Energy: At The Markets' Whim

2017 has been an exciting year in the markets. All-time highs seem to fall every week, the market has shaken off three Federal Reserve rate hikes as no big deal, and there is so much bitcoin to talk about that it makes a head spin.

It's also been an exciting year on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Marketplace is our platform for authors to offer investing services that go beyond what they can do in public articles. In 2017, we went from 75 authors on the platform to 155. Those authors have a wide range of expertise and backgrounds. And while 2017 has felt like a year where everything has gone in one direction - up - we wanted to draw on this diverse array of backgrounds.

So, we're doing a Year End Marketplace Roundtable series. Over the next 2 weeks or so, we will be featuring expert panels giving their outlook on 2018 in corners of the market ranging from Tech to Energy, Dividends to Alternative Strategies, Gold to Value investing. We hope you'll find these discussions useful no matter how you invest.

Here's our panel on Energy:

Andrew Hecht, author of The Hecht Commodity Report

HFIR, HFIR Energy, author of HFI Research and HFI Research Natural Gas

Kirk Spano, author of Margin of Safety Investing

Laurentian Research, author of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH)

Laura Starks, author of Econ-Based Energy Investing

Robert Boslego, author of Boslego Risk Services

Value Digger, author of Value Investor's Stock Club

Seeking Alpha: It's been a slog, but oil officially entered a bull market in November (as measured by West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil spot price), up about 30% from summer lows. What do you see as the driver((s)) of recent price action, and does the situation seem likely to persist to you?

Andrew Hecht: Global economic growth, OPEC production cut extension, Chinese stockpiling, and technical trend-following buying took oil higher. I believe that price shock risk is on the upside, but if things in the world remain calm, the energy commodity could drift back to its pivot point at $50 per barrel on nearby NYMEX futures. At the moment, oil product prices continue to support crude as gasoline and distillate cracks exhibit strength.

HFIR, HFIR Energy: Global oil storage continues to move to the 5-year average. In our interview in June, we said that we expected Brent to average at or above $60/bbl in Q4 with the potential to hit $65/bbl by year-end. Although storage still has some ways to make it to the 5-year average, the pace of the decline has been encouraging. But why hasn't storage fallen to the 5-year average yet? We wrote in our first-half review that we underestimated the amount of crude OPEC exported from October to December 2016. That added an additional 60 million bbls to the calculation. But with the year-over-year export figures falling, Q1 2018 will be sure to surprise the markets to the upside.

On the other hand, OPEC, as we had expected, announced a deal extension to the end of 2018.

Global oil demand has also been growing strongly, and this is the first year since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009 that global economies are on a synchronized growth trajectory. Global oil demand is now on pace to grow at close to ~1.7 million b/d year over year with another stellar year ahead in 2018.

We are also seeing global oil storage draw accelerated in Q4 2017 to over ~1 million b/d, and this can also be seen in the strength in physical spreads around the globe and time spreads in the Brent curve.

In our view, this is just the start of the multi-year bull market in oil prices.

Kirk Spano: The supply of oil has been relatively well controlled with the production limits set by OPEC and Russia. The idea that OPEC is irrelevant is and was always a bad argument. OPEC has the cheapest oil and produces a third of global supply. How could it be irrelevant? The demise of OPEC has always been a dirt dumb argument to me.

With Russia cooperating with OPEC, the supply issues are taken care of even if U.S. shale adds another million barrels per day in the next few years, which is unlikely given peaking productivity in all basins.

On top of controlled supply, we have seen falling inventory. Inventory is just above the 5-year average now and is likely to continue contracting into next summer. This is important, as it reintroduces risk premium. We can't just look by potential supply disruptions or demand surges if there isn't as big an inventory sitting around.

Finally, demand is still growing. While I believe EVs are outselling internal combustion engines by 2030, it won't be a gradual thing that takes the next dozen years; it'll be slow adoption until it's very fast adoption. That fast adoption is about five to 10 years out. So, demand will grow for several more years and will be firm another decade or so after.

Laurentian Research: At the risk of repeating a cliché, the rise of crude oil prices since June 2017 resulted from an evolving supply and demand interaction, specifically a near-balance in 3Q2016-2Q2017 and a supply shortfall beginning 3Q2017.

