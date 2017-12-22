This 7.0%-Yielding BDC Is Not As Great As It Looks

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) has net interest income upside tied to its large floating-rate loan portfolio. While I like the BDC's potential to improve its dividend coverage in a rising rate environment, I think the company's dividend stream has become a little too expensive. I'd wait for a drop towards $9 before gobbling up shares for my income portfolio.

Gladstone Investment Corp. is an interesting income vehicle, largely due to its positive interest rate sensitivity and recurring high, monthly dividend income. However, Gladstone's shares have risen sharply in the fourth quarter, and shares now sell for a sizable premium to the last reported Net Asset Value. I think the reward-to-risk ratio is no longer attractive.

Gladstone Investment Corp. - Snapshot

Gladstone Investment Corp. provides secured debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Typically, the BDC invests in companies with an EBITDA of $3-10 million per annum and a history of stable cash flows.

The business development company has seen strong growth in the last several years as banks cut back on lending to risky lower middle market companies. This worked quite to the benefit of companies like Gladstone Investment which have enjoyed robust portfolio growth.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

Gladstone Investment's interest income has also grown at a fast clip in the last five years.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Gladstone Investment Corp. primarily invests in secured first lien debt, which made up more than half (56 percent) of the company's investment portfolio at the end of the September quarter. Preferred equity accounted for 24 percent, secured second lien debt for 14 percent, and common equity for 6 percent of Gladstone's portfolio.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Positive Interest Rate Sensitivity

Gladstone Investment Corp. has positive interest rate sensitivity tied to its floating-rate debt portfolio which is the most appealing property of an investment in the BDC right now.

Gladstone's loans are mostly variable rate, setting the company up for interest income growth in an environment of rising interest rates. Since the Federal Reserve has guided for three interest rate hikes in 2018, Gladstone's loan portfolio is poised to throw off more cash next year.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Dividend Coverage Is Not The Best

As much as I like the interest income upside during the current rate hiking cycle, Gladstone Investment's dividend coverage is not the best (in terms of dividend coverage, special dividends are not included in the calculations as they can't be planned with a high degree of certainty).

The business development company has underearned its (recurring) cash dividend with Net Investment Income quite regularly. That said, higher interest rates in 2018 could improve Gladstone Investment's dividend coverage stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Gladstone Investment Corp. Is Expensive

Gladstone Investment Corp. is no longer a bargain. The BDC's shares sell for 1.11x Net Asset Value after surging in the fourth quarter. The premium to Net Asset Value is not justified in my opinion, given Gladstone's mediocre dividend coverage with NII.

GAIN data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

I like Gladstone Investment Corp.'s positive interest rate sensitivity that sets the BDC up for income gains in 2018 if the Federal Reserve follows through with three more interest rate hikes. On the other hand, I don't like Gladstone's valuation, and the BDC's dividend coverage is really not that great. I am not a buyer at today's prices, but I can see myself taking another look at Gladstone Investment Corp. @ $9.

