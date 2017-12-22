Zombie Retailer Alert: Bed Bath & Beyond

Image credit

A tough couple of years

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has been the story of yet another retailer that hasn’t been able to cope in an era of dominating online players. Some have adjusted while others haven’t and BBBY is firmly in the latter category. I was once a bull on BBBY but that seems like ages ago at this point as my bullishness waned back in the $40s. After another abysmal earnings report the stock is languishing near its lows once again - is there anything to like here?

A small glimmer of hope from the chart

The first thing to point out is that the very ugly chart has an ever so small sign of hope for the bulls. The rally that began in November produced a sizable gain that was in part given back on Thursday after the report came out. However, it was enough to turn the 50DMA flat and that line sits right below where the stock is as I write this. If the bulls can keep shares above that line and turn it higher, it could serve as support for a rally attempt. The next stop would be filling the September gap at around $26.50 and after that, the rapidly declining 200DMA. But if the 50DMA fails, all bets are off and we’re likely to see a move back toward the low at $19. The chart isn’t pretty but the 50DMA is a slight glimmer of hope as of now.

But the fundamentals continue to wane

Why is the stock so glum? BBBY has been completely unable to adapt to threats from the myriad of online home goods retailers that have popped up and have seen varying degrees of success. BBBY has itself invested heavily in its online platform. And while that part of the business continues to show some promise, the retail stores themselves are proving a big enough anchor that the consolidated company continues to struggle. The competitive landscape has slashed prices - great for consumers, not so much for the retailers - and BBBY continues to suffer for it not only with respect to revenue, but margins as well.

Revenue was flat in Q3 on a 30bps decline in comp sales but the retail stores produced a “low single-digit” comp loss while the online channel nearly offset those losses. This has been the story for BBBY for several quarters now as it cannot figure out how to get people back in its stores. The flat revenue story has been around for a while and estimates are for more of the same going forward. Unless BBBY figures out how to get people back in the stores, flat revenue is probably about all it can reasonably expect.

That wouldn’t necessarily be a huge problem if it weren’t also accompanied by a meaningful decline in margins. We all know BBBY hands out coupons like they’re candy as part of its pricing strategy and that’s fine, except for when you completely lose pricing power – as BBBY has – and margins suffer as a result. In addition, the constant onslaught of coupons is meant to drive people into the stores but that is obviously not happening, judging by the comp numbers BBBY has produced. The combination means less pricing power and that drives revenue and margins lower simultaneously.

Gross margins deleveraged 180bps in Q3 in the continuation of a trend we’ve seen all year for BBBY. We don’t yet know what the Christmas quarter will look like but 2017 has been defined as a year of lower margins and that's simply something BBBY cannot afford. SG&A costs deleveraged 180bps as well, adding to the pain of lower gross margins and sending operating profits tumbling by half. Lower taxes on the lower rate of pretax earnings helped a bit but BBBY’s EPS fell by roughly half in Q3 because of the deleveraging of both gross margins and SG&A. Incredibly, SG&A costs continue to climb on a dollar basis despite the fact that BBBY has had many quarters of low or no revenue growth and declining revenue. It is completely inexcusable and it is crushing margins.

No end in sight and the stock is too expensive

To make matters worse, I don’t see any catalysts for BBBY to get out of its funk. I haven’t seen any sort of strategy shift or anything that makes me think management has a handle on the situation and that is a bit scary. The strategy seems to be to wait for the online channel to fix the broken store model but that's a losing bet. BBBY’s stores are far too big for the online channel to be able to produce growth on its own anytime soon. And even if it does, with the way margins are falling, how profitable would that revenue growth be? SG&A is one thing management could be impacting to salvage margins. But it isn't and that's extremely worrying. The wheels seem to have come off at BBBY and I think if you buy it now, you’re taking a flyer and hoping it finds some margin growth somewhere.

The stock is cheap at 8 times next year’s earnings but it is cheap for a reason. BBBY is currently a melting ice cube and since we don’t know just how quickly it will melt going forward, I’m actually surprised it is at 8 times earnings. That’s a bit dear for a company with so many problems and to be honest, I think it should probably be lower than it is now. BBBY is a zombie retailer right now with no discernable strategy to get out of it and that means I don’t want to own it.