Reinvesting Cash Flow: Not Harmonious To Harmony Gold?

Source: Schaeffer's Investment Research

Investment Thesis

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) approved the implementation of a gold and currency hedging programme to lock in attractive margins. The company largely funded its growth by acquiring its joint venture partner’s (AngloGold Ashanti's Moab Khotsong) 50% interest in Hidden Valley and reinvesting in the capitalization of their assets.

The company is pinning its growth hopes on the acquired Hidden Valley mine and is prowling the market for big acquisitions. Most of its South African operations were nearing the end of their production lifetime.

Reinvesting the company’s cash flow to raise assets and to spur the company’s growth seemed to be frowned at by most analysts. The company also generates cash gains from a hedging strategy only to reinvest it in low-yielding impaired assets and to refinance capital expenditures. Subsequently, it only generates neutral organic growth in free cash flow.

Despite the pessimistic view, the company was believed to take a measured approach as it scours the market for acquisitions and would refrain from overpaying for targeted assets.

Through the financial analysis presented below, we can prove the hypothesis that HMY may not be fully making optimal use of its free cash. Perhaps it could be becoming more dependent on the hedging strategy to reinvest funds gained from futures contracts, and spend them entirely on capital expenditures.

Overview

Harmony Gold is South Africa’s third largest gold producer. Headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa, Harmony is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol HMY, on which shares of stocks are quoted as American Depositary Receipts (ADR).

In South Africa, over 90% of HMY production, the company has nine underground mines, one open-pit mine and several surface operations. In Papua New Guinea, operations are part of a 50-50 joint venture with Newcrest and comprise one mine, Hidden Valley, and one project, Golpu.

Financial Analysis

1. Earnings Quality: Revenue rose by 5% from $1.3 billion in 2016 to $1.4 billion in 2017 as a result of inclusion of the realized gains on the rand gold hedges. An average gold price was $1,304 per ounce in 2017, as compared to $1,169 per ounce gained in 2016. Gold production resulted in a 2% increase in ounces sold on a year-on-year basis.

Impairment of mining assets involves $60 million at Target 1 that resulted from the exclusion of low-grade areas from the life-of-mine-plan. This, together with the pressured margin, resulted in a decline in profitability over its life-of-mine. Thus, it contributed to a decrease in the recoverable amount.

Source: Company Annual Report 2017

2. Financial Flexibility: Low net debt position creates balance sheet flexibility that allows for growth. The net debt/((EBITDA)) ratio decreased from 1.88X in 2015 to 0.26X in 2016. In 2017, HMY entered into an agreement for a new three-year syndicated facility of $350 million ($175 million term loan + $175 million revolving credit facility).

Source: Company Annual Report 2017

3. Cash flows: Cash flows would have been "more than 60%" higher, if Moab Khotsong (a large mine located in the northern part of South Africa) assets had been included on a pro-forma basis.

Pro-Forma (EBITDA) is 54% higher, while (EBIT) increases from near zero to Rand 1.2 billion in 2017. Pro-forma earnings are estimated at 55% higher. Harmony Gold takes on a further $100 million in debt, while funding the $200 million outstanding balance of the purchase price through a rights issue.

Free cash flow grew four times in 2016 from previous 500 million rand. There were only four mines that were free cash positive during the third quarter of 2015 (Tshepong, Bambanani, Phakisa and Target 1). Only two mines are free cash negative by December 2015 (Kalgold and Kusasalethu). Realized rand gold price rose 7% q/q, which only proves that HMY is leveraged to subtle changes in rand gold prices.

4. Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures increased by 79% to $271 million, of which $98 million was spent on Hidden Valley. Planned capital expenditure for 2018 is $319 million, of which $122 million is allotted to Hidden Valley mine assets.

Source: Company Annual Report 2017

5. Hedging: In 2016, HMY initiated a foreign currency hedging programme to manage foreign exchange risks. Risk tolerance limit is currently at $500 million, which amounts to approximately 35% of the group's foreign exchange risk exposure. Review of foreign currency exposure on financial assets and financial liabilities showed that a 10% change in the exchange rate would impact profits or losses. It considers a range between 10% and 20% to be a sound profitability change, given the volatility in the Forex Market.

Nominal value of currency hedging contracts was $422 million as of the first half of 2017 (down from $500 million in 2016). Realized gains from these future contracts maturing in 2017 amounted to $74 million.

HMY was cushioned from a weaker year-on-year Rand-Gold price through forward contracts. It accounted for 5% to 6% of its first quarter of 2018 revenues and approximately 20% of its Rand 1.4 billion production earnings.

HMY engaged into gold derivative contracts to manage variability in cash flows from gold production and to protect itself against lower commodity prices. Risk tolerance limit is currently at 20% of gold production, and 25% of silver over a 24-month period. Management continues to top up these programmes as and when opportunities arise to lock in attractive margins.

Source: Company Annual Report 2017

Recommendation

Producing positive free cash flow is critical for HMY, which aims to fully settle its outstanding debt. The company is also determined to fund in two to three years its newly acquired mines using internally generated cash before seeking other options. HMY is also reducing operational costs which perhaps may lead to a further upside to free cash flow.

It has been proven that HMY is not efficiently generating organic cash flows. Rather, the company depended on its newly availed three-year syndicated facility of US$350 million.

At the same time, HMY engaged into gold derivative contracts to manage pricing risks in cash flows from gold production and to protect itself against lower commodity prices. HMY was carrying gold derivative contracts valued at Rand 449 million on its balance sheet.

Going forward, investors are advised to be prudently watching out for higher Rand-Gold prices. Better-than-expected gold ore grades also pose as financial risk as it will raise All-In-Sustaining-Costs (AISC).

Similarly, HMY's acquisition of AngloGold Ashanti's Moab Khotsong pose a risk to its share price valuation.

