2018 Contrarian Outlook: Easy Rider

Consider the consensus view, but also expect that 6 could very well turn out to be 9 in 2018.

"A man went looking for America. And couldn't find it anywhere"

- Easy Rider, 1969

An investor went looking for free capital markets, and couldn't find them anywhere...

A conventional view about what is likely to take place in capital markets has already formed for the coming year. In a few words, corporate earnings will continue to rise helped by tax cuts, pushing stock prices, economic growth, and interest rates higher, while volatility will rise from record lows as global central bankers wind down monetary stimulus. But if the post crisis period has taught us anything, today's markets are anything but conventional. As a result, it is worthwhile as we look ahead to the coming year to take a counter view and consider what might take place if conventional investor beliefs are put to the test in the coming year. These are not necessarily base case expectations, but instead are outcomes on which measurable probability may be assigned, thus they warrant consideration. So let's head out east on the road for a ride through the year ahead and the unusual experiences it might bring.

The Pusher

"You know the dealer, the dealer is a man

With the love grass in his hand

Oh but the pusher is a monster

Good God, he's not a natural man

The dealer for a nickel

Lord, will sell you lots of sweet dreams

Ah, but the pusher ruin your body

Lord, he'll leave your, he'll leave your mind to scream"

- The Pusher, Steppenwolf, 1968

One of the most widely held views heading into 2018 is that historically low stock price volatility is set to rise in the coming year. Why? Because the central bank pushers that first dealt monetary policy grass to investors so many years ago to calm the markets from seizing into full blown crisis since turned to injecting monetary heroin into the financial system to try to score a sustained economic recovery. While this steady flow of liquidity has certainly provided a lot of sweet dreams for investors in recent years, they have potentially ruined the proper functioning of the free markets they worked to save in the process. Nonetheless, the time has come for the markets to detox, as these same central bank pushers are increasingly realizing the potentially dire financial risks associated with their actions. Presumably, investors will start to scream with higher stock price volatility as they enter into the withdrawal process.

But what if the markets have been filled with so much stimulus that they remain sedated even after central bankers stop dealing more stimulus? For years, it was widely accepted that it was not the stock of assets on central bank balance sheets that mattered to keeping stock prices (SPY) from falling, but instead it was the flow. Put differently, the amount of monetary heroin already in the financial system did not matter, instead it was the next injection. But what if we have surpassed the threshold where the stock has become so massive that it is now able to ride off of this high for the foreseeable future?

Such an outcome would certainly not be unprecedented. Consider the following fact. With just five trading days left in the 2017 calendar year, the S&P 500 Index has had only four trading days where it fell by more than -1%. Notably, we have had only four trading days where it rose by more than +1%. This is what low volatility looks like from a total returns perspective - a market that is completely sedated with no wild swings. Now with this context in mind, consider the following point. Only four other times in history dating back nearly a century to 1928 have we had a calendar year where stocks have had four or less trading days in a calendar year where they have fallen by -1% or more. And in each of these four past instances, the stock market rose by more than +1% less than three times on average.

One of the only other years we have seen the market as sedate as it is today was 1963. During that calendar year, stocks fell by more than -1% only four times and rose by more than +1% only three times. While this took place at a time long before the existence of the VIX (VXX), one could reasonable assume that comparable VIX readings consistently below 10 would also be the norm.

So what happened in 1964 after this remarkably sedate year for the U.S. stock market? Did it become measurably more volatile? On the contrary, it became even more placid. In the year after 1963, which was one of the least volatile years in stock market history, the 1964 calendar year offered up a record low three trading days where it fell by -1% or more. On the flip side, it also set an unbreakable record of absolutely zero trading days where it rose by +1% or more. The already stoned market of 1963 became even higher in 1964.

Taking this one step further, then came 1965 where the stock market (VOO) only fell by more than -1% just eight times, which is still well below the historical average of 28 and ranks as tied for the 12th lowest calendar year reading on record, and only rose by more than +1% just once, which ranks as the second lowest total all time next to the previous year's zero reading.

Thus, over the course of three years and 756 trading days from 1963 to 1965, the stock market (IVV) fell by more than -1% only 15 times and rose by more than +1% only four times. By comparison, the stock markets of 1931 and 2008 hit these same marks over a handful of trading weeks.

But what about the fact that central bank policy is set to start tightening in a measurable way in 2018. Won't that make a difference? Potentially not. Also, consider the fact that during this remarkable stretch from 1963 to 1965, the market was emerging from the historically low interest rate environment of the 1950s where 10-Year Treasury yields were as low as they are now for more than two decades as well as the Fed's then extraordinary monetary policy Operation Twist maneuver in 1961. By the 1963 to 1965 period, the U.S. Federal Reserve was tightening monetary policy with the effective Fed Funds rate steadily on the rise just as it is today.

