Inc. 334 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 83 (OTCPK:FUTL) FutureLand Corp. 549 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 84 (OTCPK:FWDG) FutureWorld Corp. 640 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 85 (OTCPK:GBHL) Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. 284 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 86 (OTCPK:GBHPF) Global Hemp Group, Inc. 891 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.00 0% $0.14 $0.14 $0.00 0% $0.14 $0.14 $0.00 0% $0.14 $0.14 $0.00 0% 87 (OTCQB:GBLX) GB Sciences, Inc. 3,663 $0.60 $0.62 $0.60 $0.02 3% $0.61 $0.62 ($0.01) -2% $0.56 $0.61 ($0.05) -8% $0.60 $0.56 $0.04 7% 88 (OTCPK:GEAR) Gear International, Inc. 240 $0.00 - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 89 (OTCPK:GLAG) Gala Global, Inc. 39 $0.23 - $0.23 $0.23 100% - - $0.23 0% - - $0.23 0% - - $0.23 0% 90 (OTCQB:GLDFF) Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. 1,069 $0.23 $0.22 $0.23 ($0.01) -4% $0.22 $0.22 $0.00 0% $0.22 $0.22 $0.00 0% $0.21 $0.22 ($0.01) -5% 91 (OTCQB:GNBT) Generex Biotechnology 72 $2.72 - $2.72 $2.72 100% - - $2.72 0% - - $2.72 0% - - $2.72 0% 92 (OTCPK:GRCU) Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. 1,986 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 93 (OTCPK:GRCV) Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. 205 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 94 (OTCPK:GRNH) GreenGro Technologies, Inc. 12,158 $0.04 $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.05 $0.04 $0.01 25% 95 (OTCPK:GRSO) Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc. 400 $0.04 $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.04 ($0.01) -25% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% 96 (OTCPK:GRWC) Grow Condos, Inc. 900 $0.08 $0.08 $0.08 $0.00 0% $0.09 $0.08 $0.01 13% $0.14 $0.09 $0.05 56% $0.14 $0.14 $0.00 0% 97 (OTCQX:GRWG) GrowGeneration Corp. 878 $3.08 $3.05 $3.08 ($0.03) -1% $3.29 $3.05 $0.24 8% $3.43 $3.29 $0.14 4% $3.44 $3.43 $0.01 0% 98 (OTCQB:GTBP) GT Biopharma, Inc./Oxis International, Inc. 363 $4.90 $4.85 $4.90 ($0.05) -1% $4.90 $4.85 $0.05 1% $4.76 $4.90 ($0.14) -3% $4.84 $4.76 $0.08 2% 99 (OTCPK:GTSO) Green Technology Solutions, Inc. 432 $0.03 $0.04 $0.03 $0.01 33% $0.03 $0.04 ($0.01) -25% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% 100 (GWPH) GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC 31,096 $130.21 $129.55 $130.21 ($0.66) -1% $132.71 $129.55 $3.16 2% $134.23 $132.71 $1.52 1% $134.61 $134.23 $0.38 0% 101 (OTCPK:GYOG) Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. 283 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 102 (OTCPK:HALB) Halberd Corp. 305 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 103 (OTCPK:HEMP) Hemp, Inc. 7,072 $0.02 - $0.02 $0.02 100% - - $0.02 0% - - $0.02 0% - - $0.02 0% 104 (OTCQB:HLIX) Helix TCS, Inc. 463 $3.90 $3.25 $3.90 ($0.65) -17% $3.15 $3.25 ($0.10) -3% $3.00 $3.15 ($0.15) -5% $3.40 $3.00 $0.40 13% 105 (OTCQB:HLSPY) Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored) 503 $0.60 $0.53 $0.60 ($0.07) -12% $0.56 $0.53 $0.03 6% $0.54 $0.56 ($0.02) -4% $0.52 $0.54 ($0.02) -4% 106 (OTC:HMKTF) Highmark Marketing, Inc. 227 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 107 (OTCPK:HMPQ) Hemp Americana, Inc. 774 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 108 (OTC:HYYDF) Hydropothecary Corp. 399 $2.96 $2.99 $2.96 $0.03 1% $3.08 $2.99 $0.09 3% $3.00 $3.08 ($0.08) -3% $3.05 $3.00 $0.05 2% 109 (OTCPK:ICBU) IMD Companies, Inc. 1,590 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 110 (OTC:ICCLF) ICC International Cannabis Corp. 455 $0.74 $0.72 $0.74 ($0.02) -3% $0.69 $0.72 ($0.03) -4% $0.69 $0.69 $0.00 0% $0.76 $0.69 $0.07 10% 111 (OTCPK:ICNM) Icon Media Holdings, Inc. 289 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 112 (IGC) India Globalization Capital, Inc. 2,661 $0.74 $0.71 $0.74 ($0.03) -4% $0.67 $0.71 ($0.04) -6% $0.71 $0.67 $0.04 6% $0.71 $0.71 $0.00 0% 113 (OTCPK:IGPK) Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. 754 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 114 (OTC:IGRW) Interactive Health Network 464 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 115 (IIPR) Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A) 2,547 $24.80 $24.76 $24.80 ($0.04) 0% $23.47 $24.76 ($1.29) -5% $24.90 $23.47 $1.43 6% $24.14 $24.90 ($0.76) -3% 116 (OTCPK:IJJP) IJJ Corp. 380 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 117 (OTCQB:IMLFF) InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2,681 $0.75 $0.71 $0.75 ($0.04) -5% $0.64 $0.71 ($0.07) -10% $0.71 $0.64 $0.07 11% $0.72 $0.71 $0.01 1% 118 (OTCPK:INCC) International Consolidated Companies, Inc. 611 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 119 (OTCPK:INMG) Innovativ Media Group, Inc. 302 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 120 (OTCQB:INQD) Indoor Harvest Corp. 717 $0.20 $0.21 $0.20 $0.01 5% $0.21 $0.21 $0.00 0% $0.25 $0.21 $0.04 19% $0.30 $0.25 $0.05 20% 121 (INSY) INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. 15,682 $6.20 $6.69 $6.20 $0.49 8% $6.99 $6.69 $0.30 4% $7.20 $6.99 $0.21 3% $7.03 $7.20 ($0.17) -2% 122 (OTCPK:ITNS) Itonis, Inc. 945 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 123 (OTCPK:IVITF) Invictus MD Strategies Corp. 1,422 $1.12 $1.11 $1.12 ($0.01) -1% $1.14 $1.11 $0.03 3% $1.13 $1.14 ($0.01) -1% $1.11 $1.13 ($0.02) -2% 124 (OTCQB:KAYS) Kaya Holdings, Inc. 2,345 $0.25 $0.22 $0.25 ($0.03) -12% $0.22 $0.22 $0.00 0% $0.21 $0.22 ($0.01) -5% $0.22 $0.21 $0.01 5% 125 (OTCPK:KGKG) Kona Gold Solutins, Inc. 351 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 126 (OTCQB:KSHB) Kush Bottles, Inc. 3,435 $2.90 $2.85 $2.90 ($0.05) -2% $2.85 $2.85 $0.00 0% $2.88 $2.85 $0.03 1% $3.04 $2.88 $0.16 6% 127 (OTCPK:LATF) Latteno Food Corp. 3,717 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 128 (OTCPK:LBUY) Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. 638 $1.13 $1.15 $1.13 $0.02 2% $1.45 $1.15 $0.30 26% $1.51 $1.45 $0.06 4% $1.57 $1.51 $0.06 4% 129 (OTCPK:LCTC) Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. 