Federal Reserve Watch: Falling Short?

This is something that has never been done before and you can be sure that Federal Reserve officials want to achieve their goal but without threatening the banking system.

There have been a lot of seasonal and operating factors that have taken place in this quarter and the Fed has had to deal with these along with its efforts.

So far, the Fed is falling behind the schedule originally released indicating the time frame it was attempting to hit in reducing the portfolio.

We are approaching the end of the first three months of the Federal Reserve's effort to reduce the size of it's securities portfolio.

We continue to keep a close watch on the Federal Reserve’s efforts to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

As we argued last week, no one said this was going to be easy.

Even though the Federal Reserve is intent upon reducing the size of its securities portfolio - and upon reducing the size of its balance sheet - Federal Reserve officials still have to manage the Fed’s total operations. And, there are a lot of seasonal factors and other operational factors that impact the management of the Federal Reserve balance sheet.

The original “forward guidance” of the Fed was for reductions in the balance sheet to proceed steadily over the last three months of 2017, with $10.0 billion in securities bought outright moving off the balance sheet each month.

The Fed would not sell the securities. It was felt that the Fed would have the least impact on the financial markets if it just allowed the maturing securities to run off each month and replace only enough to accomplish the reduction targeted for that month.

Of the $10.0 billion reduction occurring each month, $6.0 billion was expected to be in US Treasury securities and $4.0 billion was to be in mortgage-backed securities.

As mentioned last week, the operations that dominated the Fed’s action in recent weeks were the massive reduction in deposits of the US Treasury Department and an outflow of currency into circulation.

In the last month or two, $113.0 billion had left the Treasury Department’s General Account putting reserves into the banking system and $24.0 billion of coin and currency had flowed out of the commercial banking system thereby reducing bank reserves.

Well, as expected, the flow of cash out of the banking system continued this past week due to the usual holiday season demands. Now, since the last banking week in September, $27.7 billion has left the banking system, continuing to reduce bank reserves.

Last week, however, the Treasury’s General Account at the Fed rose by $106.0 billion. Whereas bank reserves go down when the Treasury’ account goes down, the bank reserves increase when the Treasury’s account goes up.

This is what the Fed has to deal with.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve’s short-run tool for managing bank reserves, reverse repurchase agreements, have been moving all over the place. From the Fed balance sheet of September 27, 2017 to the balance sheet of December 20, 2017, the amount of reverse repurchase agreements have declined by just over $105.0 billion.

But, between November 1 and December 20, the amount of these reverse repos on the balance sheet has risen by almost $30.0 billion.

In my mind the Fed could not have chosen a more difficult quarter in which to begin to reduce the amount of securities on its balance sheet.

As a consequence, since September 27, the securities portfolio has only declined by $6.2 billion against a planned $30.0 billion through the end of December.

It should also be noted that the volume of US Government securities on the Fed’s balance sheet has been reduced by $11.2 billion and the amount of Agency securities has been reduced by $2.4 billion, but mortgage-backed securities have actually risen by $7.3 billion.

We don’t know, as of this time, exactly what the pressures have been in terms of actually carrying out the proposed schedule in the reduction of securities.

It seems to be that the hoped-for schedule has been disrupted by the financial market conditions and by the movements of bank reserves due to operational factors.

One can argue that the evidence of this disruption is captured by the use of the reverse repurchase agreements. As stated above, the amount of reverse repos has declined by $105.0 billion since September 27. But, the amount of reverse repos increased between November and December 20. Then again, over the past week, reverse repos declined by a little over $22.0 billion.

This seems to point to the fact that the sea the Fed is sailing on has not been a very calm one over the past almost three months.

And, then there is one final concern that I am sure is impacting Federal Reserve behavior during this time period.

The Fed is going to err on the side of monetary ease during this transition period in order to protect the banking system from any dislocations coming from the effort to reduce the size of it’s securities portfolio.

Because of these factors, I continue to watch so closely to what the Federal Reserve is doing to its balance sheet. The Federal Reserve has never done something like this before in its history. This is a unique time and one that should be closely observed.

There is still time left in this month for the Fed to get closer to its targets for the first three months of the securities portfolio reduction. So, it may be able to close the gap by the end of the year.

But, exactly hitting the target is not really the ultimate goal of Federal Reserve officials.

Fed officials, I believe, are intent upon reducing the size of the Fed’s securities portfolio.

However, they are not going to hurry things through just to stay on a schedule. This exercise, I believe, is a touch and feel type of effort. Federal Reserve officials will take their time. They will try to come close to the released schedule…if they can. But, they are not going to push too hard to hit the schedule if there are other factors that have to be dealt with.

We just have to keep watching and keep trying to understand what they are doing. It may be a long trip.