OK, but what about the record low level on the VIX today? It can't go any lower, can it? Certainly, the fact that the VIX has stayed consistently parked in the 9s along with recently hitting 8 handles is absolutely remarkable, as even touching below 10 was considered virtually unprecedented in the more than quarter century reading of the volatility (VIXY) index. But in reality, what stops the VIX at the end of the day from falling below 8, 7, 6, or 5 before it's all said and done. To this point, if one simply considers the trend of incrementally lower lows on the VIX dating back to its inception in the early 1990s, the trend implies a sustained stay below 8 is very much possible before it's all said and done. And a 27-year history on an index is really nothing from a historical standpoint. For if the VIX existed back during the 1963 to 1965 period, we likely would have a different perspective on the historical precedent of low volatility and what historical lows look like.

Of course, the decade and a half from 1966 to 1982 that followed this unusually serene period for the U.S. stock market was turbulent to say the least, but this is the makings at least for now of a year ahead outlook for another year in the future.

Indeed, capital markets, including stocks are born to be wild. But wild nowhere close to the state that they are in at the present time. And it is very possible that they may remain sedated throughout 2018 and even into 2019 despite the fact that the central bank pushers and their monetary heroin is set to go away.

The Weight

"Take a load off Fanny, take a load for free

Take a load off Fanny, and you put the load right on me"

- The Weight, The Band, 1968

OK. It is possible that the consensus predictions for higher volatility in the coming year may prove unfounded. But what if they don't? What if volatility starts spiking in the coming year? What if this spike in volatility starts to flush out the overcrowded short volatility (XIV)(SVXY) trade with negative spillover effects into the U.S. stock market? What if this ends up plunging the U.S. and global stock markets into the next major bear phase?

This outcome is very much a possibility. But it is important to remember that there is good reason why an investor in search of free capital markets cannot find them anywhere today. Because policymakers have become so conditioned to reacting and overreacting to markets that they can no longer help themselves but to intervene at any signs of trouble.

Consider China (GXC), which has a potential financial instability problem of epic proportions. According to the Bank of International Settlements, China's (MCHI) debt to GDP ratio reached 257% in the 2017 calendar year. To put this reading into context, the notable Rogoff-Reinhart study cites a debt to GDP ratio in excess of 90% as a danger zone where growth becomes constrained and debt markets are at risk of rebellion. Moreover, China (ASHR) has seen the rapid expansion of wealth management products (WMPs) that are invested in risky assets but owned under the assumption that they have the implicit backing of the Chinese government. These products have rapidly grown to more than $9 trillion in 2017, which is roughly 80% of China's total GDP and nearly half of U.S. GDP. Put simply, they are huge.

The Chinese (FXI) government has recognized for some time the systemic risks associated with the financial excesses that they continue to accumulate year after year. But every time they move to intervene and curb this risk behavior, markets rebel and policymakers back off from their crack down. Remember the 'taper tantrum' in the spring of 2013? Chinese policy intervention was the cause, not Bernanke talking about raising interest rates at some unknown date in the future. This explains why the U.S. Treasury (TLT) market was punished more than the stock market at the time. What ended the so called 'taper tantrum' in June 2013? Chinese policymakers finally backing off and injecting liquidity into their financial system.

The same goes for the Fed. They want to let markets trade freely, and they have no problem allowing markets to endlessly rise - who gets upset when stock markets are rising, right? And while they talk a good game about their willingness to let markets fall, experience has repeatedly shown throughout the post crisis period that the maximum the Fed can tolerate to the downside for the S&P 500 Index before intervening with talk of an easier monetary policy stance is a decline of -7% over the course of roughly four weeks. And if the decline starts to extend toward the -12% range, the Fed's rhetoric begins to become more emphatic and the implied support more pronounced.

Why the Fed has become so preoccupied with the U.S. stock market over the last three decades is questionable to say the least. But the fact remains that they are. And the fact remains as we head into 2018 that if conditions start to become too volatile to the downside at any given point in time in any particular corner of the world, we should continue to expect that policy makers will intervene by seeking to take the load off for investors.