439 $6.00 $6.00 $6.00 $0.00 0% $6.00 $6.00 $0.00 0% $6.00 $6.00 $0.00 0% $6.00 $6.00 $0.00 0% 130 (OTCQB:LDSYF) Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. 454 $0.51 $0.56 $0.51 $0.05 10% $0.47 $0.56 ($0.09) -16% $0.48 $0.47 $0.01 2% $0.54 $0.48 $0.06 13% 131 (OTCPK:LGBI) Cannabiz Mobile, Inc. 417 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 132 (OTCPK:LSCG) Lighting Science Group 782 $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% 133 (OTCPK:LVVV) Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. 710 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 134 (OTCQB:LXRP) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. 2,232 $1.59 $1.72 $1.59 $0.13 8% $1.77 $1.72 $0.05 3% $1.68 $1.77 ($0.09) -5% $1.72 $1.68 $0.04 2% 135 (OTC:MBOO) Medbook World, inc. 47 $0.00 - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 136 (OTCQB:MCIG) MCIG, Inc. 11,243 $0.23 $0.22 $0.23 ($0.01) -4% $0.23 $0.22 $0.01 5% $0.22 $0.23 ($0.01) -4% $0.23 $0.22 $0.01 5% 137 (OTCPK:MCOA) Marijuana Company of America, Inc. 3,739 $0.04 $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% 138 (OTCPK:MCPI) Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc. 516 $0.03 $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% 139 (OTCQB:MDCL) Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. 902 $1.75 $1.70 $1.75 ($0.05) -3% $1.63 $1.70 ($0.07) -4% $1.67 $1.63 $0.04 2% $1.61 $1.67 ($0.06) -4% 140 (OTCPK:MDCN) Medican Enterprises, Inc. 334 $0.00 - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 141 (OTCPK:MDEX) Madison Technologies, Inc. 197 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% 142 (OTCPK:MDRM) Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. 778 $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% 143 (OTCPK:MEDFF) Medreleaf Corp. 1,789 $12.47 $12.40 $12.47 ($0.07) -1% $12.38 $12.40 ($0.02) 0% $12.49 $12.38 $0.11 1% $12.70 $12.49 $0.21 2% 144 (OTCPK:MEDT) Media Technics Corp. 603 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 145 (OTCQB:MGWFF) Maple Leaf Green World, Inc. 1,154 $0.42 $0.43 $0.42 $0.01 2% $0.44 $0.43 $0.01 2% $0.44 $0.44 $0.00 0% $0.44 $0.44 $0.00 0% 146 (OTCPK:MJLB) Ultrack Systems, Inc. 386 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 147 (OTCPK:MJMD) MediJane Holdings, Inc. 329 $2.06 $2.06 $2.06 $0.00 0% $2.06 $2.06 $0.00 0% $2.02 $2.06 ($0.04) -2% $2.02 $2.02 $0.00 0% 148 (OTCPK:MJMJ) MaryJane Group, Inc. (The) 937 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 149 (OTCPK:MJNA) Medical Marijuana, Inc. 46,607 $0.10 $0.11 $0.10 $0.01 10% $0.10 $0.11 ($0.01) -9% $0.10 $0.10 $0.00 0% $0.10 $0.10 $0.00 0% 150 (OTCQB:MJNE) MJ Holdings, Inc. 500 $4.10 $2.31 $4.10 ($1.79) -44% $3.11 $2.31 $0.80 35% $3.14 $3.11 $0.03 1% $2.30 $3.14 ($0.84) -27% 151 (OTCQB:MJTK) CannaSys, Inc. 772 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 152 (OTCQB:MNTR) Mentor Capital, Inc. 2,938 $1.25 $1.45 $1.25 $0.20 16% $1.40 $1.45 ($0.05) -3% $1.33 $1.40 ($0.07) -5% $1.44 $1.33 $0.11 8% 153 (OTCPK:MQPXF) Matica Enterprises, Inc. 315 $0.24 $0.34 $0.24 $0.10 42% $0.32 $0.34 ($0.02) -6% $0.30 $0.32 ($0.02) -6% $0.33 $0.30 $0.03 