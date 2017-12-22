An Unexpected Tax Cut Bonanza

Given the increasing gap between employee compensation and productivity growth, it's about time, as such a model isn't sustainable.

This could occur if others copy the example of several big corporations that announced they will share their tax bonanza with employees.

The Trump tax cut could produce more economic stimulus than many economists (ourselves included) expected.

We have for years lambasted the shareholder economy as being responsible for a host of economic ills, like lowering investment and producing rampant inequality. Putting creating shareholder value above everything and tying executive compensation to this has a tendency to lead to the following:

A reduced time horizon for business decisions.

Risk of gaming the system - that is, resorting to accounting gimmicks in order to satisfy quarterly expectations (the increasing gap between GAAP and non-GAAP figures is only a mild version; we also had the Enrons and the Worldcoms).

Bias in favor of cost-cutting, outsourcing, and share buybacks, rather than long-term investments in capabilities. The stock market is long past the point at which it is a net source of funds; rather it has become a source of wealth distribution (see graph below).

Skyrocketing executive pay, which is the single biggest factor in exploding inequality.

Wages and productivity growth becoming detached.

Source: Federal Reserve Board/Haver Analytics

Source: Chicago Booth, Piketty et al 2016

We have argued that this has been bad for the economy, and that the rising inequality is shifting income from low savers to high savers, which is structurally depressing demand.

The depressed demand will then lead companies to invest less (investment is highly sensitive to expected demand) and concentrate more on cost-cutting and outsourcing and buybacks and accounting gimmicks to make the numbers, creating a negative feedback loop.

We have explained these issues more thoroughly here and here, so we refer to these articles for the details.

Remedies

What we didn't do was propose an alternative to shareholder capitalism. We didn't do that because we also are keenly aware of its advantages. It has a single purpose - creating a clear mission for the company - and it keeps management efficient.

That is, in our view, it doesn't need a wholesale overhaul. It needs some tinkering, with two objectives:

Lengthening the horizon of business decisions.

Spreading the gains of shareholder capitalism a little more evenly.

A good start would be stuff like:

Less exuberant executive pay and increasing the time horizon.

Gainsharing.

For instance, more moderate executive compensation in the longer term will have absolutely no economic consequence. It won't dull incentives, as it is simply a positional good (as long as the "mine is bigger than yours", incentive works equally well regardless of the differential).

Executive compensation should have a longer time horizon to align pay more with a longer term view. There is evidence companies with a longer time horizon do better, on average.

But most important, we never understood why employees cannot participate in what now really amounts to a shareholders' bonanza. They have also contributed; let them share in the gains (profit sharing), or better still, tie these to improvements - a practice called gain-sharing. Or make them owners by paying these gains in shares or options, just as is done for executives.

These practices, while no miracle, are likely to lead to more involvement and a sense of ownership, leading to productivity gains. So, this is a win-win-win situation, in principle.

Those Trump Tax Cuts

Like most economists, we expect only modest economic gains from the tax package (we have addressed these issues here and here), but something unexpected is happening.

One after another, companies like AT&T (NYSE:T), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBC Universal are all announcing that they are going to share at least part of their tax windfall with their employees.

They are doing that through a variety of means, like a raise in the minimum wage to $15 an hour and special one-time bonuses.

Now, this isn't exactly what we were proposing, but it's close enough. Of all the analysis of the tax plans we have worked through, we have seen nobody mentioning this at all.

If this catches on, it could actually have some economic effect. Our worry (and that of many economists) was that the tax cuts would have only a small effect on business investment, as most companies are very profitable, have record cash balances, and don't lack funds for investment.

We feared that most of it would dissipate in the form of share buybacks. This is nice for shareholders, but they have already had a terrific time and tend to be well off anyway.

There really is a compelling economic reason to do stuff like this, and that's summed up in this simple graph:

Wage compensation (which includes stuff like employer contributions to health insurance and pensions) has lagged productivity growth in an ever-widening gap.

Sooner or later, this would really slow economic growth as this sucks demand out of the system, and by doing so, it reduces the incentives for business to invest - the vicious cycle we talked about above.

That it hasn't done so already is only due to the advent of the dual income household from the 1980s and the rapid increase in household debt.

An increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour, as some of these companies have instigated, is also a good idea. Anyone who has doubts should really read a brilliant piece called "Confronting the Parasite Economy" by entrepreneur and venture capitalist Nick Hanauer. In essence, Hanauer argues:

The taxpayer subsidizes low wages to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars; it is a substantial drag on the rest of the economy.

Communities cannot thrive when dominated by low wage labor. People on low wages simply do not have much disposable income, so they can't support any of the local businesses like restaurants, fitness clubs, the cinema, hairdressers, etc.

Here is Hanauer, speaking about high-wage Seattle:

Why are small businesses booming here despite our high minimum wage? Because that’s how capitalism works! Our minimum-wage workers spend so much more on the things that drive small businesses than they ever could while earning just $7.25 an hour. They eat at restaurants. They get haircuts and manicures. They send their mom flowers on Mother’s Day. When workers have more money, businesses have more customers. And when businesses have more customers they create more jobs. In 2014, Seattle took its high-wage model one step further, passing the first $15 minimum wage in the nation. Restaurateurs and right-wing think tanks warned of ruin. Businesses would close. Workers would lose their jobs. The invisible hand would punch us in the mouth. But it never happened. As the Puget Sound Business Journal recently reported in a front page story titled “Apocalypse Not: $15 and the cuts that never came,” six months after the first wage increase went into effect, Seattle’s restaurant industry is growing faster than ever.

Shareholder capitalism tends to see wages mostly as a cost - one that should be minimized for the benefit of shareholders.

Now that companies and shareholders alike have experienced a bonanza, some enlightened companies are actually remembering the logic of Henry Ford.

Conclusion

Shareholder capitalism does produce wealth, so it's better not to interfere too much with that. However, that wealth is increasingly badly distributed, and that will ultimately corrode economic growth, if it hasn't already.

Which is why we applaud the companies that announced a sharing of the tax bonanza with their employees. These examples merit wider adoption, even if we prefer a more structural/institutional solution.

But in the process, if this catches on, we could actually have a more serious economic stimulus than most economists, including us, had bargained for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.