Digging a little deeper, as I explained in a recent series entitled "The Great Oil Upswing: How To Get The Most Bang For The Buck", I see five main forces at play, which have driven the oil prices higher:

(1) The U.S. shale producers turned out to be unable to raise (or lower) output as they please, which proves that their designation as the new swing producer is just a hoax, a role they never qualified to play given their relatively high costs;

(2) The weak reserve additions all over the world after three years of Capex cutbacks, in combination with a gradual exhaustion of Tier-1 U.S. shale drilling locations, led to rising costs to find, develop, and produce oil and consequently weak production growth;

(3) The recent flare-up of geopolitical risks in places such as environmentalist-stymied Canada, the failing state of Venezuela, violence-ravaged West Africa, or the new powder keg Middle East, removed a considerable amount of oil from the market;

(4) More importantly, the OPEC-Russia axis has kept, and continues to keep, its word on production curtailment, either willingly or because of a lack of spare production capacity;

(5) The global oil demand has been surprisingly strong due to the abetting of low oil prices and sustained expansion of global economy.

Going forward, it seems that factor (1) may continue into the future, factor (4) will most likely expire by end-2018, and factors (2), (3), and (5) will sustain in the medium term. Therefore, I expect the upswing of oil to persist in the medium term.

Laura Starks: Drivers of the higher oil price have been the deep uncertainties in Venezuela's and Saudi Arabia's governance, the extension - with Russia's agreement - of the OPEC production cuts, and some small demand upticks. Neither I nor the market seems to expect this to persist - futures prices are in backwardation. There is a great deal of oil in storage, US producers continue ramping up production, and there's always the (unreported) OPEC and Russian incentives to overproduce agreed-upon quotas.

Robert Boslego: The hurricanes first help deplete product stocks when knocking out the refineries for September, and then crude production in the Gulf of Mexico in early October. In addition, President Trump's decertification of the Iran nuclear deal caused a risk premium to get priced into crude. Finally, the market's anticipation of the OPEC meeting helped prop-up prices.

The OPEC deal is priced into the market, and we are approaching the soft demand period of the year (first quarter). In addition, US crude production is rising faster as confirmed by the September 914 report. Iran appears to have insulated itself potential US sanctions by entering into crude sales deals with Russia. Finally, the long position has become a crowded trade, setting up conditions for a price drop when there is a catalyst.

Value Digger: Continued inventory drawdowns is the key reason for the recent price action. The combination of OPEC's oil production cuts in 2018 with US shale oil production growth below forecasts and demand growth above forecasts will continue to push oil prices higher in 2018.

SA: Let's pose the hypothetical that the major downturn of 2015-16 is over, and that the market has come out on the other side of the cycle. What have been the lasting effects of this period been on the sector? What has changed in the energy space over the last three years, in other words?

AH: Economics aside, it is technology and U.S. politics that have changed the energy markets. The production cost of shale has moved lower, and the U.S. is not only energy independent, it is the world's swing producer because of fewer regulations and technological advances in fracking. When prices fall, the U.S. can turn off production and import; when they rise, the U.S. will ramp up output and become a competitor for other producers, i.e., Russia and KSA, when it comes to supplying China.

HFIR: There are a few things that have changed over the last three years. Let's start with US shale. The story on the well improvements in the Permian is well known. This can be illustrated through a simple production per well graph. By our estimate, it's more than tripled since 2014.

With that said, productivity per well has been stagnating in the Permian over the last year, while Eagle Ford and the Bakken are actually now seeing better well results (to our surprise). That's not to say production from the Permian won't grow, it's just that the Permian will need higher well completions per month to see the same corresponding growth rates.

The story of US shale going into 2018 is very simple. If the producers can eliminate the bottlenecks on the completion front, then we will see strong growth assuming the producers have the capital to spend. But if the bottlenecks on the servicing side persists, US shale will see cost inflation pressure start.

Moving onto the international front, we are starting to see offshore drilling projects' total breakeven cost decline as offshore operators like Transocean move to consolidate competitors and reduce costs. We've seen servicing costs bottom in the onshore segment of the business in 2016, and we are now starting to see costs bottoming in international. Although everyone has the mindset that these "new breakeven" levels will remain here forever, cost inflation is cyclical, and once activity increases, we expect to see service providers benefit from the tailwind.