10% 154 (OTC:MQTRF) Mettrum Health Corp. 1,323 $0.00 - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 155 (OTCPK:MRNJ) Metatron, Inc. 0 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 156 (OTCQB:MRPHF) Marapharm Ventures, Inc. 1,019 $0.65 $0.60 $0.65 ($0.05) -8% $0.57 $0.60 ($0.03) -5% $0.70 $0.57 $0.13 23% $0.71 $0.70 $0.01 1% 157 (OTCQB:MSRT) MassRoots, Inc. 5,341 $0.31 $0.33 $0.31 $0.02 6% $0.29 $0.33 ($0.04) -12% $0.30 $0.29 $0.01 3% $0.31 $0.30 $0.01 3% 158 (OTCPK:MYDX) MyDx, Inc. 1,286 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 159 (OTCPK:MYEC) MyECheck, Inc. 2,178 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 160 (OTCQB:MYHI) Mountain High Acquisition Corp. 1,316 $0.08 $0.08 $0.08 $0.00 0% $0.08 $0.08 $0.00 0% $0.07 $0.08 ($0.01) -13% $0.07 $0.07 $0.00 0% 161 (OTCPK:NDEV) Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. 23,515 $0.55 $0.59 $0.55 $0.04 7% $0.69 $0.59 $0.10 17% $0.61 $0.69 ($0.08) -12% $0.55 $0.61 ($0.06) -10% 162 (OTCPK:NGBL) Notis Global, Inc./Medbox 12,508 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 163 (OTCPK:NGMC) Next Generation Management Corp. 875 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 164 (OTCPK:NHLE) Nhale, Inc. 607 $0.04 $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.04 ($0.02) -50% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% 165 (OTCQB:NMUS) Nemus Bioscience, Inc. 1,075 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.00 0% $0.15 $0.14 $0.01 7% $0.15 $0.15 $0.00 0% $0.14 $0.15 ($0.01) -7% 166 (OTCPK:NOHO) Novation Holdings, Inc. 185 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 167 (OTC:NRTI) Inergetics, Inc. 845 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 168 (OTCPK:NSAV) Net Savings Link, Inc. 195 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 169 (OTCQB:NSPDF) Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. 627 $0.24 $0.25 $0.24 $0.01 4% $0.23 $0.25 ($0.02) -8% $0.22 $0.23 ($0.01) -4% $0.24 $0.22 $0.02 9% 170 (OTCQB:NTRR) Neutra Corp. 2,236 $0.15 $0.14 $0.15 ($0.01) -7% $0.16 $0.14 $0.02 14% $0.15 $0.16 ($0.01) -6% $0.14 $0.15 ($0.01) -7% 171 (OTCPK:NVGT) Novagant Corp. 313 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 172 (OTCPK:NWWTF) Newnote Financial Corp. 210 $0.03 $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% 173 (OTCQB:NXTTF) Namaste Technologies, Inc. 1,918 $0.98 $1.33 $0.98 $0.35 36% $1.31 $1.33 ($0.02) -2% $1.46 $1.31 $0.15 11% $1.77 $1.46 $0.31 21% 174 (OTCQB:OGRMF) OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. 6,205 $2.93 $2.86 $2.93 ($0.07) -2% $2.99 $2.86 $0.13 5% $2.89 $2.99 ($0.10) -3% $2.88 $2.89 ($0.01) 0% 175 (OTCPK:ONCI) On4 Communications, Inc. 324 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 176 (OTCPK:OPMZ) 1PM Industries, Inc. 392 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 177 (OTCQB:OWCP) OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group 2,671 $0.42 $0.40 $0.42 ($0.02) -5% $0.37 $0.40 ($0.03) -8% $0.37 $0.37 $0.00 0% $0.40 $0.37 $0.03 8% 178 (OTCQB:OXIS) OXIS International, Inc. 1,471 $0.00 - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 179 (OTCPK:PHOT) Growlife, Inc. 35,755 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.01 $0.01 100% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.02 ($0.01) -50% 180 (OTCPK:PKPH) Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 761 $0.08 $0.09 $0.08 $0.01 13% $0.08 $0.09 ($0.01) -11% $0.09 $0.08 $0.01 13% $0.08 $0.09 ($0.01) -11% 181 (OTCPK:PLPL) Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. 3,672 $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.02 $0.00 0% 182 (OTCQB:PMCB) PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. 11,585 $0.06 $0.06 $0.06 $0.00 0% $0.06 $0.06 $0.00 0% $0.06 $0.06 $0.00 0% $0.06 $0.06 $0.00 0% 183 (OTC:PNPL) Pinapple Express, Inc. 636 $1.00 $1.00 $1.00 $0.00 0% $1.00 $1.00 $0.00 0% $1.00 $1.00 $0.00 0% $1.00 $1.00 $0.00 0% 184 (OTCQB:PNTV) Players Network, Inc. 912 $0.10 $0.09 $0.10 ($0.01) -10% $0.09 $0.09 $0.00 0% $0.09 $0.09 $0.00 0% $0.09 $0.09 $0.00 0% 185 (OTCPK:POTN) Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. 2,359 $0.06 $0.06 $0.06 $0.00 0% $0.06 $0.06 $0.00 0% $0.07 $0.06 $0.01 17% $0.06 $0.07 ($0.01) -14% 186 (OTCPK:PRMCF) Cronos Group, Inc. 2,150 $3.75 $4.01 $3.75 $0.26 7% $4.15 $4.01 $0.14 3% $4.08 $4.15 ($0.07) -2% $4.30 $4.08 $0.22 5% 187 (OTCPK:PRRE) Praetorian Property, Inc. 1,541 $0.60 $0.56 $0.60 ($0.04) -7% $0.60 $0.56 $0.04 7% $0.56 $0.60 ($0.04) -7% $0.51 $0.56 ($0.05) -9% 188 (OTC:PTOG) Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc. 1,227 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 189 (OTCPK:PUFXF) PUF Ventures, Inc. 449 $0.76 $0.75 $0.76 ($0.01) -1% $0.77 $0.75 $0.02 3% $0.78 $0.77 $0.01 1% $1.18 $0.78 $0.40 51% 190 (OTCPK:PZOO) Pazoo, Inc. 103 $0.00 - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 191 (OTCPK:QEDN) QED Connect, Inc. 382 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 192 (OTCPK:QRSRF) Tinley Beverage Company, Inc. 262 $0.58 $0.62 $0.58 $0.04 7% $0.66 $0.62 $0.04 6% $0.67 $0.66 $0.01 2% $0.87 $0.67 $0.20 30% 193 (OTC:QUDCF) Quadron Cannatch Corp. 34 $0.32 $0.31 $0.32 ($0.01) -3% $0.31 $0.31 $0.00 0% $0.30 $0.31 ($0.01) -3% $0.37 $0.30 $0.07 23% 194 (OTCPK:REFG) Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 1,981 $0.09 $0.07 $0.09 ($0.02) -22% $0.07 $0.07 $0.00 0% $0.07 $0.07 $0.00 0% $0.07 $0.07 $0.00 0% 195 (OTCPK:REVI) Resource Ventures, Inc. 216 $0.06 $0.08 $0.06 $0.02 33% $0.06 $0.08 ($0.02) -25% $0.08 $0.06 $0.02 33% $0.05 $0.08 ($0.03) -38% 196 (OTCPK:RFMK) Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. 98 $0.00 - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 197 (OTCQB:RMHB) Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. 