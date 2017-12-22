An Integrated Petrochemical Plant In Canada? You Betcha'

IPL's 6.5% yield is safe and secure and the stock is a BUY for income oriented investors with an eye toward excellent long-range price appreciation potential.

Yet management has figured out how to proceed without a large underwritten equity offering in 2018 - great news for existing shareholders.

On Monday InterPipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) announced it was moving ahead to build Canada's first integrated propane dehydrogenation ("PDH") and polypropylene ("PP") petrochemical plant. It will be called the "Heartland PetroChemical Complex" (referred to as HPC in this article). As I reported in my last Seeking Alpha article on IPL, the decision was expected due to the relatively large amount of capital the company had already spent on the project (see IPL: Strong NGLs Lead To Dividend Increase, 6.2% Yield).

At an aggregate cost of $3.5 billion, this is the biggest organic growth project in IPL's history. And that is saying something considering the billions of capital invested in its high-capacity oil sands pipeline megaprojects - the company's bread-n-butter.

Source: Heartland PetroChemical Complex Presentation

The graphic above is a high-level overview of the HPC and I advise all IPL shareholders, and prospective investors, to click on the source link and review the entire presentation. Note the facilities in gold in the above graphic are - or will be - owned and operated by IPL.

The plant is being designed to turn 22,000 bpd of propane into an estimated 525 kta (kilotonnes per annum) of polypropylene. The HPC project is estimated to generate ~$475 million (midpoint of guidance) of long-term average annual EBITDA and be accretive on an FFO/share basis. Note the $475 million of estimated annual EBITDA from Heartland compares to $303.6 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q3 of this year. Annualizing Q3 equates to $1.2 billion of adjusted EBITDA. As such, Heartland represents a roughly 40% expansion in comparison to IPL's existing annual run-rate.

Does It Make Sense?

If comments to my previous articles on IPL were any indication, many long-term IPL investors (and I include myself in that group) were a bit squeamish about this project because of:

The large investment required. A petro-chemical plant is outside IPL's existing pipeline, storage, and natural gas processing (NGLs) businesses. Western Canada is far away from polypropylene demand centers in the lower-48 and therefore presents a regional (transportation) hurdle. How can they compete against Gulf Coast PP plants?

I'll address these issues one at a time.

1. Cost

Yes, $3.5 billion is a big chunk of change. But as I pointed out in previous articles, note that ~$400 million has already been spent in engineering, procurement and greenfield development. More importantly, check out the 2018 budget press release:

Approximately $600 million (of the $670 million in the "NGL Processing" bucket) will be spent on Heartland. $65 million will be spent on the Redwater Frack to expand capacity and for rail and storage infrastructure. None of that is a real big surprise.

What was a pleasant surprise, the financing plan. While many IPL investors feared a dilutive equity offering would be required to fund this big, new, project - the budget press release said otherwise. IPL will fund the budget primarily via the existing $1.5 billion credit facility, undistributed cash flow from operations, the periodic issuance of new debt, and the existing dividend re-investment program. And I quote:

Inter Pipeline has no plan to finance its 2018 capital program utilizing underwritten equity offerings.

Now, technically, that does not preclude IPL from making a private placement (hopefully that is not the case), but it is very impressive that IPL's operations and balance sheet are strong enough to fund such a large organic growth project without announcing a dilutive equity offering this year or next.

The financing plan takes advantage of the company's very low payout ratio. Even though IPL yields a very attractive 6.5%, the payout ratio in Q3 was only 56.6% of FFO. That is, IPL is using its very strong FFO profile (not to mention an FFO profile that is primarily fed by long-term cost-of-service and take-or-pay contracts that are immune to commodity prices) to fund this project. And to save existing shareholders from a dilutive equity issuance.

Also, note that IPL's solid balance sheet and stable/low-risk revenue stream enables it to borrow money at extremely attractive rates. For instance, back in April, the company announced a $500 million of senior unsecured 7-year notes at 2.734%. It is a huge advantage for a company to borrow at 2.7% to fund a project that will yield 12-14%+ petro-chem level margins.

2. HPC Operations Are Outside IPL's Traditional Businesses

While it is true that IPL has no experience in building and/or running a petrochemical plant like Heartland, the company is the largest natural gas processor of NGLs in Canada with 270,000 bpd of production capacity. Indeed, it was the NGLs Segment that powered the excellent Q3 results.

More importantly, note that when IPL picked up the Redwater Frac in the big deal with Williams, some very valuable employees with petrochemical experience came along for the ride:

Source: December Presentation

That's not just talk either - as the slide above shows, in Q3 assets from the Williams deal contributed $85 million in EBITDA, more than double the $40 million in FY2015. The truth is, Redwater wasn't a priority for Williams. So not only did it pick-up the assets at a 45% discount, but the engineers it retained are motivated now that they are presented with growth opportunities doing what they are trained to do: designing a petrochemical plant.

In addition, IPL has taken its time with this: it's been over 1-year since the Williams acquisition. It now has some direct operational experience with Redwater and as noted above, the results are very positive so far. And this is very important because - as the red oval in the graphic below shows - the Redwater Olefinic Frack is front-and-center in IPL's overall offgas and PDH & PP business plans:

Source: December Presentation

From a high-level, IPL's extension into the petrochemicals business is a natural migration up the value chain from what they were already doing in NGLs production - into higher-margin polypropylene production. The Williams acquisition - complete with petrochemical engineering talent - set the stage for all this to be done at a very economical cost as compared to starting from scratch.