But in terms of the oil cycle, we think the market's over-exaggeration of the impact US shale has on global oil market balances will come back to haunt future supplies down the road. According to Rystad Energy, 2016 saw global conventional oil fields decline at the fastest rate in the last 26 years, with 2017 likely to exceed the 2016 levels. We are starting to see the impacts of lower capex hitting non-OPEC ex-US production. Brazil has been plagued by maintenance issues all year, and current production is ~200k b/d lower than where IEA pegged it. Not to mention Venezuela is in a death spiral, and that's ~1.8 million b/d on the line.

What's changed in the energy space?

Overconfidence in US shale, and the world is sowing the seeds for higher oil prices. That's what's changed. People that forget commodity prices move in cycles will inevitably feel the wrath of the golden saying in commodities, "Lower prices cure lower prices."

KS: Investment in long-cycle megaproject oil development is mostly over. Deepwater and oil sands development will never return in any substantial way. That is the permanent pressure on oil supply as existing deepwater and oil sands deplete.

Smart shorts will find ways to make a lot of money on the "false hope" being thrown at offshore drillers right now. Very few will survive another decade. Many will disappear during the next recession when credit tightens. I have a few stocks I will be buying puts on. I expect triple-digit returns on those "short" positions from when I get in on the false hope stock price peaks.

LR: We can use Michael Porter's five forces to analyze the lasting impact of the oil depression:

Firstly, the industry downturn greatly reduced the cost structure of the producers. Operators did everything they could to improve productivity and cut costs; oilfield service providers reduced day rates and service fees to a bare-bone level; amazingly, the capital providers (bond, equity, banks and PE) did not shun the producers to a large extent.

Secondly, the encroachment of renewable energy and electric vehicles has been delayed by at least a few years.

Thirdly, new entrants were backed by ample PE funds.

Fourthly, encouraged by low commodity prices, consumers switched to gas-guzzling SUVs and opted for ICE automobiles, which resulted in healthy oil demand growth.

Lastly, the competitive landscape changed greatly in the energy space. The oil depression decimated a swath of industry participants, some having gone bankrupt, e.g., Venezuela and Sandridge, while others having been weakened, especially high-cost producers operating deepwater and oil-sand assets. However, the high-quality asset owners will be in a very advantageous position in the foreseeable future, enjoying high oil prices at low costs.

LS: Oil field service costs have been cut to the bone and are heading back up; production technology continues to advance; producers concentrated more on core acreage and less on acquiring acreage, and there's a realization that better economics from ever-increasing proppant use is not a linear relationship forever to infinity. Indeed, infinity tails off at about 3,000-4,000 pounds of proppant per foot.

RB: The lasting effect is proof that the shale oil industry will respond with higher production at higher prices and lower production at lower prices, within a much shorter time cycle than had ever been the case in the oil industry. Another effect is that shale oil companies will hedge future sales, making them less affected by sudden downturns in prices. Finally, it is clear that US oil companies have a lower breakeven than the OPEC producers, of their national budgetary costs are taken into account.

VD: Profitability does matter, so the energy companies have focused on living within cash flow during this prolonged energy downturn dumping the old business model of production growth at any cost.

SA: What do you think about the outcome of the recent OPEC meeting? What does this say about OPEC's current role in the global energy markets? (note - question written on November 29th)

AH: Russia has a dominant role now at OPEC since the Saudi strategy of flooding the market failed. OPEC is a group of two factions that hate each other and a toothless tiger without Russia. The OPEC meeting was a case of Russia leading the members by a leash to continue production cuts.

HFIR: In 2016, lot of market pundits made the mistake of doubting Saudi's resolve in "wanting higher oil prices." But they missed a crucial aspect in analyzing OPEC's oil production, and that was that most producers are either maxed out or close to maxing out oil production.

We said in our June interview with Seeking Alpha that the market's concern about how OPEC will exit the production cut agreement come March 2018 was overstated. We said that:

"OPEC and non-OPEC producers have agreed to extend production cuts to the end of Q1 2018. The misunderstanding, we believe, in the market is that this isn't really a production cut. If we look at production data leading up to the November 2016 producer meeting, OPEC and non-OPEC producers like Russia ramped up oil production. In our view, and this is where we differ greatly from the consensus, the cuts currently in place by both OPEC and non-OPEC are really just a pullback from max production output. This differentiating view is important because it sets the precedence for how participants expect OPEC and non-OPEC to act post the production cut agreement. If in fact, OPEC and non-OPEC were producing at maximum capacity, and the production cut agreement was just a disguise for tapering off production, then markets should expect the "production cuts" to last well into 2018 as well."