3,272 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.02 $0.01 $0.01 100% $0.01 $0.02 ($0.01) -50% 198 (OTCQB:RSSFF) Affinor Growers, Inc. 671 $0.13 $0.14 $0.13 $0.01 8% $0.13 $0.14 ($0.01) -7% $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% $0.12 $0.13 ($0.01) -8% 199 (OTCPK:SAGD) South American Gold Corp. 367 $0.02 $0.01 $0.02 ($0.01) -50% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 200 (OTCQB:SGBY) Signal Bay, Inc. 1,112 $0.00 - $0.00 $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% - - $0.00 0% 201 (OTCPK:SING) SinglePoint, Inc. 2,985 $0.10 $0.11 $0.10 $0.01 10% $0.11 $0.11 $0.00 0% $0.11 $0.11 $0.00 0% $0.10 $0.11 ($0.01) -9% 202 (OTCPK:SIPC) Sipp Industries, Inc. - New 586 $0.03 $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 0% $0.04 $0.03 $0.01 33% $0.04 $0.04 $0.00 0% 203 (OTCPK:SLNX) Solanbridge Group, Inc. 338 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 204 (OTCQB:SLTK) Solis Tek, Inc. 768 $1.80 $1.74 $1.80 ($0.06) -3% $1.69 $1.74 ($0.05) -3% $1.63 $1.69 ($0.06) -4% $1.62 $1.63 ($0.01) -1% 205 (SMG) Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The 8,514 $102.58 $102.84 $102.58 $0.26 0% $102.98 $102.84 $0.14 0% $102.85 $102.98 ($0.13) 0% $102.43 $102.85 ($0.42) 0% 206 (OTCPK:SNNC) Sibannac, Inc. 201 $0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.00 0% $0.08 $0.15 ($0.07) -47% $0.08 $0.08 $0.00 0% $0.08 $0.08 $0.00 0% 207 (OTCQB:SPLIF) Nutritional High International, Inc. 874 $0.18 $0.17 $0.18 ($0.01) -6% $0.18 $0.17 $0.01 6% $0.20 $0.18 $0.02 11% $0.20 $0.20 $0.00 0% 208 (OTCPK:SPRWF) Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 3,203 $1.44 $1.48 $1.44 $0.04 3% $1.45 $1.48 ($0.03) -2% $1.40 $1.45 ($0.05) -3% $1.40 $1.40 $0.00 0% 209 (OTCQB:SRNA) Surna, Inc. 3,073 $0.18 $0.17 $0.18 ($0.01) -6% $0.17 $0.17 $0.00 0% $0.17 $0.17 $0.00 0% $0.20 $0.17 $0.03 18% 210 (OTCPK:SSOF) Sixty Six Oilfield Services, Inc. 344 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 211 (OTCPK:STEV) Stevia Corp. 2,893 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 212 (OTCPK:STWC) STWC Holdings, Inc. 253 $0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.00 0% $0.15 $0.15 $0.00 0% $0.15 $0.15 $0.00 0% $0.15 $0.15 $0.00 0% 213 (STZ) Constellation Brands, Inc. 18,765 $224.44 $222.42 $224.44 ($2.02) -1% $223.23 $222.42 $0.81 0% $223.51 $223.23 $0.28 0% $224.60 $223.51 $1.09 0% 214 (OTCPK:SVSN) Stereo Vision Entertaimnent, Inc. 24 $0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.00 0% $0.15 $0.15 $0.00 0% $0.11 $0.15 ($0.04) -27% $0.10 $0.11 ($0.01) -9% 215 (OTCPK:TAUG) Tauriga Sciences, Inc. 1,525 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 216 (OTCPK:TBEV) High Performance Beverages Co. 151 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 217 (OTCQB:TBPMF) Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc. 970 $0.72 $0.67 $0.72 ($0.05) -7% $0.67 $0.67 $0.00 0% $0.66 $0.67 ($0.01) -1% $0.70 $0.66 $0.04 6% 218 (OTCQB:TECR) TechCare Corp. 262 $0.20 $0.48 $0.20 $0.28 140% $0.40 $0.48 ($0.08) -17% $0.36 $0.40 ($0.04) -10% $0.36 $0.36 $0.00 0% 219 (OTCQB:THCBF) THC Biomed International, Inc. 1,792 $0.61 $0.60 $0.61 ($0.01) -2% $0.60 $0.60 $0.00 0% $0.61 $0.60 $0.01 2% $0.63 $0.61 $0.02 3% 220 (TRPX) Therapix Biosciences, Inc. 933 $5.26 $5.06 $5.26 ($0.20) -4% $5.27 $5.06 $0.21 4% $5.25 $5.27 ($0.02) 0% $5.43 $5.25 $0.18 3% 221 (OTCQX:TRTC) Terra Tech Corp. 21,830 $0.25 $0.24 $0.25 ($0.01) -4% $0.23 $0.24 ($0.01) -4% $0.24 $0.23 $0.01 