Regional Challenges

One reason the HPC will become Canada's first is due to the impression that it was far away from the demand centers in the lower-48. However, as the graphic below shows, over 40% of U.S. polypropylene demand is in the Midwest region, about the same distance from Western Canada as it is from the U.S. PP production center along the Gulf Coast:

Source: Heartland PetroChemical Complex Presentation

As a result, Inter Pipeline says that it can rail PP from the HPC to the upper MidWest for the same price as it can be railed from the US Gulf Coast - an estimated $0.02/lb.

3. How Can HPC Be Price Competitive With Gulf Coast PP Plants?

The simple and short answer is: price advantaged feedstock. I recently wrote a Seeking Alpha piece on the backed up glut of Canadian oil sands causing a huge price differential between Western Canada Select ("WCS") and WTI (see Woe Canada!). This was primarily caused by a lack of adequate pipeline exit capacity as well as continued growth in production. And the same exact problems exist for Western Canadian gas producers too. As RBN Energy reported this week, there is a substantial (and widening) differential between the price of natural gas in Western Canada (i.e. the AECO benchmark), and the price of natural gas in the lower-48 (i.e. the Henry Hub index):

Source: RBN Energy ("Don't Do Me Like That") - RIP Tom Petty

Natural gas, in particular AECO natural gas, being a large feedstock for the Heartland PetroChemical Complex (and for power generation as well), offers a huge price advantage for IPL. At one point this year, AECO actually went negative - that's right, you had to pay to get rid of your natural gas. But the price-advantage for IPL doesn't end there. Note that Edmonton propane has averaged ~$0.18/gallon discount as compared the price at the Mont Belvieu NGLs center on the U.S. Gulf Coast:

Source: Heartland PetroChemical Complex Presentation

That discount widened further in 2013 - to estimated $0.28/gallon - when the Cochin propane export pipeline to the U.S. was reversed. That left more propane product in the Edmonton area, resulting in a further rise in the price differential.

In summary then, the HPC breaks even in transportation costs relative to the USGC producers but has an extreme feedstock price advantage. What's more, the feedstock advantage is expected to continue, even after IPL's plant goes into operation, as Canadian O&G producers continue to drill for oil and condensate (used as a diluent for oil sands producers) and over-supply the region with dry-gas and NGLs. As a result, and according to IHS Markit Material, HPC's fully burdened delivered cost is not only expected to be competitive with U.S. based PP producers, but to be one of the highest margin operators in the business:

More On Project Financing

As mentioned earlier, one of the pleasant surprises to me was that the announcement to proceed with this $3.5 billion project was followed by news that management does not expect the need for a material underwritten (i.e. market) equity offering this year or next and that most or all of the equity needed will be issued via the existing DRIP plan -an expected $25 million/month or $300 million annually:

Source: Heartland PetroChemical Complex Presentation

As the capital budget press release mentioned, the company expects to raise the rest of its funding requirements through unused FFO and debt issuance under the current $1.5 billion revolver. As of the Q3 EPS report, IPL had $890 million available on the revolver. With a $900 million capital budget for 2018, and $300 million expected from DRIP proceeds, that leaves only $600 million to be funded through FFO and the revolver. Obviously, and even though this is IPL's largest organic growth project in the company's history, financing is very manageable - and manageable without any equity offering to the market during 2018. IPL's management has been quite conservative in their approach to this project, and it all goes back to relatively moderate dividend increases the last few years in comparison to FFO.

Risks

The risk with this project are primarily:

Project execution (on-time, on budget).

The Western Canada feedstock price advantage holding up.

Midwestern U.S. polypropylene demand holding up (i.e. PP pricing and a decent global economy).

The project is not slated to be completed until the end of 2021, or 4-years out. That's a long time. Investors could get impatient or want a nearer term investment vehicle. Dividend growth for IPL will not be as high as it would have otherwise been had this project not been FID'd.

IPL has a BBB+ credit rating.

Summary and Conclusion

InterPipeline yields a very attractive 6.5%. The dividend, and yield, could have been significantly higher had management chosen to raise the payout ratio from its very low level of <60%. Now we see why they didn't do so: they are able to fund the $3.5 billion Heartland PetroChemical Plant without having to issue shares to the market via a big equity offering (i.e. shareholder dilution). Don't get me wrong, the DRIP program will account for an estimated $300 million in new shares being issued annually, but since IPL pays its dividend on a monthly basis, this will smooth out the new shares to ~$25 million/month - i.e. much better than a $300 million share issuance hitting the market all at once (not to mention saving on underwriting costs).

Meantime, the project is estimated to grow annual adjusted EBITDA by ~40% while diversifying its operations and adding to its stable cash-flow profile by contracting out 70-80% of PP production capacity with take-or-pay contracts.

And the company is doing this project on the cheap. Not only did it buy the original Williams assets for 45 cents on the dollar, but it also has been approved for $200 million in tax credits from Alberta’s Petrochemical Diversification Program.

IPL is a BUY for income oriented investors. The 6.5% dividend is very attractive and US shareholders owning the stock in a qualified retirement plan pay no Canadian foreign tax on the dividends (exempted by the US/Canada tax treaty). Despite the rising interest rate environment, 6.5% is 2.5x the 10-year Treasury's current 2.5% yield. In addition to the yield, IPL continues to invest in cost-efficient lateral extensions to add additional oil sands volumes. While IPL is primarily an income play in the near- and mid-term, long-term the move into petrochemicals not only reduces risk through diversification, but also is likely to expand overall margins and offer additional growth opportunities.