How many forecasters in June 2017 were calling for production cuts to last into the remainder of 2018?

Moving forward, we continue to espouse on the virtues of watching the "power of incentives." A simple incentive analysis dictates that Saudi's incentives are for oil prices to start rising from here on out, or the exact opposite of their view in 2014. Now, why is that important to understanding how Saudi, or OPEC, will remain so resolved into the future? Because a study of history shows that the concern in 2014 was that US shale would push the oil markets into oversupply, while a $100/bbl oil price environment fed global capex into non-OPEC ex-US conventional oil projects. A combination of the two saw OPEC losing market share to the rest of the world, and that was unacceptable. But the situation has flipped now. OPEC can see the declines in non-OPEC ex-US supplies, and that allows them room to increase production into 2019 (if it can).

The dynamics have changed, and we highly recommend you to read our piece: "Understanding History: Why Didn't Saudi Arabia Cut Oil Production In 2014?"

KS: It says they are in charge because they have the cheapest oil. They've always been in charge. They took it on the chin to destroy the long-cycle megaproject development I just mentioned. Going forward, OPEC and Russia will have a very big say on oil prices until demand destruction for oil actually begins.

LS: OPEC remains a key player because it, along with Russia, can unilaterally decide to increase or decrease production, thus changing the marginal price.

LR: In the wake of the OPEC meeting on November 30, 2017, the oil price has established a holding pattern. It is a healthy form as compared with what the oil price had done following the previous OPEC meetings.

I think OPEC played an important role here in stabilizing oil prices. But it is supplementary to a number of other confluent forces. As I said earlier, in a world of the weakened OPEC, it is a combination of multiple factors converging to influence the oil price. Going forward, these factors are creating a perfect storm in which the oil price may rise sharply.

RB: OPEC had to extend their deals for a second year because they were unsuccessful in drawing global inventories to their average after one year of cuts. It shows that OPEC will have to give up market share if it wants to maintain prices above those under free market conditions.

VD: Most market participants expected OPEC's decision. OPEC didn't surprise us. OPEC will continue to play a key role in the oil market in 2018 on its way to rebalancing.

SA: Natural gas seems to have both recovered better from the 2015/16 lows and have less of a breakthrough in 2017. What are you expecting for natural gas in the months and years to come, and what are the major stories to watch?

AH: I am disappointed by recent price action as the price has declined by over 45 cents from November 29 through December 6. However, winter began on December 21, and we are going into the season of peak demand with the lowest level of stocks in three years. Moreover, while there are massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions, two new demand verticals will increase off-take in the market. Power generation has changed from coal-fired to natural gas-fired electric production. LNG shipments are increasing from the U.S., which is poised to become the world's leading supplier to areas where prices are higher than domestic prices. I am bullish on natural gas, but it is a volatile market and a frustrating trade.

HFIR: Natural gas prices are at the whim of mother nature over winter. We have been posting all weather updates live to our subscriber only chat. The issue with what we are seeing now in the natural gas market is that the structural deficit (supply lower than demand) is now quickly disappearing. Lower 48 production in November, for example, increased by 2 Bcf/d from month start to month end. This is the result of additional takeaway capacity coming online.

What was scary about the production increase we saw in November was that the supplies were basically waiting for these new takeaway capacities to come online. We had originally forecasted for supplies to come on gradually as the capacity came on, but that was not the case, and production has now outpaced our estimate by ~1 Bcf/d.

But given where natural gas prices are at now ($2.77/MMBtu for Jan. contracts as of this writing), last week's bearish move pushed prices too low, and the markets have now discounted the risk of a cold winter once again. So, we do see natural gas prices moving higher in the near term, but the long-term outlook has deteriorated materially over the last six weeks.

Stories to watch in 2018 will be the growth in Lower 48 production. Will declines in non-shale production be what we expect? How fast can producers bring on production the moment capacity is brought on?