4% $0.26 $0.24 $0.02 8% 222 (OTCPK:TWMJF) Canopy Growth Corp. 23,402 $15.06 $16.03 $15.06 $0.97 6% $17.00 $16.03 $0.97 6% $16.46 $17.00 ($0.54) -3% $17.19 $16.46 $0.73 4% 223 (OTCPK:UAMM) UA Multimedia, Inc. 387 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 224 (OTCPK:UBQU) Ubiquitech Software Corp. 1,307 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 225 (OTC:UMBBF) Umbral Energy Corp. 260 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.00 0% $0.11 $0.11 $0.00 0% $0.11 $0.11 $0.00 0% $0.11 $0.11 $0.00 0% 226 (OTCPK:UNGS) Sylios Corporation 503 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 227 (OTCPK:USEI) U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc. 1,256 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 228 (OTCPK:USMJ) North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. 1,675 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 229 (OTCPK:VAPE) Vape Holdings, Inc. 5,363 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.01 ($0.01) -100% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 0% 230 (OTCQB:VAPI) Vapir Enterprises, Inc. 349 $0.09 $0.09 $0.09 $0.00 0% $0.10 $0.09 $0.01 11% $0.10 $0.10 $0.00 0% $0.10 $0.10 $0.00 0% 231 (OTCPK:VAPR) Vaporbrands International, Inc. 1,531 $0.00 $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 232 (OTCPK:VATE) Elev8 Brands, Inc. 261 $0.03 $0.04 $0.03 $0.01 33% $0.06 $0.04 $0.02 50% $0.06 $0.06 $0.00 0% $0.08 $0.06 $0.02 33% 233 (OTCPK:VHUB) Vapor Hub International, Inc. 671 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 234 (OTCPK:VNTH) Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. 382 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 235 (VPCO) Vapor Corp. 5,175 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 236 (OTCPK:VPOR) Vapor Group, Inc. 3,919 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 237 (OTC:VRCI) Verde Science, Inc. 400 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 238 (OTCPK:VRTHF) Veritas Pharma, Inc. 548 $0.46 $0.51 $0.46 $0.05 11% $0.48 $0.51 ($0.03) -6% $0.50 $0.48 $0.02 4% $0.51 $0.50 $0.01 2% 239 (OTCPK:WCIG) Wee-Cig International Corp. 384 $0.17 $0.13 $0.17 ($0.04) -24% $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% $0.13 $0.13 $0.00 0% 240 (OTCPK:WDRP) Wanderport Corp. 450 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 0% 241 (OTCPK:WTII) Water Technologies International, Inc. 539 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0% 242 (XXII) 22nd Century Group, Inc. 12,845 $2.65 $2.60 $2.65 ($0.05) -2% $2.45 $2.60 ($0.15) -6% $2.56 $2.45 $0.11 4% $2.59 $2.56 $0.03 1% 243 (OTCQX:ZDPY) Zoned Properties, Inc. 1,636 $0.75 $0.72 $0.75 ($0.03) -4% $0.70 $0.72 ($0.02) -3% $0.75 $0.70 $0.05 7% $0.72 $0.75 ($0.03) -4% 244 (ZYNE) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 8,248 $11.47 $11.98 $11.47 $0.51 4% $11.78 $11.98 ($0.20) -2% $11.95 $11.78 $0.17 1% $11.96 $11.95 $0.01 0% EW 2,896 $3.01 $2.99 $3.01 ($0.02) -1% ($0.01) $2.99 ($3.01) 0% ($3.01) $3.01 ($6.02) 0% ($6.02) $6.02 ($12.04) 1%

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.