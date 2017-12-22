Novo Resources Is Not Worth $600 Million

Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company that is in the early stages of exploring its Karratha gold project in Australia. It also has another gold project, Beatons Creek, in Australia and a property in Nevada. Novo had an extraordinary run in price starting in early July, when it ran from 63 cents (US$) to US$7 by the early October. At its peak valuation, its market cap was $1.39 billion. The stock began to head south after hitting $7. It plunged nearly 29% today (Dec 21) after releasing its latest exploration update.

Novo ran up in price as a result of heavy promotion from mining stock newsletters and the involvement of high profile mining industry executives. The Company aggressively marketed pretty pictures of "coarse gold" nuggets the size of pumpkin seeds that had been extracted near the surface on the Karratha property. In my opinion, the upward momentum in the stock price was fueled by speculative visions of the proverbial pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

In early September, Kirkland Lake (KL) announced it would be investing up to $56 million for up 7.7% of Novo's stock in a private placement. While this is a positive event in terms of providing the Company with additional funds for drilling, we still need to see drill results - and a lot of drill results - in order to determine the potential for an economically viable gold deposit on the property.

In general, it is unlikely that anything above an inferred mineral resource can be estimated from surface sampling and assaying that has been done on Karratha's coarse gold environment. While coarse gold can be indicative of a high-grade gold-bearing system beneath the surface, the presence of very high grade nuggets of coarse gold do not guarantee it. Economic grades of gold are generally contained within discrete ore shoots and are surrounded by low-grade material. The presence of coarse gold can complicate the exploration process.

In the press release, an earlier exploration update in November, Novo stated that its results were "disappointing." Recent exploration results highlight the difficulty in exploring a coarse gold system like Novo's Karratha project. The stock plunged 29% after the latest exploration results conveyed the exploration challenges presented by coarse gold mineralization formations.

When stock was going "parabolic" in the late summer/early fall, I contacted an upper-level mining company executive with whom I have a good relationship to see if I was missing anything. Here is his verbatim response: "Well Dave, I'll tell you exactly what you are missing: hysteria. I was at the Denver Gold Fall Forum at the Broadmoor and saw the live broadcast. Interesting, but I'm not buying. Like you said, no drill holes yet and no idea if the mineralization is continuous or has any real scale to it. As for the $1.3 billion market cap people are really drinkin' the Kool-Aid on this one."

I want to emphasize that neither me nor this executive are asserting that Novo is not for real. But, at its peak, at $1.3 billion market cap despite the complete lack of evidence of an economic gold deposit was reminiscent to me of the dot.com bubble.

As a point of comparison, Seabridge Gold's (SA) KSM project has a 40 million oz gold reserve (proven/probable) resource, yet its current market cap is only $638 million. Compare this to Novo's peak market cap ($1.39 billion) and its current market cap of $601 million.

While Novo may eventually advance Karratha into an economically viable mining operation, this end result will take several years to become a reality. The process is riddled with innumerable embedded risks - some known and many unknown - inherent to the exploration and development of a precious metals mining project.

Kudos to those of you who still have a paper profit in Novo. My best advice would be to take the profit and pay your taxes on the gains or use the gains to offset losses you can take in other stocks before the end of the year. If you bought it at a price higher than today, you can try to trade your way out of the big loss because I'm sure there will be plenty of two-way volatility in the stock.

From my perspective, and based on the price at which I believe offers a reasonable risk/return opportunity, I won't consider investing in this stock until the price is below $1. Even at $1, subtracting the shares represented by in-the-money options/warrants at the current price, the market cap is $146 million. That is just too high given what is known at this point about the property.

If you are interested in junior mining stock ideas, please visit Investment Research Dynamics, where there's information on my Mining Stock Journal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.