In our opinion, supply growth will be the main story for 2018.

LR: When it comes to natural gas, I think there are a few regional markets, a number of pockets of more or less isolated minimarts, and a global LNG market. I also think there are important differences between these markets, from an investing point of view.

I am bearish on the North American natural gas market. We are in an age of plenty, with rising natural gas production from monstrous unconventional plays such as Marcellus and Utica. Adding salt to the wound, rising oil production in the Permian Basin is accompanied by abundant associated gas. The nascent LNG export and Mexico-destined gas may not be able to move the needle for a booming domestic natural gas production.

I prefer those isolated pockets, where demand overwhelms supply such that producers which control gas reserves can secure high and stable gas prices. The Colombian Caribbean Coast is precisely such a market. Canacol (OTCQX:CNNEF) (CNE.TSX) has spent the past five years building a natural gas franchise there, as I have written much about. The company has multi-year take-or-pay contracts in hand that peg the natural gas price at approximately $5/Mcf. In 2018, the company is scheduled to more than double its gas production.

LS: I expected continued equilibrium in natural gas prices, with larger volumes delivered to new markets (east and west from the Marcellus in Pennsylvania, new US LNG deliveries to Europe and Asia, and sale of gas moved by pipeline to Mexico). These will be offset by the large U.S. supply volumes that can be quickly turned on.

KS: Coal is being used less by every nation on earth year over year, except India, but including China, due to climate change concerns. India is pushing hard into solar, so their coal use will turn over in the next several years as well.

In most places, natural gas is the replacement for the coal that provides base power. We will see natural gas demand continue to rise. That will put upward pressure on natural gas prices.

There's another long-term catalyst for natural gas too. The thing that people are missing is that as EVs adopt and cars get more efficient, that means less oil someday. Less oil production means less associated gas recovery. So, when oil demand destruction finally occurs, there will be big upward pressure on natural gas prices at that time. Markets will anticipate this ahead of time.

VD: On the supply side, production in the U.S. has risen on a YoY basis by approximately 5 bcf/b while some large Northeast pipeline projects (i.e., Rover pipeline, Leach Xpress) are coming online this winter increasing deliverability to the Midwest and Southeast. However, this growth on the supply side will be offset primarily by new LNG export capacity (i.e., Cove Point), higher YoY demand from Mexico, thanks to new pipelines coming into service and continued coal-to-gas plant conversions that result in higher powerburn electricity demand, while heating demand is expected to see year-over-year gains given that Mother Nature seems to be more cooperative this winter than last winter. As such, I expect Henry Hub price to remain above $3/mmbtu in 2018. However, I don't expect to see a repeat of 2013-2014 with natural gas prices spiking over $5/mmbtu, and I project that inventories will not fall below 1,500 BCF at the end of the withdrawal season.

SA: What is one of your best ideas for 2018, and what is the story?

AH: The geopolitical landscape is dangerous in the Middle East. The Iran-Saudi conflict is spreading in the region. An increase in violence and conflict could cause problems with production, refining, and logistical routes in the region that is home to half the world's oil reserves. Weekly historical volatility in crude oil is at around 20.5% in NYMEX crude oil futures which makes options, not expensive or cheap, they are at fair value. I believe that we will see more price volatility in the coming year with the potential of price spikes, which would increase price variance. Therefore, I am a buyer of options (puts and calls) throughout the year to take advantage of an increase in volatility.

HFIR: In August, we published a piece noting that we bought California Resources. At the time, we thought the market over discounted the prospects of higher oil prices, and that was reflected in CRC's stock price.

We continue to believe that the market is overly discounting the prospects of higher oil prices, and as it related to CRC, we think there's still tremendous upside left if oil does what we think it will in 2018. CRC is our favorite levered bet on higher oil prices.

But our favorite pick from the interview in June (linked above), Gear Energy (GXE.TO) (OTCPK:GENGF), remains our favorite headed into 2018. The company is now projected to increase production by ~18% exit-to-exit in 2017 all within cash flow, and we think the Gear team can deliver 20% exit-to-exit in 2018 again all within cash flow. By our estimate, Gear trades below 3x EV/DACF 2018 numbers if WTI averages $60/bbl.

