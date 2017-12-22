2 Small Biopharma CEOs That Should Be Sacked

Below are two undervalued concerns that are struggling with this migration and would benefit with a similar change in management.

The beaten down shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) have now moved up some 15% in trading since their CEO resigned on Tuesday. We posted an article around that event earlier today. Moving from Tier 4 to Tier 3 status always comes with some 'hiccups'. Going from a developmental concern to a successful commercialization is not an easy transition for most companies. However, good management can mitigate these challenges substantially. Today, we briefly detail two other emerging Tier 3 small cap concerns whose stocks would probably benefit like Synergy if they gave their CEOs the 'boot'.

Let's start with Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP). The company finally got its generic EpiPen replacement approved early this summer. However, the company also previously garnered two complete response letters that delayed the approval significantly. It could be argued that solid management would have avoided at least one of those delays.

Since 'SYMPEJI' was approved, the company has noted that it is in negotiations with several possible distribution and marketing partners. These sort of deals usually involve a sizable upfront payment, sale milestone payouts and royalties. Signing of a deal would be a significant positive catalyst for the stock. Based on what little guidance the company has provided, shareholders have believed this deal would have been in place to allow SYMPEJI to hit the market before 2017 comes to a close.

Those hopes have been dashed with little in the way of updates from management, although the company's IR department is always helpful. The company also does not do quarterly earnings calls. Management evidently does not understand that 'communication' with shareholders is a function of their jobs and largely ignores that role. I still believe the stock is significantly undervalued as noted in this recent article after a long talk with the head of the company's Investors Relations department but I hoping for more communication from management and a deal around SYMPEJI early in 2018.

At least the equity holders are up from where they began the year in Adamis stock. The same can not be said for our next purveyor of shareholder malfeasance.

I refer, of course, to Egalet (EGLT). It is hard to imagine a company that has done a better job of destroying shareholder value here in 2017 as the chart below shows.

The company's primary drug candidate ARYMO ER was approved earlier this year. Egalet has had some success in ramping sales. ARYMO ER went from 1,124 prescriptions in the second quarter of 2017 to 2,630 prescriptions in the third quarter. The company also garnered market access with a large payer as it added ARYMO ER to its Medicare Part D formulary during the quarter.

Last week the company announced that the FDA has tentatively approved new labeling for ARYMO ER. In recent months, the company has also delivered several positive trial results (I, II,). The company enjoys positive if sparse analyst coverage with Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating the shares as a Buy with a $7 price target last week.

Despite this the stock has lost some 85% of its value this year and now has a market capitalization of just ~$45 million. Part of this is the continuing disappointment that ARYMO ER will have a smaller potential market in pain management than was believed a year ago and the compound did not get initially the labeling the company was hoping for. Management has done a poor job communicating that this niche could still be lucrative (especially against the current valuation of the company) and with its success ramping up scripts.

In addition, I don't think investors have full confidence in the company's ability to manage its balance sheet. Yesterday, Egalet announced a deal that will reduce its total principal amount of debt outstanding will be reduced to from $61 million to $48.5 million. However, the company is issuing a significant amount of warrants within the transaction and will also issue some $23.5 million of new debt with a slightly higher coupon. This transaction is a bit perplexing given the stock is trading near all-time lows and the company reported it had cash on hand just in excess of $100 million during its third quarter earnings report. Egalet did another dilutive capital raise in the second quarter as well.

I continue to hold (but I am not adding to) both stocks as I think both are significantly undervalued given their underlying assets and prospects. That being said, I would feel much better about my stakes if both CEOs were given their 'walking papers' and new, more credible leadership was brought into both companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP,EGLT,SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.