If You Want To Be A Bird

If you want to be a bird

It won't take much

To get you up there

But when you come down

Land on your feet

- If You Want To Be A Bird, The Holy Modal Rounders, 1969

The various 2018 year-end price targets from the larger financial institutions published to date have a year-end price target on the S&P 500 Index ranging anywhere between 2850 and 3100. While such an outcome is amazing given how sluggish the U.S. economy has been throughout the post crisis period, but given that we have flown to this point in the past nine years since the crisis ended, it is reasonable to ask the following - are these 2018 year end forecasts too conservative?

Consider the following. The latest projection for 2018 Q4 GAAP earnings is for $134.58. After swallowing a throat scratching hunk of salt when consuming this number, suppose we actually hit this number. Also suppose that investors that are comfortable owning stocks today at 25 times trailing GAAP earnings remain inclined to do so a year from now under the scenario that volatility turned out to not increase the way the consensus is expecting. This would imply the S&P 500 Index trading north of 3,350 a year from now. While this would represent a +26% price return on the S&P 500 Index for 2018, such an outcome would be no more preposterous than the +22% return we have seen in 2017 with only five trading days left to go. Put simply, this market could glide through the clear air making figure eights through the pearly gates if it wanted too, particularly if investors continue to feel they have the support of central bank policy makers, for valuations ceased to matter some time ago now.

Sure, they will matter again someday in the future. And the trick for the market when valuations start to matter once again and stocks finally come down is whether they can come even remotely close to landing on their feet. A monumental challenge to be certain from such great heights. But a problem to begin concentrating on at a later date. In the meantime, get out and fly.

But what is going to enable the market to meet its 2018 Q4 earnings target?

Don't Bogart Me

"Roll another one

Just like the other one

You've been hanging on to it

And I sure would like a hit"

- Don't Bogart Me, Fraternity Of Man, 1968

Another consensus view surrounds the current tax legislation that just passed the Congress and is awaiting the President's signature at the start of 2018.

These tax cuts are generally unpopular with the American public. According to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, only 24% of Americans said the tax bill was a "good idea" versus 41% that said it was a "bad idea". Much of the public consternation about the tax cuts is the belief that the benefits will only go to corporations and the shareholder class while regular Americans will be left feeling little to no tax relief and little to no economic benefit.

At the same time, many economists agree with this general public view. As one of many examples, Senior U.S. Economist Michelle Meyer from Bank of America Merrill Lynch told CNBC on Thursday that her firm only expects to see a marginal +0.3% boost to GDP each in 2018 and 2019. As to whether the tax cuts will generate sustained long-term economic growth, she replied with skepticism stating the following: "Are you actually going to see a transformation in the economy that gets us out of a slow-growth environment? ... I don't think that we're seeing legislation that gets us to that point."

As an economist in a past working life, I'm not saying I disagree with her or any of the other economists out there that see the tax bill the same way. But knowing that economists have an uncanny habit of being wrong, it is worthwhile to consider the following.

What if it turns out that both the American public and the economic consensus is wrong?

What if it turns out that the corporate tax cuts end up providing a more meaningful spark to economic growth?

And perhaps most significantly, what if the big portions of the general public finally starts to get a real and sustainable hit of the economic and market prosperity that the wealthy have been bogarting since the end of the financial crisis if not longer?

If it turns out that the tax cut plan actually works in generating sustained and broadly distributed economic growth, this would be a transformative development that could propel the stock market higher for the next several years even with monetary policy becoming tighter albeit from an extraordinary loose starting point.

While this may not be the likely outcome, it certainly should not be ruled out completely either.

If 6 Was 9

"Now if 6 turned out to be 9

I don't mind, I don't mind"

- If 6 Was 9, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, 1967

A portfolio strategy on which I have taken a nine-year long verbal beating has been my dedicated allocation to long-term U.S. Treasuries. Each and every year during the post crisis period, I hear taunts about how interest rates are going to rise either because economic growth is going to accelerate or the Fed is going to be selling bonds/raising interest rates. Yet with the exception of 2013, the exact opposite has happened each and every year. Maintaining a dedicated long allocation to Treasuries has been one way that it has repeatedly paid to go against the crowd, as the outcome has gone against what was reasonably expected by the consensus view time and time again.

And here we go again as we head into 2018, as the consensus is once again calling for interest rates to rise in the coming year. Now on the short end of the yield curve, I completely agree, as I fully expect the Fed to raise the Fed Funds rate multiple times in 2018. And when it comes to corporate bonds (LQD), high yield bonds (HYG), and emerging market debt (EMB), I have my genuine concerns with all three of these markets trading at historically tight premiums relative to U.S. Treasuries. But when it comes to long-term U.S. Treasuries, I remain bullish yet again heading into the New Year. Why? Because as long as inflationary pressures remain subdued, long-term interest rates are not likely to rise in any sustainable way.