Lastly, we think all energy stocks will do well in 2018. Service providers might do better than the producers as we start seeing servicing cost inflation rise across the sector, with the offshore sector not far behind. Onshore will see the benefits first, so we will be watching that closely.

KS: Solar energy stocks are beaten down on pressure from President Trump, whether that pressure is real or perceived. As we continue to electrify the planet with devices and soon cars, new demand for electricity will increase - it's been pretty level lately. Most new electricity generation comes from wind and solar, actually on net 100% of new generation does according to the EIA.

In a scenario where electricity needs increase, we don't want to drive the price of fossil fuels to crippling economic levels, we do want to protect the climate and we want to be energy independent, solar will continue to see big double-digit growth rates. Solar and smart grid is my best idea not only for the next year, but for the next 10 years.

I've already revealed one stock I am accumulating: SunPower (SPWR) (Use Uncertainty To Buy SunPower's Bright Upside).

LR: For 2017, I picked GeoPark (GPRK) as my favorite oil play and Canacol as my top gas play, with GPRK being a 50% position in the model portfolio featured at The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). GPRK has had a stellar year (up 107% YTD), and CNNEF beat the vast majority of the U.S. gas producers, although it essentially stayed flat. In picking these stocks, I tried to minimize the reliance of my investment thesis on the oil price assumptions; I would like to make sure the company can do extremely well at high oil prices but can also do fairly well even if the oil price tanks again, which requires high-quality, low-cost assets and able and nimble managers.

Going into 2018, I see no reason to change a proven tack. I try to identify a target whose prosperity is less dependent upon an expected sharp increase in commodity prices and more dependent upon the quality of the asset portfolio, the balance sheet, and the integrity and ability of the management. Besides Canacol, which I mentioned above, my best idea for 2018 is Earthstone Energy (ESTE). Earthstone has rolled up some top-quality acres in the core of the Midland Basin, arguably the most economically viable shale play in the U.S.; it has a squeaky clean balance sheet, with ample liquidity in the war chest; best of all, it is run by a team of serial entrepreneurs who are shrewd deal makers with ready access to big-money investors, who have the necessary technical expertise to perfect well performance, and who has skin in the game. The stock is currently undervalued by a minimum of 44% and potentially a lot more, thus providing investors with a downside cushion. I see a number of near-term catalysts that can drive the stock price sharply higher, including the divestiture of part or all of its Eagle Ford assets, impactful land acquisitions in the Midland Basin, and rapid organic growth in drilling locations, reserves and production. I wouldn't be surprised if this stock doubles over the next 18 months.

LS: I remain intrigued by the high-quality asset base of the Midland sub-basin of the Permian, delineated over decades by vertical wells, and now key to the operations of a large number of private and public companies I have been researching for my Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing. I'm intrigued by vertical-turned-horizontal players like Diamondback Energy (FANG), E&P companies that emerged from midstream and downstream operations and have pared away their non-core assets to focus on the Midland Basin like Energen (EGN), and small public companies like Earthstone Energy.

RB: My approach to the oil market is to assess conditions and be willing to position long or short, or even to go to the sidelines, if no strong conviction is present. I do not believe that the long-only positioning will manage risk or provide the best risk-adjusted return over time. This approach has enabled my model portfolio from February 7th through December 13th to be up 74%, whereas a long-only XLE position was down 2 % over the same period (see my article).

VD: Although I do believe that Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) from the energy sector will outperform in 2018 thanks to its fat dividend and its gross undervaluation relative to the oil-weighted peers, my best long idea for 2018 is Synergy CHC Corporation (OTCQB:SNYR), which is an unknown growth stock from the consumer goods sector with hot brands, high insider ownership (~55%) and low key multiples, as presented in one of my recent Instablog posts. SNYR has lately hired three directors with great credentials because it's going to uplist in 2018 according to the latest corporate news, and I expect this uplisting to bring SNYR's valuation in line with peers'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Andrew Hecht always has positions in commodities and other markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, commodity equities, and other financial products. Those long and short positions change on an intraday basis. Laurentian Research is long GPRK, CNNEF and ESTE. Laura Starks holds positions in Diamondback Energy (FANG), Callon Petroleum (CPE), Parsley Energy (PE), and Earthstone Energy (ESTE). Value Digger is long Cardinal Energy (CJ.T) and Synergy CHC Corporation (SNYR).

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.