Mardi Gras

"I never really thought of myself as a Freak!

But I love to Freak!

I've got an idea!

Let's go outside!"

- Wyatt "Captain America" and Billy, Easy Rider, 1969

OK. Now, let's flip everything with interest rates upside down. Suppose you maintain the opposite view from the consensus that long-term interest rates are likely to stay flat if not fall in 2018. With short-term interest rates on the rise, thanks to ongoing policy tightening from the Fed, this implies that the U.S. Treasury yield curve is fast tracked to flatten toward inversion in the coming year. Considering how the yield curve has flattened since its peak steepness on February 4, 2011 as measured by the 2/10 spread relative to today, such continued flatting toward inversion is certainly an ominous sign for markets in the year ahead, right? After all, an inverted yield curve has predicted seven out of the last seven recessions. And stocks don't like recessions.

Not necessarily. Consider the following. On January 31, 2006, the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time in the aftermath of the bursting of the technology bubble. And it reached maximum inversion on the 2/10 spread toward the end of that same year on November 16, 2006.

Yet how did the U.S. economy and its stock market (DIA) perform over the next 21 months since first inverting? How did it perform in the nine months after it reached peak inversion? It performed quite well, with historically low volatility at the time no less, during this time period.

Of course, all hell eventually broke loose not long after, but once again, such is the topic for a year ahead outlook at some future date.

One differentiating point is worth mentioning when comparing what might lie ahead in 2018 versus 2006. Whereas the Treasury yield curve was flattening with yields in the 4.5% to 5.5% range back in 2006, thus implying ample room for the Fed to cut interest rates and steepen the curve anew, today's yield curve is flattening in the 1.5% to 2.5% range, implying much less monetary ammunition in the years ahead.

Since we're experiencing what feels like a strange trip through the U.S. Treasury curve, one final question is worth at least considering. Is the long end of the U.S. Treasury curve flattening toward inversion today because investors are becoming increasingly worried about a recession? Or is it flattening toward inversion today because there is simply so much liquidity that continues to flow into financial markets today that pretty much any major earning or income generating asset is getting bid as investors stuff money wherever they can put it? This is a possibility worth keeping in the back of our minds as we move through 2018, as it implies that stocks and bonds could both continue to rise at the same time that the U.S. economy keeps recessionary pressures on hold for a while longer. And after all, what's more market distortion that makes no sense when so many things are already so distorted, if that makes sense.

Let's get out of this strange Treasury market trip and back out on the road...

The Ballad Of Easy Rider

"The river flows, it flows to the sea

Wherever that river goes that's where I want to be

Flow river flow, let your waters wash down

Take me from this road to some other town"

One final unconventional possibility is worth considering as we enter the coming year. It is very possible that capital markets as a result of the massive distortions that they have incurred throughout the post crisis period finally reach a sudden and abrupt end, thus leading to the onset of a new major bear market. I would consider this a low probability scenario, but life can be filled with the sudden and unexpected and the U.S. stock market and its risk asset cohorts are certainly no exception.

It is important to remember the following if such an outcome were to come to pass. First, many investors likely will not know it when it first strikes. We have been so conditioned to the buy the dip mentality throughout the post crisis period, that investors will potentially feel more pain exiting than entering upon the first major dip. And since bull markets do not peak overnight and bear markets take time to begin unfolding, those that aggressively buy the dip will feel validated in doing so. But bear markets are an insidiously creeping beast. They start so harmlessly and unfold so slowly that most investors do not realize that they are caught in one until it is way, way too late. And any future bear market will almost certainly be no exception in this regard.

But even if we do see the start of a new bear market in 2018, which appears unlikely today but anything is possible, it is important to remember as it unfolds to its final bottom in the coming years that it will likely bring with it an important and healthy cleansing process that is long overdue.

Capital markets, including the stock market, are meant to be freely functioning with limited government intervention outside of balanced regulatory oversight. But instead of being free, they have been forced to conform to the will of the policymakers that are taking such a heavy hand in directing them. While it may be a painful transition once it finally comes to pass whether it is next year, the year after or five years from now, it will bring with it a healthy transformation back to the freedom that markets were always intended to have under a capitalist system. And such an outcome more than anything else will bring salvation for investors seeking to utilize capital markets to safely achieve their long-term retirement goals.

Closing Note: You may have noted that one particularly important track is absent from those referenced in this 2018 Outlook. I thought I would share that this has been specifically set aside as the subject of a standalone follow-up article. Thanks.

